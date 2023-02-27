The Showers Pass Men's Navigator Jacket is an extremely eye-catching top, especially in the dark, and it's designed to be worn both on and off the bike. The reflectivity is a nice touch, and I liked the removable hood – but it's not the most breathable jacket if you're using it just for cycling.
The main use for the Navigator is urban cycling and thanks to its cut, which features a reasonably short dropped tail and roomy cuffs, it works well off the bike too.
It's a high-quality top and great for being seen in, though perhaps not quite up with the products in our best winter jackets buyer's guide.
The pattern on the jacket is printed in reflective ink and represents 11 international cities from Amsterdam to Portland, and Sydney to Taipei, and their impact on cycling culture – according to Showers Pass.
Basically, you are riding around looking like you're covered in a Strava heatmap.
And I personally think it's a cool-looking design. It's reasonably subtle in the daylight unless you look at it really closely but reflects impressively when illuminated by lighting sources such as car headlights.
The Navigator is waterproof and comes with fully taped seams that stood up well to all the rides I tackled in the rain.
I didn't find it the most breathable jacket I've ever worn and though it was ideal for urban rides on e-bikes, harder efforts on road and gravel bikes left me feeling a little hot.
The fit is quite relaxed too, making it more suitable for around-town rides when you're not in a hurry. Its lack of a deeply dropped tail also means it's better suited for riding in a more upright position, and if you're riding in the drops your backside won't gain much protection.
The hood is removable but if you do want to use it, it's large enough to cover a helmet and you can cinch it up at the bottom to stop it blowing back.
The tall neck it attaches to also keeps the elements out.
The jacket has what Showers Pass calls 'dump pockets'. These are basically zipped pocket openings on each side which you can stick your hands in, but there's an internal pocket on the other side of the mesh panel.
The pockets are deep, but I wouldn't want to carry too much in them when riding, as their position means the contents will hit your thighs when you're pedalling
Value
The Navigator's £225 price is a pretty sizeable chunk of cash for a cycling jacket. But it is a well made piece of kit and shows a very good level of attention to detail.
Proviz's Reflect360 Plus is a fair bit cheaper at £124.99, but though Matt was impressed by its brightness for night riding, he was less convinced by its breathability.
The £149.99 Gore Spirit jacket doesn't quite crossover into an off-the-bike top, but George reckons it's a brilliant all-weather jacket for a multitude of riding styles.
Altura's Nightvision Electron jacket (£190) goes one step further than just reflectivity by adding LED lighting to the mix. It has a relaxed fit for urban commuting and Liam was impressed with its waterproofing and breathability
Conclusion
The Navigator works well if you want a jacket that looks right whether you are on the bike or not. The removable hood is a good addition, and the reflectivity is both effective and stylish – but there's no doubting it is a pricey piece of kit.
Verdict
A jacket that works on and off the bike and its extremely effective reflective detailing doesn't look gaudy.
Make and model: Showers Pass Men's Navigator Jacket
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Showers Pass says: "In foul weather, trust the Navigator Jacket to get you where you need to go. This waterproof and breathable jacket offers nighttime visibility and eye-catching style thanks to our MapRefect pattern. Printed with reflective ink, this pattern celebrates 11 international cities and their impact on cycling culture."
I found the reflectivity subtle in daylight but highly effective in the dark – and that the jacket offers good weather protection, albeit with slightly limited breathability.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?
3-Layer Mapreflect fabric
Waterproof, seam taped construction
Oversize side pockets can be opened as vents
Two internal dump pockets provide ample storage
Removable, adjustable, and helmet-compatible hood
Double toggle hem cinch for adjustability
Soft moisture-wicking lining at collar
Attached key clip in the right-hand pocket
Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the jacket for performance:
7/10
Rate the jacket for durability:
8/10
Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
8/10
Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
7/10
Rate the jacket for fit:
8/10
Rate the jacket for sizing:
8/10
Rate the jacket for weight:
7/10
Rate the jacket for comfort:
8/10
Rate the jacket for value:
4/10
How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Most of the time I have just wiped it clean, but it responds absolutely fine to being washed.
Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It works well in an urban environment as long as your pace isn't too challenging.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket
The reflectivity is impressive.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket
I didn't find it the most breathable cycling jacket I've worn.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It is pricey compared with competitors' jackets I mentioned in the review.
Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes
Would you consider buying the jacket? Possibly, depending on the price.
Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The price is a big chunk of cash for a jacket that works okay on and off the bike without really excelling anywhere, but the reflectivity is cool.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
