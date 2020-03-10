Five cool things coming soon from Cube, MET, Bontrager, Hiplok and Showers Pass

Well even though it's rotten out there, we might as well get out for a spin before we're all in quarantine! Here's the cream of the test pile crop that we're reviewing at the moment...

Cube Attain 2020

£699.00

A solid and dependable budget road bike with comfortable geometry, this 2020 edition of the Allroad has Cube's Superlight alloy frame coupled with a carbon bladed fork to eat up road buzz. 8 speed Shimano Claris gearing with an 11-34t cassette should see you up all the climbs, while Cube say their 'cross-oval' seatstays at the rear should provide even more comfort over bumpy roads. Cube's RA.08 Aero wheels also have some aero credentials as the name suggests with a smidgen of depth to them, and the whole thing weighs in at 9.6kg. Did Stu Kerton attain a fine ride aboard this sportive-friendly racer? Find out soon in his full test report. ​

cube.eu

MET All Road helmet

£70.00

Say what you like about peaks on helmets for roadies, but MET have aimed the Allroad at those who also like to gravel, which justifies it a bit we guess. "Taking you from your everyday commute to your favourite trail", say MET, they claim it has a sporty appearance yet is a comfortable all-rounder for all types of riding. It weighs in at 271g, and also has an integrated rear LED light with reflective stickers to tick the visibility boxes. Did it suit Mike Stead just fine for exploring, racing and commuting alike? The review's due soon...

met-helmets.com

Bontrager MIK Utility Trunk Bag

£79.99

Trek's accessory brand Bontrager have designed this on-bike bag to be super easy to install and remove without the need for tools, with their MIK mounting system providing secure and integrated mounting with the compatible MIK racks. There are pockets aplenty for organising your stuff, with an internal mesh pocket and two side pockets, a zipped pocket with soft lining for secure phone storage and an integrated rain bag stowed in rear pocket. There's also a light loop for easy rear light mounting, and an adjustable carrying strap for use off the bike. Has it solved John Stevenson's on-bike luggage woes? Find out towards the end of March.

trekbikes.com

Hiplok Ankr security anchor

£69.99

This heavy duty wall anchor is designed to use with Hiplok's high security chain and D locks to deter even the most organised thieves from trying to nick your pride and joy. It has the maximum Gold Level Security for both motorbikes and bicycles by Sold Secure, and is recommended for indoor or outdoor use, and Hiplok's 'Easy Fit' design means there are multiple fixing holes allow for mounting on a variety of floor and wall surfaces; this means no permanent bolts are needed to make it easier to install or move elsewhere if you need to. Has it given Mat Brett some extra peace of mind? His verdict is coming soon.

hiplok.com

Showers Pass Elite 2.1 jacket

£195.00

Unfortunately the showers aren't passing at the moment, but at least you can stay a bit dryer on the bike with this jacket that Showers Pass describe as their gold standard in weather protection. It has a three-layer fabric design to offer plenty of durability, breathability and lightweight waterproof protection all in one, so say Showers Pass, and there are seven venting options to keep you cool should temperatures rise. The collar is full seam taped and it's also compatible with a hood via a hook and loop attachment, while a sturdy YKK zipper with Storm Flap should stop any weather from getting in. Did it keep our tester dry in the wettest winter for yonks? Find out very soon...

showerspass.co.uk

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.