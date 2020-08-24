The Zefal Universal Smartphone Adaptor Bike Kit allows you to fit any mobile phone to your stem via an adhesive adaptor and a mount so that you can see apps on the screen as you ride. It's a secure system that's very easy to use.

What you get here is Zefal's proven Z Bike Mount and an adaptor that you stick to the back of your phone or phone case.

Zefal produces many kits that comprise a case for your phone, a Z Bike Mount, and a water resistant cover. However, most are designed for specific iPhone or Samsung models. If your phone is a different brand/model, Zefal offers the Z Console Universal Smart Phone Holder that we reviewed a few years ago (which is essentially a tray that'll accommodate a range of phone sizes), a Z Console Dry holder, or this Universal Smartphone Adaptor Bike Kit.

Setting things up is easy. You clean the back of your phone or phone case with the alcohol pad provided, peel off the coating on the back of the adaptor…

…and stick it in place. That's it.

The surface you're sticking the adaptor to must be flat and non-porous, so the hard plastic back of your mobile phone is ideal. Many phone cases are good too, but soft materials, such as silicone, rubber and TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), are out.

The adaptor itself, which measures 65.5mm x 55mm and has a stack height of about 7mm, is made from polyamide and TPU, while the sticky stuff is 3M VHB (Very High Bond) adhesive tape. Ideally, you want to get your aim right first time but there's some leeway there because it cures over 72 hours. After this time, it's not going to come off accidentally; once stuck it stays stuck.

The Z Bike Mount fixes to your bike with stretchy O-rings, a bit like Garmin uses for its basic Edge computer mounts, for example. You get two different sizes in the box – 32mm and 36mm – which fit most stems.

You attach your phone by locating the adaptor on top of the mount and giving it an eighth turn clockwise. A resounding click tells you that the two are locked together. You can position your phone in either portrait or landscape orientation.

Removing your phone is a two-handed affair. You need to push in two buttons on the mount at the same time to release the lock, and turn your phone anti-clockwise. I've used Zefal's system loads, both with this kit and others, and I've never had a phone come off the Z Bike Mount unintentionally. It just doesn't happen. This is a really secure system.

As well as the Z Bike Mount, the adaptor is compatible with Zefal's Z Console Dual Handlebar Mount (£29.99), Z Armband Mount (£17.99), and Z Car Mount (£20.99), all of which are available to buy separately.

One thing you don't get here is any sort of cover for your phone, so if you get caught in the rain it's going to get wet and perhaps dirty from road spray. Most smartphones these days have some kind of waterproof rating, such as IP67, but this still might be a concern for you. If so, the Z Console Dry Holder mentioned earlier might be a better option for you.

The £23.99 RRP isn't as good value as something like the Zefal Z Console for Apple iPhone X (£29.99) that I reviewed recently. The extra £6 you pay there gets you a soft thermoplastic polyurethane case for your phone plus a transparent cover to help keep the rain out.

On the other hand, Quad Lock offers a similar package to this, including a universal adaptor that sticks to your phone or phone case with 3M VHB adhesive and a stem mount, for £29.95. Having used both systems, I'd say they're of comparable quality and equally secure, so Zefal's Universal Smartphone Adaptor Bike Kit provides better value for money.

You can certainly get cheaper products that do a similar job. The BTR Silicone Handlebar Mobile Phone Mount that we reviewed earlier in the year was £11.99 at the time, for example, though it's now £19.99, while the Oso Velo X Cyclomount Bike Mount Holder is £17.49. Zefal's system is a little more pricey than those but it's a super-secure design that's very easy to use. The fact that you can buy other types of mount that are compatible with the adaptor might be a benefit to you as well.

Overall, the Zefal Universal Smartphone Adaptor Bike Kit is a solid design for fixing a smartphone to your bike's stem. It doesn't offer any protection from impact, rain or dirt, but it does a great job of holding your phone securely and firmly so you can use apps as you ride.

Secure and stable system for fitting any any smartphone to the stem of your bike

