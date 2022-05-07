Tri-Fit Sykl Pro Women's Long Sleeve jersey

The Tri-Fit Sykl Pro women's jersey is a good lightweight long sleeve jersey that uses thin, stretchy fabrics to keep you cool. The finish is comfy and I particularly liked the flush cuffs, but it doesn't quite provide the snug race fit throughout that's promised.
This layer is designed to be a race fit for rides when you're pushing hard. The fabrics Tri-Fit uses throughout are incredibly thin, light and stretchy, which helps provide a comfy fit.
With my 5ft 10in height and 34in chest, according to the size chart I'm a large. I found the cut around the chest spot on, and while it's quite long in the body for a race top, that makes it a little bit more of a practical option.
However, I did find it slightly baggy around the tops of the arms and my waist - the stretch of the material is not used in these areas at all. The arms are a very good length, though, and I particularly like how slim the fit is against my wrists - it's comfy and neat.
The collar has been cut low and the neck zip guard keeps things comfy, while the waist elastic is effective at keeping the jersey in place.
The rear pockets are slightly dipped at each outer edge to help with access, and you also get two side-access 'aero triathlon' pockets on top of them, though neither is zipped.
With just two traditional rear pockets though, rather than the more standard three, it's easy to stuff larg layers in. If you don't own the lightest wind jacket or waterproof, the extra width here is certainly useful, though they are a little shallow. My fairly standard-sized phone (Motorola G50) pokes out of the top slightly.
To avoid a double layer of fabric trapping heat, the section behind them is mesh.
The heat-welded seams and general finish are very neat throughout, and it's available in this lovely two-tone Earth version as well as a black version with subtle blue and green bands. To aid visibility when you're caught out after dark, Tri-Fit has also neatly added some small reflective stripes into the rear gripper.
Value
Priced at £119, it's reasonable for a performance long sleeve. The MAAP Women's Evade Pro Base LS Jersey, for example, is an excellent figure-hugging option but is very expensive at £145. Velocio's Women's Signature Long Sleeve jersey is even pricier at £152.
Overall
This is a good performance top with a longer mid section than other racier options – something you might appreciate. And while it's comfortable, it may not fit every shape tightly all over, which is a shame from an aero point of view.
Verdict
Lightweight long sleeve for keeping cool without chills, but the fit is baggy in places for a race fit
Make and model: Tri-Fit Sykl Pro Women's Long Sleeve jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Tri-Fit says:
"Constructed using a combination of 6 specially crafted and selected fabrics optimised for maximum performance and comfort, the TRI-FIT SYKL PRO EARTH is as technical as it is aesthetically pleasing.
Featuring a unique dual purpose double layer rear pocket consisting of 2 traditional cycle jersey pockets and 2 side access aero triathlon pockets, the TRI-FIT SYKL PRO EARTH is designed to be the perfect cycling jersey whether on your road bike, TT bike or trainer, inside or outside.
Seamless taped arm hems give a comfortable yet secure aero arm profile, whilst our innovative inner support tape and
Italian made M.AR.C. reflective elastic waistband means the TRI-FIT SKYL PRO EARTH will provide support, stay in place, plus provide visibility to motorists even in the toughest of conditions.
Technical MICX fabric is utilised on the front panel allowing for controlled heat discharge, whilst a soft cooling Horizontal Strip fabric is used on the rear to aid with heat reduction. Moisture wicking fabrics have been specially chosen for high sweat areas of the jersey such as the neck, arms and lower back, keeping you cool when you need it most.
The TRI-FIT SYKL PRO EARTH is a race fit jersey designed to be a snug fit. Please consult our size guide and handy size recommender for sizing information."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Tri-Fit lists:
Dual purpose double layer rear pocket
Heat welded seams
Internal support tape
Seamless taped sleeve hem
YKK Zipper
Italian made composite reflective waist band gripper
Technical premium fabrics throughout
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
The fabrics are thin but fine so far.
Rate the product for fit:
5/10
Doesn't provide a snug race fit throughout – it's slightly baggy at the tops of the arms and around the waist. But the fit around the chest is and wrists is good.
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
Check the size chart carefully!
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
All good when machine-washed at 30°.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Great for keeping cool when riding hard.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The flush cuffs.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Slightly baggy in places.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Pretty well - it's much cheaper than MAAP's Women's Evade Pro Base LS Jersey (£141.50) and Velocio's Women's Signature Long Sleeve jersey (£150).
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No, the fit doesn't quite work for my body shape
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, but would recommend they try for sizing first
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is certainly a comfy and light long sleeve option that has some very well executed details. If the fit was as snug as it should be for a race fit, it would score higher.
Age: 24 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track
