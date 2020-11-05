Apidura adds long top tube pack to successful Racing Series range

Apidura has released a new top tube pack which offers twice the storage of the British brand’s next largest pack. With a capacity of two litres, Apidura says it works as a “great standalone pack for longer rides”.

Developed after a request from ultra-distance Fiona Kolbinger, Apidura says the new pack in the Racing Series has been designed specifically for “the needs of ultra-distance racers and time conscious riders”.

The new long top tube pack (£72) is made from Hexalon—a strong laminated nylon material which Apidura call their “bespoke waterproof and abrasion resistant fabric”. At a claimed weight of 210 grams, the pack is lightweight as well as promising durability.

The pack features a waterproof two-way zip which is said to provide “easy access without opening the pack to the elements”. A protected cable port has also been included to enable riders to charge devices as they rack up the miles.

Our reviewer Shaun Audane tested the Bolt-On version of Apidura’s smaller one litre top tube pack and was impressed with materials used and design. He concluded it was “very well made with innovative features”, although pricey (£52).

Unlike the Bolt-On fixings on Apidura’s smaller top tube pack, mounting straps are used to secure the long pack on the top tube, seat post and steerer.

Riding and post-ride practicalities appear to be well thought out. An internal divider has been included to make it easier for riders to find tools, snacks or layers in a rush. For cleaning afterwards, the lining has been made to be easily removable.

