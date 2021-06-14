Velocio Women’s Luxe Bra

Velocio's Women's Luxe Bra is a cycling-specific design with light- to medium-compression support. After wearing this bra you'll wonder why all cycling bras don't use the same shoulder straps as found on bib shorts – they are exceptionally comfortable. The Luxe bra comes in a very wide choice of sizes so there's a decent chance you'll find the right level of compressive support for you.

Made in Italy, its 80% polyamide, 20% elastane blend is the same fabric used on Velocio's premium long-distance Luxe bib shorts. The supersoft feel against the skin does live up to its name of being luxurious. It's compressive and stretchy too, providing reassuring support that doesn't feel restrictive as you ride.

> Buy this online here

Holding up this bra are two microfibre elastic straps, also the same as used on Velocio's bib shorts, and are by far the comfiest bra straps I've ever worn. With the flat, wide, seamless design, pressure is spread evenly over the tops of your shoulders and movement isn't restricted at all.

This strap design means none of the issues you can get with racerback styles that can cut into your neck and aren't adjustable. The shoulder straps can be positioned wider, but as the two track towards each other round the back, there's no risk of these slipping off the sides of your shoulders.

Added down the centre, for ventilation between your boobs, are 24 laser-cut holes in an upside down triangle formation. Digging in on some high-intensity efforts, I was pleasantly surprised to have less sweat accumulating between my boobs than usual. But just below where the grid of holes ends and above the lower band, sweat marks are visible. Some extra ventilation further down here would be even better to avoid cold sweat sensations. That said, the fabric used is quick-wicking so it doesn't take too long to disappear.

The elastic band running round the bottom of the bra is 3cm wide and hugs the rib cage. While this supportive band holds the bra securely in place across all efforts and durations of rides, it's disappointingly prone to getting drenched in sweat.

Colour-wise, there's a choice of charcoal, navy and black. Velocio's logos are subtle: there's one at the rear and the brand's signature rainbow stripe at the side. Care instructions aren't printed on the bra as seen in other cycling-specific options such as Le Col's Pro Seamless Cycling bra. Instead, you'll have to cut off the label if it ends up irritating you.

Sizing is not cup specific, but there's a very inclusive wide range of sizes, from XXS to XXXL. Velocio recommends starting with your rib cage measurement and then fine-tuning the size based on your bust measurement and fit preference, for either a tighter compression fit or something a bit more relaxed. According to Velocio's sizing chart, my rib cage measurement of 78cm and a bust of 88cm put me as an XS (76cm-81cm) for the band and at the top end of an S (84cm-89cm) for the bust. For context, I'm usually a size 32C.

Choosing the small, the band still hugged my rib cage securely and there's just about the right amount of compressive support around my chest. The bra will cover you for all sorts of efforts on the road, and transfers well over to most gravel terrain.

It is worth noting that the main body of the fabric is super thin, and one side-effect of this is quite obvious nipple visibility. If that's something that bothers you, it's better to opt for a design with padded cups such as Le Col's Pro Seamless bra.

At £56, this is at the premium pricey end, though it's not the most expensive – the Le Col mentioned above is a tad more at £60, as is Sportful's Pro bra. But Café du Cycliste's Lisa is cheaper at £44 (we haven't tested the Lisa, but Siobhan really liked CdC's Rosalie), Oakley's Ellipse Racerback is even less at £35, and La Passione's SML is £28.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling clothing here

While the Le Col is also an option for low-impact activities, I found the Velocio Luxe bra provides the greater support and is also made of softer material, so it's the comfier too.

Verdict

Comfiest shoulder straps and inclusive sizing delivered by a well-made bra providing lightweight compressive support

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website