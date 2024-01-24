Castelli Entrata Shoe Cover

The Castelli Entrata Shoe Covers are one of many overshoe options in the Italian brand's range – but this pair is best suited to cool and dry conditions rather than an absolute deluge. They provide welcome extra warmth thanks to their fleece-lined material but they're water-resistant – courtesy of a DWR coating – rather than fully waterproof. I found they were at their best when the temperatures were hovering around freezing and the roads were free of standing water.
A single zip on the back of the shoe covers makes putting them on easier than those that are just a single piece of material, while a sturdy loop of reflective material at the base of the zip provides something to grip while you wrestle them into place.
The material's four-way stretch creates a snug fit over the shoe and stretches over Boa dials and buckles while the neoprene cuff creates a good seal around your ankles. There is a ribbed section on the front of the ankle that improves articulation and reduces the chance of the material bunching up. The Entrata shoe covers are available in sizes small to XXL to help get the perfect fit for your shoes.
Castelli rates the Entrata shoe covers 3/5 in insulation, waterproofness, breathability and weight and windproofness at 4/5 – and I reckon those ratings are pretty accurate. The Entratas are really designed to provide a little extra warmth and not much more; the material does have a slight water repellency courtesy of a DWR coating, which meant spray would bead off but after a while I did begin to get wet feet. The seams are not taped, which appeared to be the main point of water ingress.
The uppers wrap under your foot in one piece, which creates a clean look – but I do have concerns over the durability of the sole. The cutouts for the cleats and heel are only minimally reinforced.
After a couple of rides, I noticed that material was showing some signs of wear which is disappointing. There is a small patch of heavier duty rubberised material in front of the cleat but in my eyes, this should be continued further down the sole to improve durability.
The apertures are of a good size and didn't cause any interference with the cleat mechanism.
Value
Castelli has never been considered a budget brand and the price of the Entrata shoe covers does nothing to change that perception.
For a similar price you could grab yourself the GripGrab Thermo Waterproof Winter Shoe Covers. As their name suggests these major on water-resistance rather than warmth, but Ben also liked them for their durability and their reflectives.
The Lusso Windtex Stealth overboots now cost £35 and Stu reckons they're good against wind and rain down to temperatures just above freezing point.
At £65 the Rapha Winter Overshoe comes in at the same price as the Entratas, and Rapha claims that in addition to being thermally insulated they're also fully waterproof.
Overall
The £65 RRP is certainly at the premium end of things – especially as it's possible to find waterproof offerings for the same money or less. But they do stand up to their purpose of keeping your feet warm without the added bulk of fully waterproof overshoes.
Verdict
An excellent fit and well constructed, though not as waterproof as some and could do with more reinforcement
Make and model: Castelli Entrata Shoe Cover
Tell us what the product is for
Castelli says the Entrata Shoe cover is designed to keep your feet warm and dry when the temperatures drop thanks to a DWR-coated fleece lining.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
The body of the shoe cover is constructed from a four-way stretch fabric with a DWR coating to offer a degree of splashproofing. A ribbed texture over the ankle allows for enhanced ankle articulation and the neoprene cuff acts as a seal to keep the warmth in.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
All the stitching throughout the shoe cover appears to be of a high quality. The seams are not taped so you can expect damp feet if riding in wet weather. There is a small patch of rubberised material under the toe but apart from this, the shoe covers are a made from a single material.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
The four-way stretch material meant that the cover was a snug fit over my shoes and there were no signs of them slipping when I was riding. They kept my feet warm on chillier rides in dry conditions and kept a degree of spray out of my shoes.
Rate the product for durability:
6/10
The upper feels durable but I have concerns about the sole material. There is no reinforcement around the cutouts for the heel pad or cleats, which I can envisage wearing quite quickly.
Rate the product for fit:
10/10
The XL size is claimed to be suitable for shoes sizes 45/46 and I found this to be spot on, offering a snug yet form-fitting feel.
Rate the product for sizing:
10/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Lighter weight than a fully waterproof overshoe but it strikes me as a good balance between warmth and weight.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
The Entrata shoe covers kept my feet warm in single digit temperatures where there was minimal water on the road surface.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
I washed the shoe covers with the rest of my cycling kit at 30°C and they came out clean. The ridges on the ankle section have a tendency to collect dirt and grime but being black in colour, they hid it well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I reached for the Entrata shoe covers on cooler rides where I didn't want the bulk of fully waterproof over shoes but needed some additional warmth for my feet. I found them particularly effective when used in conjunction with highly ventilated shoes that I would otherwise have to put on the shelf until summer rolls round again.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
A tab at the top of the zip would have been welcome to help with getting them on and off, and I also have some concerns over the long-term durability of the sole cutouts.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Entrata shoe covers retail at £65, which is expensive when compared to similar products. At this price, it's possible to find a very good pair of overshoes that are also fully waterproof as well as warm. The Rapha Winter Overshoes claim to be fully waterproof, they're insulated and retail for the same price as the Entrata shoe covers You can also snap up the highly rated GripGrab RaceThermo overshoes at a tad cheaper than Castelli's offering. The Lusso Windtex Stealth overboots are 30 quid cheaper and they're good against wind and rain down to temperatures just above freezing point.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These shoe covers kept my feet warm in cooler conditions that didn't require a fully waterproof over shoe. The build quality and fit are top notch, which should be expected given the price, but they are expensive when you're able to buy overshoes that are both waterproof and insulated for much less money.
Age: 25 Height: 6 Weight: 95kg
I usually ride: Santa Cruz Stigmata My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, club rides, sportives, mtb, Gravel. bikepacking
