Café du Cycliste and 66°North team up for new clothing collection

French cycling brand Café du Cycliste has teamed up with Icelandic outdoor clothing specialist 66°North to produce a limited-edition collection of technical gear designed for winter conditions.
If you’ve ever ridden in Iceland, you’ll know that there are a helluva lot of gravel/non-asphalt roads and the two brands describe the clothing as being “built for exceptional resilience” in these conditions.
The Landmannalaugar jersey, available in men’s and women’s cuts, is described as “a body-hugging insulator made of recycled fleece”. It features stretch panelling, a zipped chest pocket, and reflective detailing. You get three cargo pockets on the back.
This is an insulated and breathable jacket for the cold.
“Cut to fit under a shell or be worn on its own, this technical jacket is both functional and stylish, with contrast stretch panels providing excellent agility,” says Café du Cycliste.
You get reflective detailing on the cuffs and back hem, and four drop pockets on the back. There’s a zipped chest pocket too.
This is a pullover anorak made from Gore-Tex Infinium fabric that’s lightweight, windproof, breathable, and water-resistant (but not entirely waterproof).
“This lightweight shell is designed for packability and resilience, making it an ideal layer for bikepackers (or those who don’t check the forecast),” says Café du Cycliste.
It comes with a packable hood, a zipped pocket in the lower back, and reflective details.
This is a bumbag that, like the Landmannalaugar jersey (above) is made from recycled polyester; they match one another.
The adjustable strap is said to allow you to wear it around your waist or across your body.
Get more details here.
You do indeed get lots of traffic on roads in cities, that's why you have to look in your mirrors to see if there is any traffic coming which you...
Well, I've had my Enigma Etape for a couple of months now and it's wonderful. As far as I'm concerned it's money well spent as I'm riding more and...
Indeed, he seems to be suggesting there is a straight choice between mirror, manouvre and signal manouvre. When what I want is the full mirror,...
I don't know, looks a bit small for housing an otter to me.
Would they need to destroy the bikes ? They would just use an angle grinder (and as we know you can get a 305mm disc portable one )
Wasn't that why Ford Prefect was called 'Ford Prefect', forty years ago? He'd just assumed that cars were the dominant lifeform, and wanted to...
I thought it was the world's worst shadow puppetry festival.
They did go quiet for a bit a couple of years ago, between the first successful batch of bikes (Palace/Layhams/Footscray) before relaunching the...
I was thinking the same thing. What's the difference? Why is the men's more than the women's? Surely a large women's should then be the same price...
Old advice. I can't believe you've been able to even see a GP for years