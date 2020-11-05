Support road.cc

Apidura adds long top tube pack to successful Racing Series range

Tested in ultra-distance events this year, the new Long Top Tube Pack has already seen victory as part of Fiona Kolbinger’s set up at the Swiss Ultra Cycling Challenge
by Anna Marie Hughes
Thu, Nov 05, 2020 09:30
Apidura has released a new top tube pack which offers twice the storage of the British brand’s next largest pack. With a capacity of two litres, Apidura says it works as a “great standalone pack for longer rides”.

Developed after a request from ultra-distance Fiona Kolbinger, Apidura says the new pack in the Racing Series has been designed specifically for “the needs of ultra-distance racers and time conscious riders”.

2020 Apidura Long Top Tube Pack Side

The new long top tube pack (£72) is made from Hexalon—a strong laminated nylon material which Apidura call their “bespoke waterproof and abrasion resistant fabric”. At a claimed weight of 210 grams, the pack is lightweight as well as promising durability.

> Buyer's guide: Best bikepacking bags – how to choose lightweight luggage

The pack features a waterproof two-way zip which is said to provide “easy access without opening the pack to the elements”. A protected cable port has also been included to enable riders to charge devices as they rack up the miles.

Our reviewer Shaun Audane tested the Bolt-On version of Apidura’s smaller one litre top tube pack and was impressed with materials used and design. He concluded it was “very well made with innovative features”, although pricey (£52).

> Beginner's guide: How to go bikepacking

Unlike the Bolt-On fixings on Apidura’s smaller top tube pack, mounting straps are used to secure the long pack on the top tube, seat post and steerer.

2020 Apidura Long Top Tube Pack Inside

Riding and post-ride practicalities appear to be well thought out. An internal divider has been included to make it easier for riders to find tools, snacks or layers in a rush. For cleaning afterwards, the lining has been made to be easily removable.

Get more info at www.apidura.com

