BMC brings out carbon frame versions of all-road Roadmachine X

BMC has introduced two new carbon models of its all-road Roadmachine X for increased performance while keeping the mixed terrain capabilities and comfort of the original.
Swiss outfit BMC first brought out the X version of its existing endurance focused disc brake bike, the Roadmachine, in 2018. Only an aluminium and carbon fork model was released then, but now BMC has expanded this adventure road riding range to include two new carbon models.
“With extended versatility, it is capable of bridging the gap between endurance road and gravel riding, from racing the clock on a b-road blast through to a multi-day, multi-surface adventure ride,” says BMC.
“The long front-end improves control on any terrain, while the short chainstays reward you with rapid accelerations,” says BMC.
The Roadmachine X shares BMC’s signature endurance geometry as found in its road Roadmachine line-up. Basically, with its carbon frame the Roadmachine X is the brand’s gravel-specced endurance model.
The WTB Expanse 32mm tubeless ready tyres fitted are suited to mixed terrain with its smooth slick centerline for rolling fast on tarmac and minimalistic outer knobs that should provide some extra grip on the dirt terrain.
It also comes with Fizik’s gravel-specific Terra Argo X3 saddle that’s designed to put riders in a more planted position for greater stability. This saddle has a short-nose design and cut-out for reducing pressure in sensitive areas, while the compliant shell should help with comfort by absorbing vibrations from the rough stuff.
The specially constructed Tuned Compliance Concept (TCC) fork, according to BMC, provides added vertical compliance and lateral stiffness for superior control and comfort on rough terrain.
There’s a wide range of fit options to suit each individual rider as stem length, stack height and bar width. All are adjustable and integrated.
BMC’s Roadmachine X ONE comes equipped with SRAM’s Force eTap AXS groupset, while the TWO model is a Rival eTap AXS build.
An aluminium model does remain in the range, the Roadmachine X AL ONE, which has larger tyre clearances up to 35mm, although it comes equipped with the same 32mm WTB Expanse tyres.
www.bmc-switzerland.com
Images: David Schultheiss
I've a smaller see sense bar bag and an out front GPS and they work fine. I have raised the angle of the GPS a bit - nothing to do with the bag...
I have no idea but maybe there might be someone here who could offer to help them out? Even with all the hard-left types here there must be one or...
Archway?!
Totally agree with your thoughts on this. You could also take it further by looking at how inappropriate women's bicycles are for daily utility...
Inspector Kevin, you talk a lot of sense. Do you fancy moving to Surrey?! Or maybe getting yourself promoted to a senior police job involved in...
If you don't want to get involved in the debate why post something so vague?...
I think you are reading too much into it, the photos used relating to ride on the Goodwood site were obviously "library/stock" photos because the...
Makes sense - as with so many cycling matters, all about perception I guess!!
Swearing so absolutely offends little piggy, the video will be immediately stamped 'no action'.
That's the Cardiff Blues/ Cardiff RFC (Rugby), they are right in the city centre....