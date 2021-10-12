Café du Cycliste and 66°North team up for new clothing collection

French cycling brand Café du Cycliste has teamed up with Icelandic outdoor clothing specialist 66°North to produce a limited-edition collection of technical gear designed for winter conditions.

If you’ve ever ridden in Iceland, you’ll know that there are a helluva lot of gravel/non-asphalt roads and the two brands describe the clothing as being “built for exceptional resilience” in these conditions.

The Landmannalaugar jersey, available in men’s and women’s cuts, is described as “a body-hugging insulator made of recycled fleece”. It features stretch panelling, a zipped chest pocket, and reflective detailing. You get three cargo pockets on the back.

This is an insulated and breathable jacket for the cold.

“Cut to fit under a shell or be worn on its own, this technical jacket is both functional and stylish, with contrast stretch panels providing excellent agility,” says Café du Cycliste.

You get reflective detailing on the cuffs and back hem, and four drop pockets on the back. There’s a zipped chest pocket too.

This is a pullover anorak made from Gore-Tex Infinium fabric that’s lightweight, windproof, breathable, and water-resistant (but not entirely waterproof).

“This lightweight shell is designed for packability and resilience, making it an ideal layer for bikepackers (or those who don’t check the forecast),” says Café du Cycliste.

It comes with a packable hood, a zipped pocket in the lower back, and reflective details.

This is a bumbag that, like the Landmannalaugar jersey (above) is made from recycled polyester; they match one another.

The adjustable strap is said to allow you to wear it around your waist or across your body.

Get more details here.