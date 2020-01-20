The Endura Hummvee Shacket is a lightweight but very versatile reversible jacket with impressive performance that's ideal for commuting. However, despite having the option of two smart but quite subdued looks, neither comes with much in the way of reflectivity.
- Pros: Two smart looks thanks to reversible design, good weather-resistant capabilities, lightweight and well made
- Cons: Not great for night riding, not as breathable as some
With the option of two reversible sides – an almost Barbour-esque ripstop jacket or lumberjack-chic flannel shirt – Endura's Hummvee Shacket sets out to offer versatility. However, I wasn't prepared for just how versatile it could be.
> Find your nearest dealer here
The jacket side is the obvious practical star of the show. I thought it might do fine as a relatively lightweight top layer but its talents stretch further. First, windproofing, as Endura claims, is very good. Then there's the Shacket's lightweight insulation, which works a treat, too.
But the biggest surprise is something that Endura doesn't even mention: it's pretty decent at being rain-resistant, with droplets beading on the surface. Obviously, turn it inside out and the plaid, soft side just get soggy when wet. But keep it jacket outermost and you can easily brave some precipitation.
If I have to look for criticism among its technical abilities, the only thing I can nitpick is breathability, which isn't quite up with the best. It's actually better than I anticipated and I certainly wasn't dripping inside it like a boil in the bag chicken. But while wearing it in windshell form, I noticed the inner flannel got just a tad damp.
For commuting, I tend to place styling and jacket cut quite near the top of my test criteria, and I think it's fair to say the Hummvee Shacket is more function than funky, but that's OK given its practical suitability. The plaid shirt side is a little more exciting than the jacket and it has some nice touches, such as the chest pocket and gold poppers down the front. But I tested the sombre anthracite version with its green plaid – if you want extra colour, there's a more exciting red plaid/blue jacket option.
While the cut might not be overly flattering, sizing is. I ordered an XXL for my 46in chest, which proved commodious before Christmas with plenty of room underneath for layers. It became a better fit following festive largesse, but if I was any smaller or less greedy, an XL wouldn't have been out of the question.
Body length is good with your lower back well covered in the saddle, while the double-poppered cuffs and long enough sleeves mean you're well covered and movement feels completely unrestricted. To this end, it's also worth saying that the Shacket really does feel featherlight when worn.
As you'd expect from Endura, build quality is first rate, too, with no complaints so far despite heavy use. The almost hidden zipped hand and chest pockets on the jacket side are handy and the poppered front closure is easy to deal with. The Shacket's also had a few visits to the washing machine and come out sparkling.
In fact, the only design disappointment I can think of concerns our old friend reflectivity. With two distinct outer options in the same garment, I think Endura could have happily loaded up the 'jacket' side with reflective elements while keeping the plaid side anonymously non-cycling casual. For night rides, be prepared to augment your outfit with extra visibility aids.
Value and conclusion
Compared to a lot of the commuting or leisure jackets I've tested recently, the Hummvee Shacket looks like very decent value. It's not as awesomely weather-resistant as the £139 Howies Herald jacket, but it's a darn sight cheaper. (And a lot cheaper than the admittedly fab £200 Vulpine Harrington.) Meanwhile, Howies' Drizzler Active Blazer is nearer in price but not really as practical for day-to-day use.
> Buyer's Guide: The best casual cycling kit for commuting
And I think that day-to-day use is where the Hummvee Shacket really comes into its own. Jacket side uppermost, it's practical, light and decently weatherproof. Then, when you'd like something a little more casual – such as going shopping, eating scones or hanging around in bars – flip inside out and go lumberjack. Altogether now: 'I'm a cycle commuter, and I'm OK...'
Verdict
Really versatile reversible lightweight jacket that offers good on-bike performance and casual styling
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
road.cc test report
Make and model: Endura Hummvee Shacket
Size tested: XXL
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
I'd say the Shacket is aimed at commuters and regular leisure riders - it's certainly not aimed at sporting road riders. Endura says precious little about it: "Two-in-one versatility" - that's all!
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?
Endura does list these features:
Reversible construction
Windproof shell or casual flannel plaid shirt options
Lightweight insulation provides extra warmth
2 piece shirt collar
Zipped handwarmer and chest pockets
Very nicely made with good material choice and details, such as the soft-lined hand-warmer pockets. Could do with some reflective highlights, though.
Very good windstopping and even decent rain resistance. Just a little more breathability would be welcome.
It's been through the wash a few times already with no complaints. I think its lightweight nature belies its overall durability.
Considering Endura doesn't make any great claims for its waterproofing, I was very happy to find drizzle beading on the Shacket (jacket side) surface. It might not cope with a monsoon but certainly puts up a decent fight in a shower.
Not fantastic breathability – I found the inside got just a little moist after a decent spin.
Very good. The Shacket focuses more on giving the rider good coverage than complementing your physique, but that's fine.
The Shacket is slightly on the generous side of sizing, certainly when compared to typical cycling kit.
Considering its practical abilities and technical performance, this is impressively light.
Very good. Great length in the arms and back means there are no comfort issues and movement is unrestricted.
When you consider it's effectively two garments in one – one a decent practical jacket, the other a more style-led casual shirt – it's hard to complain about the price. Certainly, in a market where commuting kit seems to command a premium – such as the admittedly fab £200 Vulpine Harrington – the Hummvee Shacket's sub-£100 price is really very good.
How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Easy. Wash at 40 and drip dry. Only confusion comes when it says "Wash inside out" – which way is inside out with a reversible jacket?
Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose
I thought overall performance was fantastic on the bike, with far better insulation and weatherproofing than I expected.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket
Performance on the bike.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket
Very little reflectivity.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Compared to a lot of the commuting or leisure jackets I've tested recently, the Hummvee Shacket looks like very decent value. It's not as completely weather-resistant as the £139 Howies Herald jacket, but it's a darn sight cheaper. Meanwhile, Howies' Drizzler Active Blazer is nearer in price but not really as practical for day-to-day use.
Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes
Would you consider buying the jacket? Yes
Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
I've tested some great commuting jackets in the last couple of months, but the Shacket might be the best mixture of value, practical performance and versatility yet. It's not as flashy as some, and it's not as completely weatherproof as others, but as a trade-off between all considerations, it's very impressive. If Endura could simply add some reflectivity to the jacket side, it would be even better.
About the tester
Age: 39
I usually ride: Islabikes Beinn 29 My best bike is: 25-year-old Dawes Galaxy
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mountain biking, leisure