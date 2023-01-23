The Vulpine Dulwich Riding Smock is a bright piece of outerwear for casual riding. It is comfortable both on and off the bike, and with its DWR coating, provides resistance against light showers. Although the overall fit is good, there are a few niggles with the hood and zips.

The Dulwich smock has a surprisingly soft, cotton-ey feel to it, especially given that it's 73% recycled nylon, with just 27% organic cotton. I was quite impressed at the amount of recycled material used – thumbs up for that – and not just the product itself but also the biodegradable packing it came in.

The smock is water resistant rather than waterproof, and so doesn't have a hydrostatic head rating like you would see on truly waterproof jackets. It does have a PFC-free DWR (durable water repellent) coating, and under light showers water beads off initially, so it can cope with light drizzle. I deliberately tried it on some properly wet rides, to find its limits, and after about 25 minutes in persistent rain the water did start to seep through into my clothes underneath.

It's good to see it can cope with a little bit of precipitation, should you get caught out. Reproofing will be necessary eventually, so you might need to use something like Nikwax TX Direct Wash to keep those water droplets at bay. I felt this winter was quite a hard test of the smock, given the icy conditions and seemingly endless rain we've had. I'd say it's better suited to spring and autumnal use.

I found its breathability good, and didn't get hot and bothered at all. The material is fairly thin (think heavy-duty work shirt type of thickness), and below about 10°C you can feel air permeating through the fabric and the metal eyelet holes under the armpits. I'd say its ideal temperature range is about 7-14°C.

As well as the eyelets, it has a chunky chest zip to allow more airflow, and a similarly chunky zip on the deep front pocket. There is also a side zip, which helps when putting the smock over your head, and the front zip and cuffs have small patches of reflective material.

Size-wise, large was just right for me with my 42-inch chest, 34-inch waist and broad shoulders, and I still had a good few inches of space underneath for a shirt and jumper. The fit is a little tighter at the arms, but I thought this was good so as to avoid too much flappiness. There is also an elasticated waist toggle to further help reduce flappage.

It's a good weight, at 423g – I certainly didn't find it overly heavy – and because of the fairly thin material, it can roll up into the large front pocket and easily squeeze into a rucksack. I measured it as 15x10x10cm rolled up.

The fabric also seems quite hardwearing, although a few loose stiches have become apparent around the hems, mainly at the bottom of the smock. I've caught the large front pocket zip several times in the flap of material that overhangs it. This front pocket zip was quite stiff, too, but a bit of silicone spray helped ease the movement.

The 'pull' on the side zip (the one you use to undo the smock to take it over your head) does feel quite delicate, so I would take care when using this. It hasn't failed, but it would be more reassuring to have a chunkier zip here as it's so frequently used to take the smock on and off.

It's the same story with the zip pull on the discreet small pocket around the rear, on the right hand side. Again, it's been okay so far, but I did have concerns over breaking it. It's a small bit of metal to blindly grab for, and if you are left-handed you might struggle to open that small pocket if you don't have very flexible arms.

My biggest bugbear with the fit, though, is with the hood. When adjusting it, it's kind of like a drawstring bag, and pulls completely closed over your face. I wear glasses, and it pulls right over them. Even if not wearing glasses, it still intrudes on your vision too much. I think a semi-rigid peak would result in both a better fit and a better look.

I was quite happy spending time off the bike in the smock as well. It's nice and breathable, so I never felt too hot in the office in it.

Despite some heavy mud splats from following front wheels in filthy conditions, it all washed out well on a 30 degree wash, with no staining apparent.

As well as the bright mustard colour on test, it also comes in red (Rust), and blue (Petrol), as well as women's versions.

Value

At £120 I think it's an okay price, given its feature set, and compared with other casual upper body wear on the market.

Matt tested the Pearl Izumi Men's Rove Barrier in 2020, and it was a tenner more, but that's no longer available.

If a hood isn't necessary for you, the Endura Hummvee Shacket is £20 less. Matt also tested that in 2020 and found it very versatile – two styles in one – with a reversible fit and some weatherproofing. It performs well on the bike, but looks so casual you probably wouldn't realise it was a piece of cycling attire.

The BTwin Warm Reversible Urban Cycling Jacket is £49.99 and scored very well in our test. Hollis found it warm and comfortable, with a smidge of weather protection. Looking good in its casual blue colour, the ace up its sleeve is that it can be fully reversed into a bright high-vis for those dark commutes.

Conclusion

Overall, this is a bright, casual looking smock that keeps you comfortable on short trips, and is also nice to use off the bike. It can cope with light showers, but some niggles with the hood and zips do affect usability, though.

Verdict

Keeps you comfortable on short trips and can cope with light showers, but some niggles with the hood and zips

