Topeak Ninja Master+ Cage X1AJ

The Ninja Master+ Cage X1AJ is quite the little package for the money. Not only does it work with Topeak's accessory mounting system, you are also getting some tyre levers thrown in, and a bracket to give you some adjustment for where to put the cage on your frame. Oh, it holds your bottle well too.

Ninja Master+ is a range of bottle cages and accessories that can (but aren't restricted to) fit together. There are multi-tools with their own toolboxes, for instance, that can be fitted to the bottom of this cage and others in the range. It's a handy way to carry your stuff without having to overload your pockets.

This X1AJ is made compatible by swapping out the bottom tab for the one that comes with a Ninja kit, easy peasy.

The cage itself is made from polymer which gives plenty of flex, allowing it to fit a whole range of water bottle sizes without issue. The chamfered edges at the opening of the cage help you locate the top and slide the bottle in.

Once in place it will sit there securely, even on rough terrain. Whether the bottle is full or empty makes no difference. I didn't have a single issue with it when off-road on the gravel trails.

Included in the kit is an aluminium bar that Topeak calls an Alt-Position Cage Mount. Basically, it has a couple of cage bolt holes drilled through it which, depending on which way round you fit it, gives you a bit of scope to change where you position your bottle cage. Further up or down the tube. It's quite a neat and useful design if your frame is small or you are using frame bags.

The final little treat are the two tyre levers fitted to the side of the cage, and when I say little, I mean little.

In all honesty, compared to a standard size tyre lever they are quite fiddly to use and don't give you a whole lot of purchase. That said, they are ideal in emergencies, as long as the compatibility of your tyres and rims doesn't make things too difficult to contemplate.

I'm not complaining, though, as they are a bonus.

Priced at £12.99, the X1AJ is competitive – Specialized's Rib Cage II, for example, is £17. And Lezyne's Matrix Team Cage has gone up to £22 since we tested it last year.

Conclusion

Overall, the X1AJ works well as a bottle cage regardless of terrain, and is well priced, especially considering the neat additions, which all add to the value.

Verdict

Secure bottle retention with the bonus of flexible fitting and tyre levers included

