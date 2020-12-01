Support road.cc

2021 Absolute Black GraphenWax 1

AbsoluteBlack unveils pliable hot melt chain wax lubricant

Called the GRAPHENwax, AbsoluteBlack says the formula is quiet, clean and doesn’t flake
by Anna Marie Hughes
Tue, Dec 01, 2020 11:55
11

The GRAPHENwax is AbsoluteBlack’s new pliable hot wax lubricant which aims to defy the drawbacks of regular paraffin waxing. This comes from the brand who produced the world's first hydrocarbon-based chain lubricant containing graphene, costing a whopping £114.99 for 140ml.

AbsoluteBlack says its new hot wax lubricant has “excellent durability whilst maintaining impressively low friction for a prolonged period of time, in both, wet and dry conditions”.

2021 Absolute Black GraphenWax 3

A quieter performance is also said to be delivered as the wax sticks better to the side of the link plates.

Breaking in the chain with the GRAPHENwax is reportedly significantly easier compared to other hot melt waxes. AbsoluteBlack says that once the chain cools all that needs to be done is to run the chain between two fingers along its entire length, as shown in the video below.

The new wax is said not to chip, leave any marks or crumble, which means no mess putting the chain on the bike, and when in use while riding the wax protects the drivetrain for longer.

AbsoluteBlack explains that it hasn't used Tungsten Disulfide (WS2) nor Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) additives in the formula, as it claims these substances only exhibit low friction qualities in vacuum or inert gas, and they rapidly oxidise in air giving them a short life span. Neither does the formula contain any oils or paraffin oils as this is also said to adversely impact the friction.

Other claimed benefits of the GRAPHENwax include quicker melting in the crockpot and no worries about the wax melting off the chain on a hot day. 

2021 Absolute Black GraphenWax 4

The GRAPHENwax is available now priced at £24.95, which is half the RRP. That introductory offer will end on 1 March next year.

The brand launched its incredibly pricey £114.99 GRAPHENlube earlier this year in June, which came with bold claims of "3-10w savings over other lubes" and promises of lasting up to 1800km on a single application. We featured Graphenlube in this video, and found that claims of lower friction did seem to add up...

 

To find out more, head over to absoluteblack.cc

2021 AbsoluteBlack GRAPHENWAX
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

