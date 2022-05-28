Endura Pro SL Lite Short Sleeve Jersey

The Endura Pro SL Lite SS Jersey is a light and very breathable jersey suitable for the hottest of summer riding. However, the short front and minimal grippers mean the fit is compromised a little.
This is Endura's most lightweight summer jersey, and whilst it doesn't give a temperature range, I'd say it's suitable around 18°C and above – a touch lower, perhaps, if you are working hard. I've worn it through cooler mornings knowing it'll warm up later, and it has been comfortable. This makes it a bit more suitable for British summer than other lightweight jerseys.
I have the Le Col Pro Air Jersey, for instance, but I find that only suitable for those rare, truly glorious days.
The fit is great in some respects and struggles in others. The neckline is slightly lower than most – great for summer – and the shortish sleeves are well judged and stay in place. In my recommended medium size, the fit across the shoulders and chest proved a good balance between aero and comfort. It comes in six sizes too for an accurate fit.
However, the front seems very short, and I am only 178cm. This, combined with a lack of grippers, let it ride up at times, if rarely on the bike itself. It was mainly okay while riding, but at café stops I was very conscious of my belly hanging out, especially when combined with low-fronted shorts.
At 94g this is a lightweight jersey, yet it manages not to be overly see-through for the weight. I liked this, as I personally find the see-through jerseys a bit revealing for social rides.
The quality is great. There are no signs of wear after frequent washing, the stitching is all perfect and the YKK zip is great. There is no zip garage at the top, but with the low neckline it isn't required.
At the back there are the usual three pockets which comfortably fit all the essentials, and silicone grippers (at least at the rear) keep it from bouncing around whilst climbing out of the saddle. There is no zipped valuables pocket, though, which some people find essential.
Value
At £89.99 this is towards the higher end of things for a summer jersey. The very good Lusso Dunsop is £70, for instance, while the Stolen Goat Tappa Bodyline I really liked when I tested it is £75 – though that's more of an all-rounder than a high summer top.
Still, the Endura is by no means at the top end – the MAAP Allied Pro Air Jersey is great but £140, for instance. At the cheaper end, the Galibier Regale Ultralight jersey is only £46.88 and also very good, but it is a bit more see-through than the Endura.
Overall
I have been impressed by this jersey's breathability, and it copes well in hot weather without being all-but transparent. The front could be a bit longer though, and grippers all around the waist might keep it better in place – especially off the bike.
Verdict
Light and very breathable jersey, but the short front and rear-only grippers won't please everyone
Make and model: Endura Pro SL Lite SS Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Endura says, "The Pro SL Lite S/S Jersey is the coolest, airiest jersey Endura has ever made. Designed to help your body regulate its core temperature and keep producing power even on the hottest days."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Endura lists:
Extra fine, super light, rapid wicking mesh front and side panels
High wicking Translite rear panels with UPF25 for sun protection
Lycra sleeves with silicone internal cuff gripper
Lightweight bonded seams for low bulk
Minimalist, low weight triple rear pocket construction
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Washed frequently during testing with no issues.
Rate the product for fit:
4/10
For me it seems too short; the front isn't long enough and it lacks grippers.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
True to the size guide, and comes in six sizes.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
6/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washed frequently at 30c without any issues or signs of wear.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Kept me cool on warm days, and wicks sweat away well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Good in warm conditions, relatively non-see-through for a summer jersey.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The lack of grippers and length at the front.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £89.99 this is towards the higher end of things for a summer jersey. The very good Lusso Dunsop is £70, for instance, while the Stolen Goat Tappa Bodyline I really liked when I tested it is £75 – though that's more of an all-rounder than a high summer top.
Still, the Endura is by no means at the top end – the MAAP Allied Pro Air Jersey is great but £140, for instance. At the cheaper end, the Galibier Regale Ultralight jersey is only £46.88 and also very good, but it is a bit more see-through than the Endura.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes - but only on the bike
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? No
Use this box to explain your overall score
This does well to keep you cool on the hottest days, as it's highly breathable and light. The front is a bit on the short side, though, and it is a bit more expensive than some great summer jerseys.
Age: 35 Height: 178cm Weight: 73kg
I usually ride: Specialized Roubaix My best bike is: Cervelo S3
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Indoor
