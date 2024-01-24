Castelli Entrata Shoe Cover

The Castelli Entrata Shoe Covers are one of many overshoe options in the Italian brand's range – but this pair is best suited to cool and dry conditions rather than an absolute deluge. They provide welcome extra warmth thanks to their fleece-lined material but they're water-resistant – courtesy of a DWR coating – rather than fully waterproof. I found they were at their best when the temperatures were hovering around freezing and the roads were free of standing water.

A single zip on the back of the shoe covers makes putting them on easier than those that are just a single piece of material, while a sturdy loop of reflective material at the base of the zip provides something to grip while you wrestle them into place.

The material's four-way stretch creates a snug fit over the shoe and stretches over Boa dials and buckles while the neoprene cuff creates a good seal around your ankles. There is a ribbed section on the front of the ankle that improves articulation and reduces the chance of the material bunching up. The Entrata shoe covers are available in sizes small to XXL to help get the perfect fit for your shoes.

Castelli rates the Entrata shoe covers 3/5 in insulation, waterproofness, breathability and weight and windproofness at 4/5 – and I reckon those ratings are pretty accurate. The Entratas are really designed to provide a little extra warmth and not much more; the material does have a slight water repellency courtesy of a DWR coating, which meant spray would bead off but after a while I did begin to get wet feet. The seams are not taped, which appeared to be the main point of water ingress.

The uppers wrap under your foot in one piece, which creates a clean look – but I do have concerns over the durability of the sole. The cutouts for the cleats and heel are only minimally reinforced.

After a couple of rides, I noticed that material was showing some signs of wear which is disappointing. There is a small patch of heavier duty rubberised material in front of the cleat but in my eyes, this should be continued further down the sole to improve durability.

The apertures are of a good size and didn't cause any interference with the cleat mechanism.

Value

Castelli has never been considered a budget brand and the price of the Entrata shoe covers does nothing to change that perception.

For a similar price you could grab yourself the GripGrab Thermo Waterproof Winter Shoe Covers. As their name suggests these major on water-resistance rather than warmth, but Ben also liked them for their durability and their reflectives.

The Lusso Windtex Stealth overboots now cost £35 and Stu reckons they're good against wind and rain down to temperatures just above freezing point.

At £65 the Rapha Winter Overshoe comes in at the same price as the Entratas, and Rapha claims that in addition to being thermally insulated they're also fully waterproof.

Overall

The £65 RRP is certainly at the premium end of things – especially as it's possible to find waterproof offerings for the same money or less. But they do stand up to their purpose of keeping your feet warm without the added bulk of fully waterproof overshoes.

Verdict

An excellent fit and well constructed, though not as waterproof as some and could do with more reinforcement

