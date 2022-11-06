If you are a fan of the whole marginal gains thing but you are on a tight budget in these inflationary times, then the Galibier Grand Tour aero mitts might well be worth a punt. Their close and comfortable fit works alongside minimal padding to provide comfort and all at a very reasonable price – especially when compared with some of the best summer cycling gloves you can buy.
> Buy now: Galibier Grand Tour Aero Mitts for £21.89 from Galibier
I'm not a big wearer of gloves when riding in warm weather, mostly down to the fact that I find the padding too thick or it deadens the feedback from the front end of the bike. I'm one of those riders that likes to feel everything that is going on.
The Galibiers are just right though, with just a thin strip of padding for the top of the palm sitting beneath the fingers, and another block for the base of your palm to protect your ulnar nerve – the compression of which is the main cause of numbness when riding.
There are no gel inserts or similar here, only a couple of sections of material that are thicker than the palm. That's fine by me, as it just takes the edge of the rough sections of road while keeping giving me full feedback from the tyres.
The palm is made of a 50/50 composition of polyurethane and nylon. After six weeks of use there are no signs of wear and tear, so long-term durability is looking good. Any seams are also kept well out of the way.
There are small air holes to aid breathability although most of the heat will be carried away from the stretchy sections on the backs of the gloves.
The backs are made up of a mix of 80% nylon and 20% elastane, which ensures a secure fit, and the stretchy material extends over your wrist for aerodynamic purposes.
The fit is so snug that the gloves don't require any form of retention, which is great for comfort, and Galibier has included loops on some of the fingers and the cuff to aid getting them on and off.
As you'd expect, the white backs of the gloves do get grubby pretty quickly, especially if you get caught in the rain. Galibier recommends a 30°C wash, and so far, I haven't had any issues with long-term staining.
There are four sizes with a helpful guide to hand circumference, which I found accurate in terms of fit.
Rivals
The £21.89 cost shows that Galibier has maintained its usual competitive pricing, especially when compared to something like the £35 dhb's Aeron Lab Mitt that Lara tested.
Lusso's £19.99 Momentum Summer gloves, which I rated highly when I tested them, don't quite have the same aero snug fit, but they have done away with the need for any Velcro wrist fasteners, and they are a bit cheaper at £19.99.
Conclusion
If it's full aero you want, Galibier's Grand Tour aero mitts offer a smooth and comfortable fit. Compared to something like dhb's Aerons, very much the same style product, they are quite the bargain too.
Verdict
Not the easiest to keep clean, but comfortable and very aero
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Galibier Grand Tour Aero Mitts
Tell us what the product is for
Galibier says: "An ultra light, easy to wear cycling glove for comfort in summer."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Aero: aero fabric reduces drag
Slim Design: slim pull-on design is comfortable enough for every day use
Easy Removal Tabs: tabs between fingers make removal easy
Palm Pads: minimalist padding provide comfort without adding bulk
UCI Compliant: meets UCI race guidelines
Main: 80% Nylon, 20% Elastane
Palm: 50% Polyurethane, 50% Nylon
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Follow Galibier's guide and you should be fine.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
They get dirty but have washed up clean each time they have been through the washing machine.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They give a smooth transition between glove and arm.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The gloves' minimal padding is comfortable without detracting from the ride.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
White shows the dirt.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
A direct comparison would be the dhb gloves mentioned in the review, which are £35, so the Galibiers are a fair chunk cheaper.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These gloves are very well made and have a great fit. If you want aero properties these are about as smooth as they come and they don't cost the earth.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
BREAKING NEWS...
Helmet Row !
"Police in Hampshire have reported a significant increase in reports of escaped zebras…"
Prosecutor Ciaran Murphy said "Had he made a disclosure about his medical condition prior to the accident, we say it is reasonable to conclude that...
I dont think that would be the case, as that 4months could just be the time frame for the HR process of terminating his contract to be enacted...
The amount of rotation is tiny. I cleaned everything out, checked the wedges but couldn't get the seat aligned any better....
That's unfair. The driver saw the hi-vis bridge, but no-one had thought to make his load hi-vis so he hadn't seen he was carrying it! (Also it's...
Indeed. Several good articles knocking around on this one, Carlton Reid said it best IMO: "where cycling and driving are convenient, Brits drive"....
I have their leather fingerless gloves, took a couple of rides to "mould" to my hands but wow ... Fantastic gloves
https://9to5google.com/2022/11/01/google-street-view-app-shutting-down/...