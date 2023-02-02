Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
Tech
You've heard of a coffee ride - now Canyon uses real arabica coffee for new Speedmax CF SLX finish2023 Canyon Speedmax CF SLX 8 Disc Frodissimo - 1

You've heard of a coffee ride - now Canyon uses real arabica coffee for new Speedmax CF SLX finish

If your cycling needs a caffeine kick, German brand uses 7g of finely ground coffee in special-edition paint job
by Mat Brett
Thu, Feb 02, 2023 11:36
0

We all know that cycling and coffee are best buddies, but Canyon has taken things to the next level with a special-edition Speedmax CF SLX 8 Disc Frodissimo triathlon bike – dedicated to Olympic gold medalist and three-time Ironman world champ Jan Frodeno – with a finish that contains 7g of finely ground arabica coffee.

2023 Canyon Speedmax CF SLX 8 Disc Frodissimo - 4

The Speedmax is Canyon’s triathlon bike platform, the latest versions having been around since late 2020, but the brand has now introduced the Speedmax CF SLX 8 Disc Frodissimo as “a thoroughbred triathlon race bike delivering fine taste and extreme performance in equal measure”, limited to just 100 models.

> Canyon unveils new Speedmax triathlon bike range, topping out at £12,399 

Frodissimo is both Jan Frodeno’s nickname and his brand.

2023 Canyon Speedmax CF SLX 8 Disc Frodissimo - 3

“We finished every bike here in Germany with 7g of premium Frodissimo Explorer ground coffee,” says Canyon’s Senior Graphic Designer Lukas Beck. “We carefully mixed a selection of finely ground arabica beans with the colour, and then applied it to the frame.” 

> Canyon reduces UK bike prices, citing better exchange rates, shipping costs and customs charges 

Jan Frodeno’s coffee is getting a big plug here, then. In case you missed it, the bike is delivered with a Frodissimo espresso cup, Frodissimo espresso beans, and “an extra special surprise gift too”. We don’t know what that is – it wouldn’t be a surprise if we did – but we’re guessing it’s Frodissimo coffee-related.

2023 Canyon Speedmax CF SLX 8 Disc Frodissimo - 2

The Speedmax CF SLX Frodissimo is fitted with a SRAM Force eTap groupset and a crank spider-integrated Quarq power meter.

> Read our review of the SRAM Force eTap AXS Wide groupset 

2023 Canyon Speedmax CF SLX 8 Disc Frodissimo - 5

The Zipp 808 Firecrest carbon wheels are fitted with Continental Grand Prix 5000 S tyres, and you can dial in your preferred riding position via an adjustable Canyon CP0019 basebar.

The Canyon Speedmax CF SLX 8 Disc Frodissimo is available now for £9,499.

2023 Canyon
2023 Canyon Speedmax CF SLX 8 Disc Frodissimo
Jan Frodeno
Triathlon
2023 SRAM Force eTap
2023 Zipp
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

Latest Comments

 