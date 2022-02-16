Check out cool pro team T-shirts from Prendas

Prendas Ciclismo has collaborated with Pro Cycling Trumps on a collection of T-shirts inspired by the colours of cycling’s biggest professional teams… and we reckon they’re very cool.

Let’s be honest, the stylishness of many cycling T-shirts is, um, questionable. We have to say, though, that these designs are a big hit in the road.cc office.

> 24 of the best cycling t-shirts

They’re all pretty abstract. The Groupama–FDJ T-shirt, for example, features the team’s blue, white and red colours (or blue, blanc, rouge, if you want to be all French about it) in a random criss-cross design.

The Astana T-shirt is a diamond design in team colours.

And the Ineos Grenadiers one will be recognisable to those who follow pro racing.

Each T-shirt features the UCI code for the relevant team: COF for Cofidis, BWB for Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB (above), LIV for Liv Racing-Xstra, and so on.

> Retro reborn: iconic Prendas Ciclismo jerseys are back as company announces new ownership

There’s no other indication that the T-shirts are cycling related, although those in the know will get the association.

One particular favourite is the JVW design inspired by the Team Jumbo-Visma women's team colours. Very chic.

Oh, and the Lotto-Soudal one is neat too.

Anyway, head over to the Prendas website to see the lot. Men’s and women’s teams are included.

The T-shirts are made for 100% organic cotton (155g/m2) and are “printed in the UK in a renewable energy-powered factory”. They’re available for worldwide shipping at a price of £25 each.

www.prendas.co.uk