Check out cool pro team T-shirts from Prendas

Abstract designs are inspired by the colours of cycling's biggest pro teams, and we like them a lot
by Mat Brett
Wed, Feb 16, 2022 12:30
0

Prendas Ciclismo  has collaborated with Pro Cycling Trumps on a collection of T-shirts inspired by the colours of cycling’s biggest professional teams… and we reckon they’re very cool.

Let’s be honest, the stylishness of many cycling T-shirts is, um, questionable. We have to say, though, that these designs are a big hit in the road.cc office. 

> 24 of the best cycling t-shirts

Prendas T-shirt FDJ (1).jpeg

They’re all pretty abstract. The Groupama–FDJ T-shirt, for example, features the team’s blue, white and red colours (or blue, blanc, rouge, if you want to be all French about it) in a random criss-cross design.

Prendas T-shirt Astana (1).jpeg

The Astana T-shirt is a diamond design in team colours.

Prendas T-shirt Ineos Grenadiers (1).jpeg

And the Ineos Grenadiers one will be recognisable to those who follow pro racing.

Prendas T-shirts Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB (1).jpeg

Each T-shirt features the UCI code for the relevant team: COF for Cofidis, BWB for Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB (above), LIV for Liv Racing-Xstra, and so on. 

> Retro reborn: iconic Prendas Ciclismo jerseys are back as company announces new ownership

There’s no other indication that the T-shirts are cycling related, although those in the know will get the association.

Prendas T-shirt Team Jumbo-Visma women's (1).jpeg

One particular favourite is the JVW design inspired by the Team Jumbo-Visma women's team colours. Very chic. 

Prendas T-shirt Lotto-Soudal (1).jpeg

Oh, and the Lotto-Soudal one is neat too.

Anyway, head over to the Prendas website to see the lot. Men’s and women’s teams are included. 

The T-shirts are made for 100% organic cotton (155g/m2) and are “printed in the UK in a renewable energy-powered factory”. They’re available for worldwide shipping at a price of £25 each.

www.prendas.co.uk

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

