The Castelli Diluvio UL Shoecovers are made from waterproof neoprene to keep your feet dry, they extend high to make sure your ankles stay warm in most conditions, and they're very stretchy for a close and comfortable fit.

Castelli offers a whole load of different overshoe designs – 13 at the last count, if you include the Toe Thingy – the Diluvio models being designed to keep your feet dry as well as warm ('diluvio' means 'downpour' in Italian).

Ash reviewed the Diluvio Pros (now £60) a couple of years ago and rated them highly. Whereas the Diluvio Pros are made from 4mm-thick neoprene, the Diluvio ULs are 3mm thick, as are the Diluvio C (£45) and the Diluvio 2 All-Roads (£45).

First things first: do the Diluvio ULs keep the water out? This might make or break the deal, particularly for UK readers. The good news is that water doesn't get through the neoprene at all and the seams are sealed. Fabulous; we're up and running!

Whereas the Diluvio Pro mentioned above has a water-resistant zip at the back, the Diluvio UL has a standard YKK zip, although double layer neoprene flaps behind it help to minimise ingress there.

As with any other overshoes I've ever used, water can eventually get in if it's persistent. A shiny section of fabric that Castelli calls a neoprene skin around the top edge is designed to form a seal, but if you're wearing full-length tights inside your overshoes, rain can soak into the fabric and gradually migrate south. You can't argue with physics (although you can position the ankles of water-repellent tights outside the overshoes to minimise this effect).

You can fit the Diluvio UL overshoes so that the bottom edge slightly wraps around to the sole of your shoes to stop water getting in there.

The bottom of the overshoe is open but for a Velcro closure that allows you to adjust the width. That Velcro has a super-tough backing and the same is true of the section underneath your toe. Both are still looking in excellent shape despite having been in contact with stones and gravel on the way to and from the bike every day for several weeks. I mean, go hiking in your cycling shoes and these areas are going to get damaged, but in normal circumstances they're going to stand the test of time.

Overshoes such as the Diluvio Pros that Ash reviewed and the Diluvio C, where the neoprene extends around to cover part of the sole, provide a little more insulation but the fabric inevitably gets scuffed sooner or later, no matter how careful you are.

I've used the Diluvio ULs with various types of shoes and they've worked well with all of them. I've had to persuade the Velcro closure to sit neatly between the heel tread and the forefoot tread of some gravel shoes, but it has always been possible.

One thing that's really noticeable when you put the Diluvio ULs on is that they extend higher above your ankle than most other overshoes out there. This is A Good Thing for making sure that road spray stays out. There's no Velcro strap to adjust them up top, so what you see is what you get when it comes to tightness around the calf. I can't say that was an issue for me, and if you have chunkier legs than me, the neoprene is plenty stretchy enough not to feel restrictive.

Reflective fabric at the heel provides highly noticeable visibility and the Castelli name that's plastered across the side in big letters (well, it actually says 'Caste' on one overshoe and 'Stelli' on the other) is reflective too.

Castelli says the Diluvio ULs are suitable for temperatures from 2-14°C (with the slightly thicker Diluvio Pros getting a range of 0-14°C). I've been using these on some cold mornings over the past few weeks and I'd say that's about right in normal winter-weight socks. I've not given a thought to chilly toes in these temperatures, although you might want something thicker in frosty conditions. Sure, there are overshoes out there that provide more insulation, but these do the job promised.

Winter-weight neoprene overshoes start at about £30, with many sitting in the £30-£50 price bracket. Castelli's own Diluvio C overshoes are £5 cheaper than the Diluvio ULs at £45, although they're a simpler design without such a sculpted fit, and they don't extend so high above the ankle.

There are plenty of more expensive overshoes out there too. The BioRacer One Tempest Protect Pixel Overshoes that Liam reviewed earlier in the year were £56, for example, and the Assos Assosoires Winter Booties that were £70 when we reviewed them are now £80.

The reason I'd usually be reluctant to pay £50 for overshoes is that I know how quickly I go through them. However, these perform well and they'll last longer than most, so I reckon they're a good buy.

Overall, these are pretty hardwearing and work well with various types of cycling shoes. The neoprene keeps the water out well and provides enough for warmth for most, but not quite all, conditions.

Verdict

Hardwearing overshoes that do a good job of keeping your feet dry and warm

