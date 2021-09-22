BMC brings out carbon frame versions of all-road Roadmachine X

BMC has introduced two new carbon models of its all-road Roadmachine X for increased performance while keeping the mixed terrain capabilities and comfort of the original.

Swiss outfit BMC first brought out the X version of its existing endurance focused disc brake bike, the Roadmachine, in 2018. Only an aluminium and carbon fork model was released then, but now BMC has expanded this adventure road riding range to include two new carbon models.

“With extended versatility, it is capable of bridging the gap between endurance road and gravel riding, from racing the clock on a b-road blast through to a multi-day, multi-surface adventure ride,” says BMC.

“The long front-end improves control on any terrain, while the short chainstays reward you with rapid accelerations,” says BMC.

The Roadmachine X shares BMC’s signature endurance geometry as found in its road Roadmachine line-up. Basically, with its carbon frame the Roadmachine X is the brand’s gravel-specced endurance model.

The WTB Expanse 32mm tubeless ready tyres fitted are suited to mixed terrain with its smooth slick centerline for rolling fast on tarmac and minimalistic outer knobs that should provide some extra grip on the dirt terrain.

It also comes with Fizik’s gravel-specific Terra Argo X3 saddle that’s designed to put riders in a more planted position for greater stability. This saddle has a short-nose design and cut-out for reducing pressure in sensitive areas, while the compliant shell should help with comfort by absorbing vibrations from the rough stuff.

The specially constructed Tuned Compliance Concept (TCC) fork, according to BMC, provides added vertical compliance and lateral stiffness for superior control and comfort on rough terrain.

There’s a wide range of fit options to suit each individual rider as stem length, stack height and bar width. All are adjustable and integrated.

BMC’s Roadmachine X ONE comes equipped with SRAM’s Force eTap AXS groupset, while the TWO model is a Rival eTap AXS build.

An aluminium model does remain in the range, the Roadmachine X AL ONE, which has larger tyre clearances up to 35mm, although it comes equipped with the same 32mm WTB Expanse tyres.

www.bmc-switzerland.com

Images: David Schultheiss