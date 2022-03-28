The Truflo Classictrax Floor Pump is a high quality, good looking device that's very easy to use – and promises to last for years.
There is something to be said about using a high quality track pump, and the Truflo Classictrax Floor Pump is an excellent, high quality piece of kit.
> Buy this online here
> Find your nearest dealer here
First off it's nicely weighted at 1,332g, with the bulk of it sitting at the aluminium base. The low centre of gravity and three wide legs means it maintains stability on most surfaces very well, and you aren't trying to balance and push down simultaneously, as can happen with lighter pumps.
The wooden handle sits on an aluminium barrel that has a smooth and easy action. It is comfortable in the hands even when you need to use extra force at higher pressures.
There's a really well-made and quality-feeling valve head that has an easy action when lifting the lever to lock a Presta valve in place. It is made entirely from aluminium and has an easy to use bleed valve for releasing a bit of air.
One thing that annoys me is when valve head o-rings come out on your valves, but after many tests with this it seems to stay in place without any noticeable movement.
The valve head can be set to either Schrader or Presta by unscrewing the blue end, turning it around, and screwing it back in again. Both ways works well, inflating quickly and efficiently.
> 10 best track pumps for 2022 – choose the easy way to pump your tyres up
The gauge on the base is more than clear enough to see when you're standing up, with an adjustable outer collar which helps you to pinpoint your chosen pressure.
I could generally get my 28mm tyres from 0-80psi in under 30 seconds, and I managed to seat some tubeless tyres with it too – though as rim and tyre combos vary so much in tightness, that's no guarantee it always will. It's a good performance though, nevertheless.
Value
The RRP of £84.99 is pretty expensive for a non-tubeless floor pump, but then you're getting a metal and wooden construction. The Topeak JoeBlow Sport 2Stage is £89.99 and has the extra feature of both low and high volume settings, for instance, but is largely plastic. Meanwhile the Birzman Maha Push and Twist II floor pump is largely metal and of similar spec to the Truflo, and only a fiver less at £79.99.
Overall
I was really impressed by this track pump. It is made well, inflates quickly, and is well balanced. It is fairly expensive, but the materials and craftsmanship should mean you won't need to buy another for a very long time.
Verdict
Simple but high-quality track pump that does the job very well
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Truflo Classictrax Floor Pump
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Truflo says: "The new Classictrax pump offers superb style but also top inflation performance."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Featuring high polished aluminium barrel
Traditional wooden handle
Die cast aluminium base with integrated 2.5" gauge
Aluminium twin valve pump head with air bleed button
Secure fitting even at high pressures
Fits Presta and Schrader valves
Suitable for all bikes
Ideal for home, workshop or velodrome use
Inflates to 240 PSI
Height 67cm
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Very well made with a combination of quality materials and impressive workmanship.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
It inflates well and managed to seat a tubeless tyre.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
High quality materials and a secure o-ring mean it's likely to last a long time.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Heavy enough to be stable on a variety of surfaces.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well, it inflates tyres quickly and easily.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The valve head lever action - it's smooth and simple.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It's quite spendy.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The RRP of £84.99 is pretty expensive for a non-tubeless floor pump, but then you're getting a metal and wooden construction. The Topeak JoeBlow Sport 2Stage is £89.99 and has the extra feature of both low and high volume settings, for instance, but is largely plastic. Meanwhile the Birzman Maha Push and Twist II floor pump is largely metal and of similar spec to the Truflo, and only a fiver less at £79.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is an impressively well-made, high-quality pump that is excellent to use – and likely to last for years.
Age: 33 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
I hope it can return. I went up for it a couple of times and really enjoyed it: spectacular countryside and great atmosphere.
RE Fruitbat - Not true. He's too much of a Fat Bastard.
And what, pray, is wrong with the occasional peculiarity?
I think the publicity has all got a bit too much for it
My experience has taught me that the station cop is pretty clueless regarding road craft...
OMG.. I did this a while back, it's kinda brilliant.. but it's fair to say it's a power hour (or power half hour depending on how good you are).....
I've never seen anything like it....
I think they were up in Redland somewhere before they took the unit in that weird little precinct behind the bus station.
What is the point of this article? Cyclist drives fast. And?
I like it too. It's what came on my Pinnacle Arkose, just about when they got taken over by Sports Direct. No clue what it is, but I am in no hurry...