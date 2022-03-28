The Truflo Classictrax Floor Pump is a high quality, good looking device that's very easy to use – and promises to last for years.

There is something to be said about using a high quality track pump, and the Truflo Classictrax Floor Pump is an excellent, high quality piece of kit.

First off it's nicely weighted at 1,332g, with the bulk of it sitting at the aluminium base. The low centre of gravity and three wide legs means it maintains stability on most surfaces very well, and you aren't trying to balance and push down simultaneously, as can happen with lighter pumps.

The wooden handle sits on an aluminium barrel that has a smooth and easy action. It is comfortable in the hands even when you need to use extra force at higher pressures.

There's a really well-made and quality-feeling valve head that has an easy action when lifting the lever to lock a Presta valve in place. It is made entirely from aluminium and has an easy to use bleed valve for releasing a bit of air.

One thing that annoys me is when valve head o-rings come out on your valves, but after many tests with this it seems to stay in place without any noticeable movement.

The valve head can be set to either Schrader or Presta by unscrewing the blue end, turning it around, and screwing it back in again. Both ways works well, inflating quickly and efficiently.

The gauge on the base is more than clear enough to see when you're standing up, with an adjustable outer collar which helps you to pinpoint your chosen pressure.

I could generally get my 28mm tyres from 0-80psi in under 30 seconds, and I managed to seat some tubeless tyres with it too – though as rim and tyre combos vary so much in tightness, that's no guarantee it always will. It's a good performance though, nevertheless.

Value

The RRP of £84.99 is pretty expensive for a non-tubeless floor pump, but then you're getting a metal and wooden construction. The Topeak JoeBlow Sport 2Stage is £89.99 and has the extra feature of both low and high volume settings, for instance, but is largely plastic. Meanwhile the Birzman Maha Push and Twist II floor pump is largely metal and of similar spec to the Truflo, and only a fiver less at £79.99.

Overall

I was really impressed by this track pump. It is made well, inflates quickly, and is well balanced. It is fairly expensive, but the materials and craftsmanship should mean you won't need to buy another for a very long time.

Verdict

Simple but high-quality track pump that does the job very well

