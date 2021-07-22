The high-tech, high performance dhb Aeron Lab Aero Mitt is designed to deliver race-day comfort with that extra performance edge. It works well but is a little on the expensive side.

Developed alongside British team Canyon dhb SunGod, these mitts are very light and stretchy (think jersey-type fabric) and made by Italian fabric manufacturers Miti Spa to be extra aerodynamic.

The palms are a soft synthetic suede, with a single padded section designed to protect the ulnar nerve. A longer than usual cuff with a pull tab and a soft nose wipe complete the picture.

They're extremely comfortable, with a barely-there feel both from the minimalist backs and the low profile palms. The padding is well-placed for using drops or aero bars, and the palms are grippy where you need them to be. The fabric on the backs wicks moisture effectively, keeping hands pleasingly dry, while the palms also keep the worst of the sweat at bay.

The low-key padding is inevitably less supportive on long rides than typical gloves, but even then I found the only real impediment was the longer cuff – and even that was purely down to the looks.

For me these are comfortable enough to do the job, but just don't look right outside of a race environment.

Value

At the full £35 list price these look expensive, but dhb kit is like a DFS sofa – you'd genuinely struggle to pay full price. At the time of writing these were £25, for instance, and in reality they're unlikely to ever be significantly more.

However, even then they're not the cheapest – the lightweight Santini Brisk Race Mitt comes in at £23, for instance, while the race-focused Van Rysel RoadR 900 gloves are £19.99

Overall

These are very technical gloves and use very high-performance materials, but perhaps more importantly they're very comfortable and secure, too – if not for those who like lots of padding or very long rides. Did they make me faster? Well... they made me feel more like a pro. Does that count?

Verdict

Very well made and comfortable race-oriented mitts with effective, minimalist padding

