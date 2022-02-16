Check out cool pro team T-shirts from Prendas

Prendas Ciclismo has collaborated with Pro Cycling Trumps on a collection of T-shirts inspired by the colours of cycling’s biggest professional teams… and we reckon they’re very cool.
Let’s be honest, the stylishness of many cycling T-shirts is, um, questionable. We have to say, though, that these designs are a big hit in the road.cc office.
> 24 of the best cycling t-shirts
They’re all pretty abstract. The Groupama–FDJ T-shirt, for example, features the team’s blue, white and red colours (or blue, blanc, rouge, if you want to be all French about it) in a random criss-cross design.
The Astana T-shirt is a diamond design in team colours.
And the Ineos Grenadiers one will be recognisable to those who follow pro racing.
Each T-shirt features the UCI code for the relevant team: COF for Cofidis, BWB for Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB (above), LIV for Liv Racing-Xstra, and so on.
> Retro reborn: iconic Prendas Ciclismo jerseys are back as company announces new ownership
There’s no other indication that the T-shirts are cycling related, although those in the know will get the association.
One particular favourite is the JVW design inspired by the Team Jumbo-Visma women's team colours. Very chic.
Oh, and the Lotto-Soudal one is neat too.
Anyway, head over to the Prendas website to see the lot. Men’s and women’s teams are included.
The T-shirts are made for 100% organic cotton (155g/m2) and are “printed in the UK in a renewable energy-powered factory”. They’re available for worldwide shipping at a price of £25 each.
www.prendas.co.uk
I didn't ride through it, but on a multi-day gravel bikepacking trip I had a little unplanned dismount/lie down. When I got up, completely unhurt,...
DOOR mirror and "licence".
The scribe bloke worked for Hunt (and possibly CRC) before setting up on his own I believe.
I've merino kit still going strong after nearly 20 years, long after the synthetics bought in the same era have gone in the bin.. I'm convinced,...
That reminds me of when it's a frosty morning, and you get your bike out of the shed, put your gloves on and go....
I think most drivers would be in favour of extra tests just so long as failing one didn't mean you had to stop driving. That would be a "life...
Well fingers crossed 🤞🏼 that this comment can snag me a new lovely commuting jacket . Having looked at the spec / design details it seems to be a...
The fact you need an aide memoire based on spit roasting proves these calls as not as intuitive as you would like to believe. In fact it seems you...
Cycling; you just ask yourself why. Really annoying, and dangerous, for the oncoming driver. Illustrates the self-entitlement associated with...
Dear god. The ultimate 'solution in search of a problem'. Plenty of valid reasons why companies are pumping money into R&D for CL tech... this...