Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Jackets
Showers Pass Men's Navigator Jacket2022 Showers Pass Men's Navigator Jacket.jpg

Showers Pass Men's Navigator Jacket

7
by Stu Kerton
Mon, Feb 27, 2023 09:45
0
£225.00

VERDICT:

7
10
A jacket that works on and off the bike and its extremely effective reflective detailing doesn't look gaudy
Good waterproofing
Great-looking reflective pattern
Detachable hood
Can get hot inside
Quite a relaxed fit for cycling
Weight: 
573g
Contact: 
showerspass.co.uk
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Showers Pass Men's Navigator Jacket is an extremely eye-catching top, especially in the dark, and it's designed to be worn both on and off the bike. The reflectivity is a nice touch, and I liked the removable hood – but it's not the most breathable jacket if you're using it just for cycling.

> Buy now: Showers Pass Men's Navigator Jacket for £225 from Showers Pass

The main use for the Navigator is urban cycling and thanks to its cut, which features a reasonably short dropped tail and roomy cuffs, it works well off the bike too.

2022 Showers Pass Men's Navigator Jacket - cuff.jpg

It's a high-quality top and great for being seen in, though perhaps not quite up with the products in our best winter jackets buyer's guide.

The pattern on the jacket is printed in reflective ink and represents 11 international cities from Amsterdam to Portland, and Sydney to Taipei, and their impact on cycling culture – according to Showers Pass.

2022 Showers Pass Men's Navigator Jacket - detail.jpg

Basically, you are riding around looking like you're covered in a Strava heatmap.

2022 Showers Pass Men's Navigator Jacket - reflective 2.jpg

And I personally think it's a cool-looking design. It's reasonably subtle in the daylight unless you look at it really closely but reflects impressively when illuminated by lighting sources such as car headlights.

2022 Showers Pass Men's Navigator Jacket - reflective 1.jpg

The Navigator is waterproof and comes with fully taped seams that stood up well to all the rides I tackled in the rain.

2022 Showers Pass Men's Navigator Jacket - drawstring.jpg

I didn't find it the most breathable jacket I've ever worn and though it was ideal for urban rides on e-bikes, harder efforts on road and gravel bikes left me feeling a little hot.

2022 Showers Pass Men's Navigator Jacket - tail.jpg

The fit is quite relaxed too, making it more suitable for around-town rides when you're not in a hurry. Its lack of a deeply dropped tail also means it's better suited for riding in a more upright position, and if you're riding in the drops your backside won't gain much protection.

2022 Showers Pass Men's Navigator Jacket - collar.jpg
2022 Showers Pass Men's Navigator Jacket - hood back.jpg

The hood is removable but if you do want to use it, it's large enough to cover a helmet and you can cinch it up at the bottom to stop it blowing back.

2022 Showers Pass Men's Navigator Jacket - shoulders.jpg

The tall neck it attaches to also keeps the elements out.

2022 Showers Pass Men's Navigator Jacket - hood drawstring.jpg

The jacket has what Showers Pass calls 'dump pockets'. These are basically zipped pocket openings on each side which you can stick your hands in, but there's an internal pocket on the other side of the mesh panel.

2022 Showers Pass Men's Navigator Jacket - pocket.jpg

The pockets are deep, but I wouldn't want to carry too much in them when riding, as their position means the contents will hit your thighs when you're pedalling

Value

The Navigator's £225 price is a pretty sizeable chunk of cash for a cycling jacket. But it is a well made piece of kit and shows a very good level of attention to detail.

Proviz's Reflect360 Plus is a fair bit cheaper at £124.99, but though Matt was impressed by its brightness for night riding, he was less convinced by its breathability.

The £149.99 Gore Spirit jacket doesn't quite crossover into an off-the-bike top, but George reckons it's a brilliant all-weather jacket for a multitude of riding styles.

Altura's Nightvision Electron jacket (£190) goes one step further than just reflectivity by adding LED lighting to the mix. It has a relaxed fit for urban commuting and Liam was impressed with its waterproofing and breathability

Conclusion

The Navigator works well if you want a jacket that looks right whether you are on the bike or not. The removable hood is a good addition, and the reflectivity is both effective and stylish – but there's no doubting it is a pricey piece of kit.

Verdict

A jacket that works on and off the bike and its extremely effective reflective detailing doesn't look gaudy.

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Showers Pass Men's Navigator Jacket

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Showers Pass says: "In foul weather, trust the Navigator Jacket to get you where you need to go. This waterproof and breathable jacket offers nighttime visibility and eye-catching style thanks to our MapRefect pattern. Printed with reflective ink, this pattern celebrates 11 international cities and their impact on cycling culture."

I found the reflectivity subtle in daylight but highly effective in the dark – and that the jacket offers good weather protection, albeit with slightly limited breathability.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?

3-Layer Mapreflect fabric

Waterproof, seam taped construction

Oversize side pockets can be opened as vents

Two internal dump pockets provide ample storage

Removable, adjustable, and helmet-compatible hood

Double toggle hem cinch for adjustability

Soft moisture-wicking lining at collar

Attached key clip in the right-hand pocket

Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the jacket for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the jacket for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
 
8/10
Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
 
7/10
Rate the jacket for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the jacket for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the jacket for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the jacket for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the jacket for value:
 
4/10

How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Most of the time I have just wiped it clean, but it responds absolutely fine to being washed.

Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It works well in an urban environment as long as your pace isn't too challenging.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket

The reflectivity is impressive.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket

I didn't find it the most breathable cycling jacket I've worn.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It is pricey compared with competitors' jackets I mentioned in the review.

Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes

Would you consider buying the jacket? Possibly, depending on the price.

Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

The price is a big chunk of cash for a jacket that works okay on and off the bike without really excelling anywhere, but the reflectivity is cool.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Showers Pass Men's Navigator Jacket 2023
Showers Pass Men's Navigator Jacket
Showers Pass 2023
Showers Pass
jackets
Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

Latest Comments

 