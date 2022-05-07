Tri-Fit Sykl Pro Women's Long Sleeve jersey

The Tri-Fit Sykl Pro women's jersey is a good lightweight long sleeve jersey that uses thin, stretchy fabrics to keep you cool. The finish is comfy and I particularly liked the flush cuffs, but it doesn't quite provide the snug race fit throughout that's promised.

This layer is designed to be a race fit for rides when you're pushing hard. The fabrics Tri-Fit uses throughout are incredibly thin, light and stretchy, which helps provide a comfy fit.

With my 5ft 10in height and 34in chest, according to the size chart I'm a large. I found the cut around the chest spot on, and while it's quite long in the body for a race top, that makes it a little bit more of a practical option.

However, I did find it slightly baggy around the tops of the arms and my waist - the stretch of the material is not used in these areas at all. The arms are a very good length, though, and I particularly like how slim the fit is against my wrists - it's comfy and neat.

The collar has been cut low and the neck zip guard keeps things comfy, while the waist elastic is effective at keeping the jersey in place.

The rear pockets are slightly dipped at each outer edge to help with access, and you also get two side-access 'aero triathlon' pockets on top of them, though neither is zipped.

With just two traditional rear pockets though, rather than the more standard three, it's easy to stuff larg layers in. If you don't own the lightest wind jacket or waterproof, the extra width here is certainly useful, though they are a little shallow. My fairly standard-sized phone (Motorola G50) pokes out of the top slightly.

To avoid a double layer of fabric trapping heat, the section behind them is mesh.

The heat-welded seams and general finish are very neat throughout, and it's available in this lovely two-tone Earth version as well as a black version with subtle blue and green bands. To aid visibility when you're caught out after dark, Tri-Fit has also neatly added some small reflective stripes into the rear gripper.

Value

Priced at £119, it's reasonable for a performance long sleeve. The MAAP Women's Evade Pro Base LS Jersey, for example, is an excellent figure-hugging option but is very expensive at £145. Velocio's Women's Signature Long Sleeve jersey is even pricier at £152.

Overall

This is a good performance top with a longer mid section than other racier options – something you might appreciate. And while it's comfortable, it may not fit every shape tightly all over, which is a shame from an aero point of view.

Verdict

Lightweight long sleeve for keeping cool without chills, but the fit is baggy in places for a race fit

