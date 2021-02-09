BTwin Warm Reversible Urban Cycling Jacket

The B'Twin Warm Reversible Urban Cycling Jacket is a really versatile option for keeping warm in cooler temperatures, either on or off the bike thanks to its reversible shell. It's ridiculously visible in bike mode, good looking in pub mode, and offers some weather protection. It feels great to wear, though the fitment at the waist is a bit odd.

This urban riding jacket is the perfect garment to wear any time – with its reversible shell, you've got two choices: put it in riding mode and take advantage of its PPE EN1150-certified fluorescent exterior and massive high-vis elements. Then, when you get to your destination you can flip it inside out and the subtle dark blue colour will allow you to blend in with Joe public.

In eye-grabbing mode, you get loads of reflective material where you need it most – that is, one along the front of the zip, around the back of the waist, and, crucially, along the back of each arm, which is exactly what you want when you're indicating and you want a motorist from behind to clearly see what you're doing at night.

These high-vis strips aren't playing either – they're safety vest-like super-wide, which is brilliant for getting you noticed, either during the day or at night.

A napoleon pocket on the front left breast is perfect for carrying your keys, wallet and safety mask, and there's a hood for keeping your head warm. A basic Velcro adjuster on the hood ensures you can get a decent fit no matter your head size.

Flip it to the blue side and the only things you'll notice are the fluorescent zip pullers attached to the high-quality YKK front zip and those on the side pockets, which are ideal for carrying more stuff or keeping your hands warm. That's it, really – it's subtle, like I said.

In either mode, there are some key features which make this jacket an ideal cycling-specific garment. The first of these is a windproof front, which works perfectly for keeping the chill off your chest as you're riding at speed, while several areas of insulation – on the front, tops of the arms and the hood – help to trap warmth.

Complementing this is a non-insulated perforated section at the back and on the under sides of the arms, helping sweat to evaporate when you're working hard.

I found the jacket good down to about 5°C with a baselayer and micro fleece, and comfortable up to about 15°C with just a baselayer on. Obviously, the harder you work, the less you'll need to wear, and vice versa.

I've been wearing it pretty much every other day for the last couple of months, and it's kept me just warm enough without making me sweat when riding an upright commuter bike. It's also good for walking to the shops, too.

It's worth bearing in mind that the jacket has quite a fitted cut, so there's not a lot of room underneath for layering, but I like that – it makes the jacket feel sleek, and it looks really stylish (even on the fluoro side).

In an XL, I found that for me at 6ft 4in, the arms are plenty long enough, as is the body. Across the chest and shoulders was slightly tighter than I was expecting, even though I'm no Arnie Schwarz. Conversely, the waist is a touch on the generous side and, annoyingly, there's no cinch at the hem to bring this in a bit, so you feel like you're losing precious heat out the bottom.

The fitment is probably the only thing I wasn't particularly delighted about. If you're narrower across the top and wider at the bottom, you'll probably do well here, but if you're the other way round you might not like what you find.

In terms of weather protection, Decathlon doesn't boast any kind of waterproofing, which is good because it's not really. You get rudimentary water resistance when the rain is light, and you can happily ride along for about an hour in anything heavier before moisture starts to soak through.

A slightly dropped tail helps to keep your backside protected against any grime that gets flung from your rear wheel.

Value and conclusion

Surprisingly, there are few jackets to compare the B'Twin jacket to – we've just not really reviewed that many of them on the site.

Rivelo's Newington Reversible Jacket is, as the name suggests, reversible from bright to subtle, but that's where the similarities end – it's relatively lightweight in its design, and it costs over £70 more.

Endura's latest Flipjak (we tested it back in 2015) is reversible and warm, but with an rrp of £129.99 it's £80 more than the B'Twin.

Even with the slight fitment issues, I'd really recommend the B'Twin jacket as it does everything so well, and the price tag of £49.99 makes it an excellent purchase if you do a lot of urban riding and want to be seen night and day.

Verdict

Exceptionally versatile urban cycling jacket that's good across a wide range of temperatures

