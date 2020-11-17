Canyon unveils new Speedmax triathlon bike range, topping out at £12,399

Canyon has revamped its Speedmax triathlon bike, launching brand new CF, CF SLX Disc and CFR Disc models. With promises of up to 10 watt savings compared to the previous iteration, Canyon claim the new Speedmax offers unparalleled cockpit adjustability, as well as an integrated toolkit and hydration systems at the top end.

Canyon’s previous Speedmax range, launched in 2015, has been incredibly successful, with five Ironman World Championship victories in the last five years, three European Championship titles and two 70.3 World Championship wins.

Canyon’s new entry point bike, the Speedmax CF Disc (from £3,899), is said to deliver performance on par with the previous top-end model in Canyon’s triathlon range, the Speedmax CF SLX rim brake bike.

“Thanks to a completely remodelled design, the new CF is only 0.2 watts slower in the wind tunnel (at 45 kph) than the bikes that Jan Frodeno and Patrick Lange rode on their way to World Championship glory,” says Canyon.

“Sculpted tube forms, a new Bento box, a new toolbox above the bottom bracket, and an aerodynamically optimised fork with flat-mount disc brakes” feature across the CF’s six models—the flagship of the CF bikes is the Speedmax CF 8 Disc eTap (£6,699) which also includes a SRAM Force eTap AXS Powermeter.

At the top end of the Speedmax range, sits the Speedmax CF SLX Disc (£7,999-£8,999) and Speedmax CFR Disc (£10,299 and £12,399) which all come fitted with power meters for “maximum returns on training effort, and precise analysis of race performances”.

Canyon says “speed and control, maximum system integration, and fit and comfort” have been the key development areas on these high-performance models.

Claims of 9-10 watt savings compared to the previous Speedmax have been reported by Canyon. The German brand has tested the bikes in a wind tunnel, but with the addition of spinning dummy legs. Canyon says “a rider’s legs have a significant impact on air moving across the frame”.

The frame of the CF SLX and CFR is said not only to be lighter and stiffer, but it provides more agile handling, thanks to improved weight distribution. “We repositioned the toolkit and water hydration bladder [into the carbon structure] to bring the centre of gravity down much lower, to minimise the torque created by the mass of the bike,” says Canyon.

High adjustability for optimal body positioning is also promised, with the Speedmax Fitting Kit being said to “contain everything required to adjust the rider’s position down to the finest detail”. Cockpit adjustability includes options to alter the length and angle of the aero extensions, as well as grip width and angle.

Collaborating with the ergonomics experts at Ergon, Canyon has developed new armpads, extension grips and new basebars offering “optimum grip and comfort”.

UCI approved bikes in the range are limited to the Speedmax CF and CF SL—the Speedmax CF Disc, CF SLX Disc and CFR Disc are not.

Across the models, narrower 25mm tyres are specced on the front and wider 28mm’s on the rear that are said to have “no aero drawbacks, while the extra volume improves comfort and traction”. Tyre clearance allows for 28mm on the front and 30.5mm on the rear.

All eleven models, starting from £3,699 up to £12,399, are available at www.canyon.com