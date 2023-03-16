Magicshine Seemee 200 Version 2

The Magicshine SeeMee 200 V2 is an updated and improved version of the innovative and generally likeable light I tested back in 2020. The braking function has been revised and refined, and reducing the number of modes from eight to five means it feels less cumbersome to use. (If you're looking for a light without the braking function, check out our guide to the best rear bike lights.)

A cursory inspection suggests there's little to differentiate the V2 from its predecessor, right down to size. However, Magicshine has kept the good stuff (and improved upon much of it), while trimming the fat.

I liked the original's range of modes, but three constant, four flashing and one smart mode is arguably too much choice. The V2 has two constant, two flashing and the smart mode (day and night), which makes life a lot simpler.

As before, sensors detect motion/deceleration for the braking function, and ambient light so output is automatically tuned to suit the conditions – the highest, for greatest presence on bright, sunny days, for example.

The braking function has also become more nuanced. Whereas the original would automatically deliver 200 lumens, the V2 becomes progressively more intense to denote slowing down more obviously.

You can engage and disengage the braking function manually. To turn it off, press and hold the power button for three seconds before turning the light itself on; to turn it on, first turn on the light, then press and hold the power button for three seconds. How do you know if it's on or off? If it's on, the power button will light up blue for three seconds when you turn the light on.

Magicshine has also kept some useful features from the original, including the memory function (a half-second press of the power button turns the light on to your last setting) and the auto kickdown to conserve power and ensure you don't get plunged into darkness when reserves dwindle to around 5% (the braking function is automatically disengaged, too).

Output & modes

As well as the main light, which features a large central diode flanked by lots of tiny counterparts, the Seemee 200 has a 60-lumen 'tracing' lens that points downwards and projects a 360-degree floodlit arc designed to illuminate the road's surface around you, the idea being that it offers greater presence and encourages more courteous passing distances.

The tracing lens has an optical sensor that means it only comes on at night (or during the day if you're riding in a tunnel or underpass or the like and the light is in Smart Day mode).

While the headline output of the light is 200 lumens, this refers only to the braking and daylight flash modes. That's fine by me – I'd struggle to find a situation outside of these contexts, even on the darkest of roads, where 200 lumens would be practical.

The main light's two constant modes are Low (10 lumens) and High (60lm), Flash is 60lm, and Group Ride/Eco is a sensible 10lm.

Smart Day, as I said, is up to 200 lumens, and Smart Night ranges between 10 and 60 lumens.

In my experience while testing, the sensors are very responsive and reliably tune output to suit conditions – something I've noticed across Magicshine's range. It's very responsive to subtle changes in lighting, responding almost seamlessly when entering a tunnel or underpass, for example, putting out more or less light as needed.

I've been suitably impressed by the full 200-lumen day flash, too. It's quick and distinctive – a trucker making farm deliveries in the early hours after dawn reckoned they could spot it from 750 metres away.

Even the 10-lumen mode is quite effective, although a little modest for the middle of nowhere, but still adequate to glide home on, and great for town.

The 60-lumen outputs seem more than potent enough for the darkest nights, especially in flashing, with the tracing light's flood in tandem. I've been particularly keen on this, with it tethered to the trailer. Friends reckoned they could spot me from at least 500 metres, even on dark, cloudy nights.

The 260-degree projection from the main light means decent peripheral punch, although after dusk I've felt more comfortable entering flows of traffic in flashing rather than steady modes.

I've also felt confident enough defaulting to the smart night mode and allowing that to select the best output.

The braking function is also now much more efficient, on average cutting 20 minutes from cited run-times. It does still engage on the climbs when momentum typically drops. This is most obvious when I've been creeping along with the trailer and payloads of 10 kilos plus. Even then, the auto kick-down has saved the day, so I've always felt comfortable about making it back without bother.

Run-times

Run-times are varied but impressive for the output, and very faithful to those cited – within a few minutes (with the braking function disengaged).

The main light in low/constant is reckoned to return 27hrs without the tracing light, 4hrs 50mins with; high/constant 3hrs 40mins (5hrs in daylight/without tracing light); 60-lumen flashing is 17hrs (day) and 10hrs 50mins (night, with tracing light); Group Ride/Eco 50hrs (day) and 6hrs 30mins (night); Smart Day 26hrs; and Smart Night 4hrs 30mins.

Helpfully, Magicshine explains its testing contexts, which follow ANSI/NEMA FL1-2009 standard, meaning room temperature at 25 degrees with 25kmph wind – which will also explain why run-times aren't uniform in the 'real world' of other temperatures and conditions.

This is particularly clear when it comes to braking functions. Gradients, volume of traffic, gearing and payloads can have a pronounced influence, which is another reason I appreciate the choice of disengaging them, especially over long distances with regular climbs.

Charging

Charging times are fairly rapid – cited as 1hr 30mins from a 5V source (laptop or similar). I wasn't surprised to find it fully juiced in 1hr 15mins at the mains, and taking just over three from my dynamo's USB.

Lithium-ion batteries respond best to regular charging, by the way, rather than being depleted too often.

The switch's integrated battery life indicator is effective enough, going from green to red, to flashing red when it's about to plunge into eco mode. And when you power up or down you can see how much charge remains.

Build quality

The cube-shaped body is well sealed from the elements, meeting IPX6, and the micro-USB charge port also features a snug-fitting cover, minimising exposure to wet, nasty stuff – even if you forgo mudguards.

I still run the original Seemee200 regularly and in all weathers and it's still going strong, and the V2 seems slightly better sealed from the elements. Provided you're not bog snorkelling, or subjecting it to a pressure washer, there's no reason it shouldn't last.

The light is also designed to withstand being dropped onto a hard surface from one metre, which is reassuring.

Mounts

Magicshine has kept the rubbery 'watch strap' type mount, which offers limpet-like tenure to post diameters between 25.4 and 31.8mm, relatively thin seatstays and box section tubing.

There's also a saddle rail mount if you're seeking a super sleek aesthetic, and spares can be bought separately for £7.99, for swapping the light quickly between bikes, say.

Value

Rear lights with braking functions are still relatively niche, so there aren't that many to compare the Seemee 200 V2 with, but even though it isn't the cheapest, it does seem to offer a little more for the money.

At £38.99, it's £5 more than its predecessor, and it's £10 and £12 more than two options from Sigma.

The Sigma Blaze Rear Brake Light that Iwein tested in 2021 is a simpler option, with just one steady mode and a braking function, for £27.99, though it's less potent than the Seemee 200, and for just another £2, the Sigma Blaze Flash Rear Brake Light offers four modes for £29.99.

The Ravemen CL06 is also slightly cheaper at £32.99. It's solidly made, with a good range of modes and a braking setting, though when testing it, Steve felt this function was a little too sensitive.

The Lezyne Strip Drive Alert is one that's more expensive than the Seemee 200, at £43, and has extrovert flashing modes and a higher waterproof rating, but Stef felt the 'brake light' function didn't add much to the package, and the battery life wasn't great.

Conclusion

Magicshine has revised the Seemee 200 V2 for the better. The price has crept up slightly, but fewer modes have made it simpler and more user friendly without compromising output; the tracing light is by far the most effective I've experienced; and though not perfect, the braking function is greatly improved and doesn't put a massive dent in run-times.

Verdict

Genuine improvements in battery life in 'braking' mode and general usability make this a winner

