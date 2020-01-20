The Endura Hummvee Shacket is a lightweight but very versatile reversible jacket with impressive performance that's ideal for commuting. However, despite having the option of two smart but quite subdued looks, neither comes with much in the way of reflectivity.

Pros: Two smart looks thanks to reversible design, good weather-resistant capabilities, lightweight and well made

Two smart looks thanks to reversible design, good weather-resistant capabilities, lightweight and well made Cons: Not great for night riding, not as breathable as some

With the option of two reversible sides – an almost Barbour-esque ripstop jacket or lumberjack-chic flannel shirt – Endura's Hummvee Shacket sets out to offer versatility. However, I wasn't prepared for just how versatile it could be.

The jacket side is the obvious practical star of the show. I thought it might do fine as a relatively lightweight top layer but its talents stretch further. First, windproofing, as Endura claims, is very good. Then there's the Shacket's lightweight insulation, which works a treat, too.

But the biggest surprise is something that Endura doesn't even mention: it's pretty decent at being rain-resistant, with droplets beading on the surface. Obviously, turn it inside out and the plaid, soft side just get soggy when wet. But keep it jacket outermost and you can easily brave some precipitation.

If I have to look for criticism among its technical abilities, the only thing I can nitpick is breathability, which isn't quite up with the best. It's actually better than I anticipated and I certainly wasn't dripping inside it like a boil in the bag chicken. But while wearing it in windshell form, I noticed the inner flannel got just a tad damp.

For commuting, I tend to place styling and jacket cut quite near the top of my test criteria, and I think it's fair to say the Hummvee Shacket is more function than funky, but that's OK given its practical suitability. The plaid shirt side is a little more exciting than the jacket and it has some nice touches, such as the chest pocket and gold poppers down the front. But I tested the sombre anthracite version with its green plaid – if you want extra colour, there's a more exciting red plaid/blue jacket option.

While the cut might not be overly flattering, sizing is. I ordered an XXL for my 46in chest, which proved commodious before Christmas with plenty of room underneath for layers. It became a better fit following festive largesse, but if I was any smaller or less greedy, an XL wouldn't have been out of the question.

Body length is good with your lower back well covered in the saddle, while the double-poppered cuffs and long enough sleeves mean you're well covered and movement feels completely unrestricted. To this end, it's also worth saying that the Shacket really does feel featherlight when worn.

As you'd expect from Endura, build quality is first rate, too, with no complaints so far despite heavy use. The almost hidden zipped hand and chest pockets on the jacket side are handy and the poppered front closure is easy to deal with. The Shacket's also had a few visits to the washing machine and come out sparkling.

In fact, the only design disappointment I can think of concerns our old friend reflectivity. With two distinct outer options in the same garment, I think Endura could have happily loaded up the 'jacket' side with reflective elements while keeping the plaid side anonymously non-cycling casual. For night rides, be prepared to augment your outfit with extra visibility aids.

Value and conclusion

Compared to a lot of the commuting or leisure jackets I've tested recently, the Hummvee Shacket looks like very decent value. It's not as awesomely weather-resistant as the £139 Howies Herald jacket, but it's a darn sight cheaper. (And a lot cheaper than the admittedly fab £200 Vulpine Harrington.) Meanwhile, Howies' Drizzler Active Blazer is nearer in price but not really as practical for day-to-day use.

And I think that day-to-day use is where the Hummvee Shacket really comes into its own. Jacket side uppermost, it's practical, light and decently weatherproof. Then, when you'd like something a little more casual – such as going shopping, eating scones or hanging around in bars – flip inside out and go lumberjack. Altogether now: 'I'm a cycle commuter, and I'm OK...'

Verdict

Really versatile reversible lightweight jacket that offers good on-bike performance and casual styling

