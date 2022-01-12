Retro reborn: iconic Prendas Ciclismo jerseys are back as company announces new ownership

Fans of all things retro, rejoice! It was announced today that Prendas Ciclismo, the Dorset cycling brand specialising in reissues of some of the sport’s most iconic jerseys, has come under new ownership and will soon be restocking its range of retro kits.

Established in 1996, Prendas was forced to scale back its operations in June 2021 due to the impact of Brexit and Covid-19 on the business. This change in focus meant that the company no longer stocked its famous line of retro jerseys, seemingly putting an end to 25 years of country lanes filled with Sunday riders in full Brooklyn or Peugeot kit, day-dreaming of Roger de Vlaeminck and Tom Simpson.

However, after months of uncertainty over the company’s future it was confirmed today that Prendas has joined forces and struck a new commercial deal with specialist cycle clothing firm Shutt Velo Rapide, under the broader Cycling Brands banner. And yes, that means the retro jerseys are back.

In a statement, Cycling Brands managing director Justin Belcher said that the goal was “to return Prendas to its rightful place as one of cycling’s best loved kit suppliers.”

“The team at Cycling Brands is busy placing reorders with suppliers, like Italy’s Santini, to restock the site with your favourite retro cycling jerseys, as well as new designs and specials from the best of Europe’s cycling apparel specialists.”

Originally founded by Mick Tarrant in May 1996, the firm was run by Andy Storey – brother of Barney, the husband of multiple world and Paralympic champion Sarah Storey – since 2017. Andy, a long-time friend and contributor to road.cc, had been a full-time member of the Prendas team since 2004.

When the news of Prendas’ scaling back was announced last June, Storey said, “whilst it has been incredibly tough to make the decision, I am a fan of Prendas just like you. I now feel happy, invigorated and ready to face some challenging/rewarding months ahead.”

He is now training to be a secondary school teacher in Computer Science.

According to the Prendas website, delivery of the brand’s restocked retro jersey collection is expected next month. Now, do I really need another Molteni jacket?