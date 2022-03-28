Support road.cc

review
Pumps & CO2 inflators
Truflo Classictrax Floor Pump

Truflo Classictrax Floor Pump

9
by George Hill
Mon, Mar 28, 2022 09:45
6
£84.99

VERDICT:

9
10
Simple but high-quality track pump that does the job very well
Inflates well
Robust construction
Easy to lock onto valves
Expensive
Weight: 
1,332g
Contact: 
www.freewheel.co.uk
The Truflo Classictrax Floor Pump is a high quality, good looking device that's very easy to use – and promises to last for years.

There is something to be said about using a high quality track pump, and the Truflo Classictrax Floor Pump is an excellent, high quality piece of kit.

First off it's nicely weighted at 1,332g, with the bulk of it sitting at the aluminium base. The low centre of gravity and three wide legs means it maintains stability on most surfaces very well, and you aren't trying to balance and push down simultaneously, as can happen with lighter pumps.

The wooden handle sits on an aluminium barrel that has a smooth and easy action. It is comfortable in the hands even when you need to use extra force at higher pressures.

There's a really well-made and quality-feeling valve head that has an easy action when lifting the lever to lock a Presta valve in place. It is made entirely from aluminium and has an easy to use bleed valve for releasing a bit of air.

2022 Truflo Classictrax Floor Pump - valve head.jpg

One thing that annoys me is when valve head o-rings come out on your valves, but after many tests with this it seems to stay in place without any noticeable movement.

The valve head can be set to either Schrader or Presta by unscrewing the blue end, turning it around, and screwing it back in again. Both ways works well, inflating quickly and efficiently.

The gauge on the base is more than clear enough to see when you're standing up, with an adjustable outer collar which helps you to pinpoint your chosen pressure.

2022 Truflo Classictrax Floor Pump - base.jpg

I could generally get my 28mm tyres from 0-80psi in under 30 seconds, and I managed to seat some tubeless tyres with it too – though as rim and tyre combos vary so much in tightness, that's no guarantee it always will. It's a good performance though, nevertheless.

Value

The RRP of £84.99 is pretty expensive for a non-tubeless floor pump, but then you're getting a metal and wooden construction. The Topeak JoeBlow Sport 2Stage is £89.99 and has the extra feature of both low and high volume settings, for instance, but is largely plastic. Meanwhile the Birzman Maha Push and Twist II floor pump is largely metal and of similar spec to the Truflo, and only a fiver less at £79.99.

Overall

I was really impressed by this track pump. It is made well, inflates quickly, and is well balanced. It is fairly expensive, but the materials and craftsmanship should mean you won't need to buy another for a very long time.

Verdict

Simple but high-quality track pump that does the job very well

road.cc test report

Make and model: Truflo Classictrax Floor Pump

Size tested: n/a

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Truflo says: "The new Classictrax pump offers superb style but also top inflation performance."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Featuring high polished aluminium barrel

Traditional wooden handle

Die cast aluminium base with integrated 2.5" gauge

Aluminium twin valve pump head with air bleed button

Secure fitting even at high pressures

Fits Presta and Schrader valves

Suitable for all bikes

Ideal for home, workshop or velodrome use

Inflates to 240 PSI

Height 67cm

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Very well made with a combination of quality materials and impressive workmanship.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

It inflates well and managed to seat a tubeless tyre.

Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10

High quality materials and a secure o-ring mean it's likely to last a long time.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10

Heavy enough to be stable on a variety of surfaces.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well, it inflates tyres quickly and easily.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The valve head lever action - it's smooth and simple.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

It's quite spendy.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

The RRP of £84.99 is pretty expensive for a non-tubeless floor pump, but then you're getting a metal and wooden construction. The Topeak JoeBlow Sport 2Stage is £89.99 and has the extra feature of both low and high volume settings, for instance, but is largely plastic. Meanwhile the Birzman Maha Push and Twist II floor pump is largely metal and of similar spec to the Truflo, and only a fiver less at £79.99.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is an impressively well-made, high-quality pump that is excellent to use – and likely to last for years.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 33  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,

Truflo Classictrax Floor Pump 2022
Truflo Classictrax Floor Pump
Truflo 2022
Truflo
George Hill

George spends his days helping companies deal with their cycling commuting challenges with his company Cycling for Work. He has been writing for Road.cc since 2014. 

When he is not writing about cycling, he is either out on his bike cursing not living in the countryside or boring anybody who will listen about the latest pro peloton/cycling tech/cycling infrastructure projects. 

