Apidura Racing Bolt-On Top Tube Pack

The Apidura Racing Top Tube Bag is a slimline model aimed at those who want to ride fast rather than haul loads of kit. Attention to detail is excellent – and there's no reason not to use it on slower jaunts if you really wanted to...

Materials & features

There are two versions of the Racing Top Tube pack – one using Velcro, the other the bolt-on version we have on test. This, as the name suggests, is designed to bolt directly to the bosses on the top tube – an increasingly familiar sight on gravel bikes.

There are two sets of drillings in the bag's base, theoretically meaning it'll be compatible with all frame sizes. It comes with two 3mm stainless Allen bolts, featuring rubberised washers to isolate against shock and prevent loosening.

Curiously, given the size, capacity and weight, it also features a Velcro strap for tethering it to the stem, which I found surplus to requirements.

The bag itself is made from 'Hexalon', which is a very light yet very strong laminated nylon fabric.

Measuring 23.5x4x10cm, internal capacity is a litre and is totally open plan and spartan, save for a closed-cell foam bottom to protect phones and other sensitive electricals from vibration and bigger bumps.

It employs a flap-type closure that fixes in place securely with a powerful magnetic catch. There's no danger of it being swept open on a blustery day.

There's also a cable port up front which I found adequate, striking the right balance between accessibility and protection. For context, I tend to charge lights/action camera via dynamo USB during the day, so need to be able to feed the cable from a bar-mounted dynamo switch.

Mounting and performance

None of my framesets actually feature the bolt-on option, which might make you question why I went this rather than the Velcro route, but I was curious as to whether you could successfully mount it using a neat little adaptor kit such as Topeak's Versamount.

The answer is, you can. The Versamount is one of the most secure, paint-friendly band-on designs I've come across and the 1.2kg maximum payload more than adequate for the kind of storage involved here. It held the Apidura pack rock steady and completely free of annoying sway.

I've used it to carry a double decker USB charger, smartphone, cash in a freezer bag and a packet-fresh spare tube. It's incredibly easy to flick the flap, reach in and close again, even when riding at 20mph plus.

Careful packing helps, but the foam 'flooring' seems to play its protective part well enough too, with minimal rattle over washboard surfaces and scabby tarmac.

Hustling along on my fixed gear winter trainer these past few weeks, I've concluded it would make easy transition to road and even time trial bikes, where easily accessible and unobtrusive are key (assuming you were looking towards the Velcro or band-on routes).

The slender profile means there have been no issues with knee clearance, the sort that can often lead to a slightly curious 'knees out' pedalling style.

Given its profile and location, it's well shielded from brambles and other abrasives – no bobbling or other damage to date, and the fabric is easily wiped clean. To date, superficial spatter is dismissed with a damp cloth, though during winter I'd probably go the soft brush and sudsy bucket route while doing the bike.

Waterproofing/accessibility

Talking water... I was a little wary of directing the garden hose at the bag at close range with goodies on board, so performed said test for three minutes with the bag empty. Nothing got through – it remained bone dry inside and I've had no issues in wet, showery conditions.

Value

Even allowing for the nice materials and touches, compared with some designs and relative to capacity, £52 seems a bit steep. It's cheaper than Restrap's Race Top Tube Bag, which is £59.99, but that is 1.5L.

Restrap's non-Race 0.8L Top Tube Bag comes in at £31.99, although it's not waterproof, while the bolt-on version is £34.99, the same price as Topeak's Fast Fuel Tri Bag, albeit with a smaller (0.6 litre) internal capacity.

The Velcro versions of the Apidura are slightly cheaper – £50 for the 1L size, £45 for the 0.7L.

Conclusion

There's no getting away from the fact that the Apidura Racing Bolt-On Top Tube Bag is pricey, but it is also very well made, with innovative features. Overall, I think it's very good.

Verdict

Great bag with innovative design and features, but pricey

