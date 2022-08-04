Van Rysel Women’s Cycling Shorts RC500 - Black/Mint

The Van Rysel Women's Cycling Shorts RC500 from Decathlon are a good summer staple for daily short rides.

They're designed for summer rides of up to two hours long, and I found them comfortable over this sort of period.

The pad has three sections and is reasonably narrow at the front, which helped with thigh comfort, reducing the potential for any rub or overspill. The zig-zag stitching of the pad allows for a lot of give when I pulled it about, though I didn't really notice it as a particular feature on the bike.

Decathlon claims the pad has a depth of 13mm and decribes it as 'spongy'; I'd say this is accurate, with the pad having the right amount of support and give to make for a comfortable ride. Pad choice is very personal, but I found this one to be unobtrusive yet supportive, and it wicked sweat well even in the searing heat we've had this summer.

The waistband is elasticated at the back, which keeps it fitting close, but with a stretchy wide band in a double layer of the main shorts material at the front. I found this comfy, and it didn't bunch up when riding. The shorts are high enough at the back not to leave anything on show.

With a 19cm inseam, they're as short as I'd be comfortable with, and well suited to summer riding.

The leg bands are also double layers in the same material as the main shorts. Although this was comfortable, and they didn't ride up at all, if you were also wearing knee or leg warmers you might miss the gripper for helping to keep everything in place. Riding in mid-summer, though, the lack of gripper made the shorts comfortable to wear.

The material is a stretchy polyester/elastane mix with minimal compression, light without being see-through, and washes well at 30 degrees. I tested the black and mint combo, with some decorative mesh panels on the thigh, which matched the mint accents on the Van Rysel top I also tested for a co-ordinating but not matchy-matchy appearance. (You can read my review of the top here.)

Value and conclusion

At £24.99 these are among the cheapest shorts we've tested recently, but a cut above the Triban 500 shorts Decathlon also offers for £19.99, which didn't float Emma's boat.

They don't boast the number of features of the Endura Xtract Lite shorts, but those are over double the price at £59.99.

Overall, these represent a good piece of kit for not a lot of cash, and have become my easy go-to when riding to the gym.

Verdict

Good value summer staple for short rides

