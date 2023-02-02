You've heard of a coffee ride - now Canyon uses real arabica coffee for new Speedmax CF SLX finish

We all know that cycling and coffee are best buddies, but Canyon has taken things to the next level with a special-edition Speedmax CF SLX 8 Disc Frodissimo triathlon bike – dedicated to Olympic gold medalist and three-time Ironman world champ Jan Frodeno – with a finish that contains 7g of finely ground arabica coffee.
The Speedmax is Canyon’s triathlon bike platform, the latest versions having been around since late 2020, but the brand has now introduced the Speedmax CF SLX 8 Disc Frodissimo as “a thoroughbred triathlon race bike delivering fine taste and extreme performance in equal measure”, limited to just 100 models.
> Canyon unveils new Speedmax triathlon bike range, topping out at £12,399
Frodissimo is both Jan Frodeno’s nickname and his brand.
“We finished every bike here in Germany with 7g of premium Frodissimo Explorer ground coffee,” says Canyon’s Senior Graphic Designer Lukas Beck. “We carefully mixed a selection of finely ground arabica beans with the colour, and then applied it to the frame.”
> Canyon reduces UK bike prices, citing better exchange rates, shipping costs and customs charges
Jan Frodeno’s coffee is getting a big plug here, then. In case you missed it, the bike is delivered with a Frodissimo espresso cup, Frodissimo espresso beans, and “an extra special surprise gift too”. We don’t know what that is – it wouldn’t be a surprise if we did – but we’re guessing it’s Frodissimo coffee-related.
The Speedmax CF SLX Frodissimo is fitted with a SRAM Force eTap groupset and a crank spider-integrated Quarq power meter.
> Read our review of the SRAM Force eTap AXS Wide groupset
The Zipp 808 Firecrest carbon wheels are fitted with Continental Grand Prix 5000 S tyres, and you can dial in your preferred riding position via an adjustable Canyon CP0019 basebar.
The Canyon Speedmax CF SLX 8 Disc Frodissimo is available now for £9,499.
Landowner blocks plans for green walkway through Sussex estate...
I thought the issue was that quite a few of them were killed and injured by cyclists drivers every year - so unfortunately they were indeed taking...
And how do you propose that the Police will get your number and the name of your service provider and persuade the service provider to hand over...
The difference is people holding doors open for me are doing me a courtesy (and yes, I absolutely DO acknowledge them) whereas those passing me...
I'm not sure I would have gone up the side of that car, after the driver had pulled a manoeuvre like that...
Yeah, because it's the people getting out of their cars into the cycle lane who are most likely to be hurt... ...
I love my storage bottle and overcame the 'fiddly bit' of getting things in and out by putting it all into a Alpkit Banicoot Pouch (other small...
Checking the legislation, it was amended in 2003. ...
I think it might actually be the least popular behaviour in all of web design.
Here's some hope for us chunky blokes, even if most of won't consider spending £3.5k on wheels.