Tri-Fit Sykl Pro Women's Long Sleeve jersey

Tri-Fit Sykl Pro Women's Long Sleeve jersey

by Anna Marie Hughes
Sat, May 07, 2022 15:45
£119.00

VERDICT:

Lightweight long sleeve for keeping cool without chills, but the fit is baggy in places for a race fit
Soft, thin fabrics that keep you cool
Lovely slim cuffs
Wide pockets
Slightly baggy fit in places
Size range doesn't cater for larger riders
Weight: 
158g
Contact: 
tri-fitathletic.co.uk
The Tri-Fit Sykl Pro women's jersey is a good lightweight long sleeve jersey that uses thin, stretchy fabrics to keep you cool. The finish is comfy and I particularly liked the flush cuffs, but it doesn't quite provide the snug race fit throughout that's promised.

This layer is designed to be a race fit for rides when you're pushing hard. The fabrics Tri-Fit uses throughout are incredibly thin, light and stretchy, which helps provide a comfy fit.

With my 5ft 10in height and 34in chest, according to the size chart I'm a large. I found the cut around the chest spot on, and while it's quite long in the body for a race top, that makes it a little bit more of a practical option.

However, I did find it slightly baggy around the tops of the arms and my waist - the stretch of the material is not used in these areas at all. The arms are a very good length, though, and I particularly like how slim the fit is against my wrists - it's comfy and neat.

2022 Tri-Fit SYKL PRO Women Long Sleeve jersey - rear detail.jpg

The collar has been cut low and the neck zip guard keeps things comfy, while the waist elastic is effective at keeping the jersey in place.

2022 Tri-Fit SYKL PRO Women Long Sleeve jersey - collar.jpg

The rear pockets are slightly dipped at each outer edge to help with access, and you also get two side-access 'aero triathlon' pockets on top of them, though neither is zipped.

2022 Tri-Fit SYKL PRO Women Long Sleeve jersey - pockets.jpg

With just two traditional rear pockets though, rather than the more standard three, it's easy to stuff larg layers in. If you don't own the lightest wind jacket or waterproof, the extra width here is certainly useful, though they are a little shallow. My fairly standard-sized phone (Motorola G50) pokes out of the top slightly.

To avoid a double layer of fabric trapping heat, the section behind them is mesh.

The heat-welded seams and general finish are very neat throughout, and it's available in this lovely two-tone Earth version as well as a black version with subtle blue and green bands. To aid visibility when you're caught out after dark, Tri-Fit has also neatly added some small reflective stripes into the rear gripper.

2022 Tri-Fit SYKL PRO Women Long Sleeve jersey - gripper.jpg

Value

Priced at £119, it's reasonable for a performance long sleeve. The MAAP Women's Evade Pro Base LS Jersey, for example, is an excellent figure-hugging option but is very expensive at £145. Velocio's Women's Signature Long Sleeve jersey is even pricier at £152.

Overall

This is a good performance top with a longer mid section than other racier options – something you might appreciate. And while it's comfortable, it may not fit every shape tightly all over, which is a shame from an aero point of view.

Verdict

Lightweight long sleeve for keeping cool without chills, but the fit is baggy in places for a race fit

road.cc test report

Make and model: Tri-Fit Sykl Pro Women's Long Sleeve jersey

Size tested: Large

Tell us what the product is for

Tri-Fit says:

"Constructed using a combination of 6 specially crafted and selected fabrics optimised for maximum performance and comfort, the TRI-FIT SYKL PRO EARTH is as technical as it is aesthetically pleasing.

Featuring a unique dual purpose double layer rear pocket consisting of 2 traditional cycle jersey pockets and 2 side access aero triathlon pockets, the TRI-FIT SYKL PRO EARTH is designed to be the perfect cycling jersey whether on your road bike, TT bike or trainer, inside or outside.

Seamless taped arm hems give a comfortable yet secure aero arm profile, whilst our innovative inner support tape and

Italian made M.AR.C. reflective elastic waistband means the TRI-FIT SKYL PRO EARTH will provide support, stay in place, plus provide visibility to motorists even in the toughest of conditions.

Technical MICX fabric is utilised on the front panel allowing for controlled heat discharge, whilst a soft cooling Horizontal Strip fabric is used on the rear to aid with heat reduction. Moisture wicking fabrics have been specially chosen for high sweat areas of the jersey such as the neck, arms and lower back, keeping you cool when you need it most.

The TRI-FIT SYKL PRO EARTH is a race fit jersey designed to be a snug fit. Please consult our size guide and handy size recommender for sizing information."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Tri-Fit lists:

Dual purpose double layer rear pocket

Heat welded seams

Internal support tape

Seamless taped sleeve hem

YKK Zipper

Italian made composite reflective waist band gripper

Technical premium fabrics throughout

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

The fabrics are thin but fine so far.

Rate the product for fit:
 
5/10

Doesn't provide a snug race fit throughout – it's slightly baggy at the tops of the arms and around the waist. But the fit around the chest is and wrists is good.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
6/10

Check the size chart carefully!

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

All good when machine-washed at 30°.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Great for keeping cool when riding hard.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The flush cuffs.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Slightly baggy in places.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Pretty well - it's much cheaper than MAAP's Women's Evade Pro Base LS Jersey (£141.50) and Velocio's Women's Signature Long Sleeve jersey (£150).

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? No, the fit doesn't quite work for my body shape

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, but would recommend they try for sizing first

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is certainly a comfy and light long sleeve option that has some very well executed details. If the fit was as snug as it should be for a race fit, it would score higher.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 24  Height: 177cm  Weight: 62kg

I usually ride: Road bike  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track

Tri-Fit Sykl Pro Women's Long Sleeve jersey 2022
Tri-Fit Sykl Pro Women's Long Sleeve jersey
Tri-Fit 2022
Tri-Fit
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

