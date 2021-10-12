Support road.cc

Café du Cycliste and 66°North team up for new clothing collection

French cycling brand collaborates with Icelandic outdoor clothing specialist for winter range
by Mat Brett
Tue, Oct 12, 2021 10:27
0

French cycling brand Café du Cycliste has teamed up with Icelandic outdoor clothing specialist 66°North to produce a limited-edition collection of technical gear designed for winter conditions.

If you’ve ever ridden in Iceland, you’ll know that there are a helluva lot of gravel/non-asphalt roads and the two brands describe the clothing as being “built for exceptional resilience” in these conditions.

Landmannalaugar £225 

2022 Cafe du Cycliste 66 North - 1.jpeg

The Landmannalaugar jersey, available in men’s and women’s cuts, is described as “a body-hugging insulator made of recycled fleece”. It features stretch panelling, a zipped chest pocket, and reflective detailing. You get three cargo pockets on the back.

Seigla £250 

2022 Cafe du Cycliste 66 North - 2.jpeg

This is an insulated and breathable jacket for the cold. 

“Cut to fit under a shell or be worn on its own, this technical jacket is both functional and stylish, with contrast stretch panels providing excellent agility,” says Café du Cycliste.

You get reflective detailing on the cuffs and back hem, and four drop pockets on the back. There’s a zipped chest pocket too.

Skyli £300 

2022 Cafe du Cycliste 66 North - 4.jpeg

This is a pullover anorak made from Gore-Tex Infinium fabric that’s lightweight, windproof, breathable, and water-resistant (but not entirely waterproof). 

“This lightweight shell is designed for packability and resilience, making it an ideal layer for bikepackers (or those who don’t check the forecast),” says Café du Cycliste.

It comes with a packable hood, a zipped pocket in the lower back, and reflective details.

Hip Pack £45 

2022 Cafe du Cycliste 66 North - 3.jpeg

This is a bumbag that, like the Landmannalaugar jersey (above) is made from recycled polyester; they match one another.

The adjustable strap is said to allow you to wear it around your waist or across your body.

Get more details here.

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

