The Velocio Winter Wool Sock is supremely comfy thanks to its fluffy lower half and thinner, stretchier and bulk-reducing upper. It's merino-based but not the warmest for really chilly pedalling, due to that relatively thin cuff, but subtle styling and great durability means they're useful off the bike as well as on.

This updated version features a padded terry loop footbed, toe and heel, but its paired with a flat knit instep and cuff to reduce bulk. At eight inches the cuffs keep ankles cosily covered and tights well tucked in [insert socks-over-tights argument here], and the half-inch welt at the top retains a comfortably snug grip.

The combination means that, once on, these feel quite thin for a winter sock and fit easily in whatever shoe size you normally wear.

In this grey (you can also get black) with just a discreet multicolour tab on the cuff, the Winter Socks are subtle and stylish both on and off the bike – and they're all-day comfortable. The 58% merino wool content means they're soft and comfortable, and the padded sole feels cosseting.

Obviously, as they're not as thick as some winter socks they're also not as warm. For me it's good sock on its own around the 10° mark, and any lower I wanted extra shoe coverage. Once it got below 5° I found they struggled, even with overshoes or in a winter shoe, though of course everybody's different.

For the record, my default winter sock is the DeFeet Woolie Boolie, and while the Velocio is warm the Woolie Boolie is warmer. It's also much thicker all round – enough, in fact, to mean probably going up a shoe size.

Value

Hopefully these socks will avoid the comments bunfight the Albion Winter Socks attracted, especially as those also contain merino and do a similar job – keeping your feet warm or destroying the planet, the choice is yours – for a slightly lower price (£20). The MAAP Alt_Road Merino Socks are also cosy on or off the bike, but they contain more merino as cost more at £25.

My perennial favourite the Woolie Boolie is £18.10 with a 6in cuff, but bulkier and lacking the finesse of the Velocio socks, which might in turn mean you need a roomier pair of shoes.

Meanwhile the Galibier Fire Feet 2 socks are half the price at £9.77 and have a similar spec, although durability might be a problem.

Overall

These socks have been on heavy rotation and they've held up incredibly well. There has been only the mildest shrinkage for a merino-based sock, and the elastic top half remains wrinkle-free snug. Despite my big toes making short work of many socks, there isn't the merest hint of wear or nascent hole in these, either.

My only gripe is that the lower fluffier section is suffering from some pilling, but really, that's minor. These are great over many hours, and capable of standing up to those hours without falling apart or getting smelly either.

Verdict

Super comfortable merino socks that are equally good on or off the bike, if not the warmest available

