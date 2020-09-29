Pearl Izumi Men’s Rove Barrier Jacket

Pearl Izumi's Rove Barrier jacket may well be the ultimate commuting jacket. It's comfortable, ultra-water resistant, lightweight, stretchy and looks fantastic. The fact that it even undercuts a lot of its main rivals in price is simply a bonus.

The Rove Barrier might be 88% recycled polyester, but it is far from rubbish. In fact, as an all-round, general use cycling jacket for a broad range of conditions, it's probably the best garment I've ever tested.

In fact, I like it so much, I'm going to start with its only minor negative just so my enthusiasm doesn't get the better of me. That recycled polyester fabric is classed as "water shedding", which means it works very well with water beading on the surface up to heavy rain. But in a direct torrent, dampness can soak in.

So it's not a waterproof of the old-school variety, with an impermeable plastic outer; it's more like Chrome's Kojak Convertible or Storm Signal jackets I tested earlier this year, which are effectively ultra-water resistant.

Actually, I'd say it performs significantly better than the Storm Signal. While on the bike, the Rove Barrier has coped perfectly with anything that nature has thrown. It's only if you were to use it for washing the car with 'helpful' younger family members, or for hauling in the nets on a North Sea trawler that it might get a bit sodden.

The benefits of that fabric are significant though. First of all, it means the Rove Barrier can actually look like something you're wearing out of choice, not forced into it by circumstances. It's a very smart jacket.

The second major perk is that as well as visual aesthetics, touch and feel is far better than you'd ever expect from a waterproof. To all intents and purposes, the outer feels like a softshell and because of that comfort, no liner is required, meaning it's lightweight too.

The third big plus is its woven construction, which means air flow and heat regulation is controlled quite naturally. It's not a hugely insulating jacket – you'll need some layers underneath it in winter – but you're definitely not going to boil in the bag in spring, summer or autumn. There's also a two-way zip underneath the poppered front closure to help things further.

Finally, the fabric is stretchy, meaning it's fantastically comfortable to wear.

Add in Pearl Izumi's typically superb build quality, excellent on-bike cut with perfect length in arms and back, a sensible range of two zipped hip pockets, one poppered chest pocket and two open internal pockets, and a removable drawstring hood, and you've got almost every corner covered.

But what about that stumbling block for so many other fashion-friendly outers: visibility? Well, this light grey is a bit more visible at night than modish all black (a dark – but not too dark – olive version is available, too), and Pearl Izumi does include a couple of high-vis ends to the hood's drawstring. But the pièce de resistance is a drop-down high-vis and reflective rear flap that can be hidden away when not needed, held in place by a set of slimline magnets – ingenious.

Value and conclusion

As I mentioned earlier, the Rove Barrier is probably most similar to the Chrome Storm Signal, which costs £140. However, the Pearl Izumi is just a far better option all round. Even the fab Howies Herald at £139 can't quite match it in all departments. In fact, I'd even choose it ahead of the Chrome Kojak Convertible, too, which I thought was excellent but costs a whopping £220. So in value alone, never mind performance, the Rove Barrier is ahead of the game.

Commuting and leisure cyclists have never been better catered for when it comes to technically focused outer wear. But the Pearl Izumi Rove Barrier is the best I've tested. It looks fantastic, it feels great to wear, and it gives you enough protection from the elements without risking uncomfortable heat build-up. Factor in the quality, design, value and even some eco credentials with that recycled polyester fabric, and you've got perhaps the ultimate commuting jacket.

Verdict

One of the best commuting and urban jackets, offering exceptional comfort, performance and value – it's even eco, too

