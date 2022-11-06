Support road.cc

review
Gloves - mitts
Galibier Grand Tour Aero Mitts2022 Galibier Grand Tour Aero Mitts.jpg

Galibier Grand Tour Aero Mitts

8
by Stu Kerton
Sun, Nov 06, 2022 09:45
1
£21.89

VERDICT:

8
10
Not the easiest to keep clean, but comfortable and very aero
Thin padding retains ride feel
Smooth transition from cuff to skin
Very good comfort
They do get grubby quickly
Weight: 
35g
Contact: 
www.galibier.cc
If you are a fan of the whole marginal gains thing but you are on a tight budget in these inflationary times, then the Galibier Grand Tour aero mitts might well be worth a punt. Their close and comfortable fit works alongside minimal padding to provide comfort and all at a very reasonable price – especially when compared with some of the best summer cycling gloves you can buy.

> Buy now: Galibier Grand Tour Aero Mitts for £21.89 from Galibier

I'm not a big wearer of gloves when riding in warm weather, mostly down to the fact that I find the padding too thick or it deadens the feedback from the front end of the bike. I'm one of those riders that likes to feel everything that is going on.

2022 Galibier Grand Tour Aero Mitts - palm.jpg

The Galibiers are just right though, with just a thin strip of padding for the top of the palm sitting beneath the fingers, and another block for the base of your palm to protect your ulnar nerve – the compression of which is the main cause of numbness when riding.

There are no gel inserts or similar here, only a couple of sections of material that are thicker than the palm. That's fine by me, as it just takes the edge of the rough sections of road while keeping giving me full feedback from the tyres.

The palm is made of a 50/50 composition of polyurethane and nylon. After six weeks of use there are no signs of wear and tear, so long-term durability is looking good. Any seams are also kept well out of the way.

2022 Galibier Grand Tour Aero Mitts - tab.jpg

There are small air holes to aid breathability although most of the heat will be carried away from the stretchy sections on the backs of the gloves.

2022 Galibier Grand Tour Aero Mitts - cuff.jpg

The backs are made up of a mix of 80% nylon and 20% elastane, which ensures a secure fit, and the stretchy material extends over your wrist for aerodynamic purposes.

The fit is so snug that the gloves don't require any form of retention, which is great for comfort, and Galibier has included loops on some of the fingers and the cuff to aid getting them on and off.

2022 Galibier Grand Tour Aero Mitts - back.jpg

As you'd expect, the white backs of the gloves do get grubby pretty quickly, especially if you get caught in the rain. Galibier recommends a 30°C wash, and so far, I haven't had any issues with long-term staining.

2022 Galibier Grand Tour Aero Mitts - detail.jpg

There are four sizes with a helpful guide to hand circumference, which I found accurate in terms of fit.

Rivals

The £21.89 cost shows that Galibier has maintained its usual competitive pricing, especially when compared to something like the £35 dhb's Aeron Lab Mitt that Lara tested.

Lusso's £19.99 Momentum Summer gloves, which I rated highly when I tested them, don't quite have the same aero snug fit, but they have done away with the need for any Velcro wrist fasteners, and they are a bit cheaper at £19.99.

Conclusion

If it's full aero you want, Galibier's Grand Tour aero mitts offer a smooth and comfortable fit. Compared to something like dhb's Aerons, very much the same style product, they are quite the bargain too.

Verdict

Not the easiest to keep clean, but comfortable and very aero

road.cc test report

Make and model: Galibier Grand Tour Aero Mitts

Size tested: Large

Tell us what the product is for

Galibier says: "An ultra light, easy to wear cycling glove for comfort in summer."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Aero: aero fabric reduces drag

Slim Design: slim pull-on design is comfortable enough for every day use

Easy Removal Tabs: tabs between fingers make removal easy

Palm Pads: minimalist padding provide comfort without adding bulk

UCI Compliant: meets UCI race guidelines

Main: 80% Nylon, 20% Elastane

Palm: 50% Polyurethane, 50% Nylon

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

Follow Galibier's guide and you should be fine.

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

They get dirty but have washed up clean each time they have been through the washing machine.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They give a smooth transition between glove and arm.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The gloves' minimal padding is comfortable without detracting from the ride.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

White shows the dirt.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

A direct comparison would be the dhb gloves mentioned in the review, which are £35, so the Galibiers are a fair chunk cheaper.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

These gloves are very well made and have a great fit. If you want aero properties these are about as smooth as they come and they don't cost the earth.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

