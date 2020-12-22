Canyon refines Commuter range for 2021 with seven new models

Canyon has updated its Commuter line to include a mid-step frame and a completely redesigned rear triangle that's said to offer greater compatibility for kickstands and pannier racks. There are seven models for 2021 with prices from £999.

Canyon says the non-motorised Commuter still has an important place in the urban range as, by not being an e-bike, it boasts “lower costs, easier travel and carrying, and no complex electronics to replace and maintain”.

Elegant aesthetics have been achieved with the new D-shaped down tube which transitions smoothly into the head tube, as well as the internal cable routing through the down tube. Completing the clean refined finish, the front brake line runs down through the fork.

The disc-brake Commuter now comes in a new mid-step frame option for easy mounting and dismounting. For this frame design you have to choose the WMN version, which is available in each model.

A longer extension length for the seatpost is said to allow additional flex for extra comfort.

Canyon says that functionality has been improved by a redesigned rear triangle which now offers increased compatibility for kickstands and pannier racks, as well as Ortlieb’s practical QuickLock QL3.1 mounting system on selected models.

All new models are equipped with a Gates belt drive for low maintenance and durability, and it is also said to contribute to quiet riding experience.

Starting the range at £999 is the Commuter 5 (and WMN) which comes fitted with Shimano Nexus 8-speed hub gearing. For the same components, but with the addition of useful features including integrated Supernova lights, mudguards and a rear rack, the Commuter 6 (and WMN) is the one to go for and is priced at £1,299.

Upgraded gearing can be found on the Commuter 7 (and WMN) which swaps the 8-speed system for Shimano’s 11-speed Alfine internal hub shifting.

The top of the range Commuter 8 is unchanged and is said to be “an iconic testament to fully-integrated design”.

The bikes are available now, and you can get more info over at www.canyon.com