BMC unveils revamped Roadmachine endurance bike with integrated frame storage, 40mm tyre clearance and mudguard mounts

BMC has revealed its third-generation Roadmachine family, as the brand calls its endurance road bike range, with more tyre clearance and even more integration. The line-up continues to feature signature BMC attributes and a host of new things, including frame storage, stretching the bike's capability further into the 'all-road' segment.

With this newest iteration of Roadmachine bikes, BMC set out to “to define the future of endurance riding” – and the brand says it aimed to fit bigger tyres onto the frame "without impacting the bike’s overall wheelbase, and adding storage capacity and lights to the frame, each without compromising on ride behaviour".

As it has now become a trend among the newest endurance road bikes, it hardly comes as a surprise that the latest Roadmachine frameset boasts even more tyre clearance, now accommodating 32mm rubber for those "fast accelerations, controlled flex, and reactive handling". That said, the frame's capabilities extend to gravel terrain, and if you so wished you could even fit on 40mm gravel tyres – up from the previous 38mm maximum.

> Why wider tyres on road bikes are here to stay

BMC is a longtime lover of an endurance road bike - it introduced its Granfondo endurance road bike 12 years ago, and that was followed by the Roadmachine four years later, described as BMC's best-performing all-road bike with a focus on integration, compliance and performance.

The previous, second-generation Roadmachine saw daylight in 2020, followed by the Roadmachine X, and the electric version 01 AMP X was added to the lineup a couple of years later.

Stefan Christ, Head of R&D at BMC, said: "The launch of our Gen1 Roadmachine greatly impacted the look of the modern road bike and was the first bike on the market with integrated cables. We continue to be at the forefront of innovation with our new launch - a family of bikes that add relevant functionality in accordance with the first-class performance and clean look that defines BMC."

What else is new?

The increased tyre capacity has also affected the Roadmachine's geometry. It's now got a shorter rear centre, higher stack and shorter reach compared to the previous generation, making it better suited for recreational riders who don't necessarily want an aggressive position, BMC says.

The brand also boasts that the 415mm short rear centre ensures responsive handling, and together with the reach and stack adjustments the geometry should be "an ideal choice for those seeking a bike that effortlessly goes that extra mile".

The bottom bracket has been dropped 5mm, retaining the open (71.4°) head angle and the trail number of the previous model.

BMC is hardly the first bike manufacturer to introduce integrated storage to its endurance rig – it's already a feature on the Canyon Endurace (and the Grail gravel bike) and Liv's Devote.

BMC has placed a twist dial on the downtube’s integrated bottle cage (only on the 01 models) or the bottle cage base, which then reveals a compartment housing a stash bag for ride essentials.

The cockpit is the same, integrated ICS (Integrated Cockpit Solutions) set-up that BMC is fond of, though only the top models in the Roadmachine 01 range feature the new ICS Carbon Evo cockpit, which has a "revised form for a better fit but still delivers that signature BMC comfort and control." The design remains similar to the old cockpit, but there's an added 8° flare for those rougher roads and more control.

Speaking of rougher roads, the gravel-oriented Roadmachine 01 X and Roadmachine X models come with the vibration-dampening ICS MTT suspension stem, which BMC created with Redshift to give riders up to 20mm of tunable suspension. Cable rattling through all the integration should be reduced by the carbon co-moulded channels, which BMC has installed to guide brake and shifting hoses through the frame.

And if that wasn't enough integration… there is also a new integrated rear bike light on the seat post. The light is USB-chargeable and can be removed from the post, too.

There are also top tube mounts and the neat 'Stealth Dropouts' (they're basically just very hidden-looking dropouts), and as is usual for BMC bikes, you also get a frame-saving chain catcher across all models, which work as both 1x or 2x setups.

> Should you run a 1x set-up on your road bike?

For the benefit of us living in the UK, BMC has reintroduced mudguard mounts to the whole third-generation Roadmachine lineup – something it ditched for the gen 2 model, but then brought back for the electric 01 AMP X. There is also a "D-fender" (kind of a flap) available as the "cleanest and most lightweight option".

2024 BMC Roadmachine line-up

The Roadmachine line-up for 2024 continues to feature a range of Shimano and SRAM groupset and wheel options, from the premium Roadmachine 01, the all-rounder Roadmachine, to the gravel-ready Roadmachine 01 X and Roadmachine X.

Though all of the Roadmachines can now take up to 40mm tyres, the Roadmachine 01 and Roadmachine come with 30mm tyres as standard, whereas the all-road bike siblings get 34mm tyres instead. The X models come with 1x drivetrains, though both can accommodate either set-up.

The pricing in euros and USD is as follows, with no UK pricing available at the moment.

ROADMACHINE 01

Roadmachine 01 TWO - 12,999€/USD (Shimano Dura-Ace Di2)

Roadmachine 01 THREE - 8,499€/USD (SRAM Force eTap AXS)

Roadmachine 01 FOUR - 7,999€/USD (Shimano Ultegra Di2)

ROADMACHINE

Roadmachine TWO - 5,499 €/USD (Shimano Ultegra Di2)

Roadmachine FOUR - 4,199 €/USD (Shimano 105 Di2)

Roadmachine FIVE - 3,199 €/USD (Shimano 105)

ROADMACHINE 01 X

Roadmachine 01 X ONE - 7,999€/USD (SRAM Force XPLR eTap AXS 1x12)

ROADMACHINE X

Roadmachine X TWO - 4.799€/USD (SRAM Rival XPLR eTap AXS 1x12) Roadmachine X THREE - 4.299€/USD (SRAM Apex XPLR eTap AXS 1x12)

The e-bike lineup has been expanded by the TQ-powered Roadmachine 01 AMP and Roadmachine 01 AMP X, complementing the existing Mahle-powered Roadmachine AMP models. The pricing is as follows:

Roadmachine 01 AMP ONE - 8,999 €/USD (Shimano Ultegra Di2) TQ-HPR50 Drive Unit+ TQ 360 Wh Battery

Roadmachine 01 AMP TWO - 7,999 €/7,499USD (Shimano GRX Di2) TQ-HPR50 Drive Unit+ TQ 360 Wh Battery

Roadmachine 01 AMP THREE - 7,999 €/USD (Shimano 105 Di2) TQ-HPR50 Drive Unit+ TQ 360 Wh Battery

Roadmachine 01 AMP X ONE - 8,999 €/USD (SRAM Force XPLR eTap AXS) TQ-HPR50 Drive Unit+ TQ 360 Wh Battery

The AMP models are available now, and the rest should be available from the beginning of May 2024.

For more information, you can head over to BMC's website.