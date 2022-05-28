Endura Pro SL Lite Short Sleeve Jersey

The Endura Pro SL Lite SS Jersey is a light and very breathable jersey suitable for the hottest of summer riding. However, the short front and minimal grippers mean the fit is compromised a little.

This is Endura's most lightweight summer jersey, and whilst it doesn't give a temperature range, I'd say it's suitable around 18°C and above – a touch lower, perhaps, if you are working hard. I've worn it through cooler mornings knowing it'll warm up later, and it has been comfortable. This makes it a bit more suitable for British summer than other lightweight jerseys.

I have the Le Col Pro Air Jersey, for instance, but I find that only suitable for those rare, truly glorious days.

The fit is great in some respects and struggles in others. The neckline is slightly lower than most – great for summer – and the shortish sleeves are well judged and stay in place. In my recommended medium size, the fit across the shoulders and chest proved a good balance between aero and comfort. It comes in six sizes too for an accurate fit.

However, the front seems very short, and I am only 178cm. This, combined with a lack of grippers, let it ride up at times, if rarely on the bike itself. It was mainly okay while riding, but at café stops I was very conscious of my belly hanging out, especially when combined with low-fronted shorts.

At 94g this is a lightweight jersey, yet it manages not to be overly see-through for the weight. I liked this, as I personally find the see-through jerseys a bit revealing for social rides.

The quality is great. There are no signs of wear after frequent washing, the stitching is all perfect and the YKK zip is great. There is no zip garage at the top, but with the low neckline it isn't required.

At the back there are the usual three pockets which comfortably fit all the essentials, and silicone grippers (at least at the rear) keep it from bouncing around whilst climbing out of the saddle. There is no zipped valuables pocket, though, which some people find essential.

Value

At £89.99 this is towards the higher end of things for a summer jersey. The very good Lusso Dunsop is £70, for instance, while the Stolen Goat Tappa Bodyline I really liked when I tested it is £75 – though that's more of an all-rounder than a high summer top.

Still, the Endura is by no means at the top end – the MAAP Allied Pro Air Jersey is great but £140, for instance. At the cheaper end, the Galibier Regale Ultralight jersey is only £46.88 and also very good, but it is a bit more see-through than the Endura.

Overall

I have been impressed by this jersey's breathability, and it copes well in hot weather without being all-but transparent. The front could be a bit longer though, and grippers all around the waist might keep it better in place – especially off the bike.

Verdict

Light and very breathable jersey, but the short front and rear-only grippers won't please everyone

