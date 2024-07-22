Support road.cc

review
Bottle cages
Elite Struka bottle cage2024 Elite Struka bottle cage - 2.jpg

Elite Struka bottle cage

8
by Ollie Smith
Mon, Jul 22, 2024 15:45
0
£22.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Great choice for securing bottles and more when adventure or gravel riding
Really secure fit for large bottles or tool kegs & bags
Much better than trying to compress an alloy cage to hold on to its cargo
Quite bulky looking
Weight: 
40g
Contact: 
www.freewheel.co.uk
The Elite Struka bottle cage is great for any cycling adventure, offering additional security and the capacity for a variety of containers.

When I first used the Struka bottle cage I found it a little frustrating. I had it mounted on the down tube of my road bike and quickly became tired of adding in additional steps of unbuckling the dial and tightening it back up again just to take a drink. But the beauty of the Struka lies beyond the tarmac.

2024 Elite Struka bottle cage - 4.jpg

When I mounted the cage on the bosses under the down tube on my gravel bike, keeping both bottle cages inside the frame triangle free, I found the true purpose of the Struka. If you're going on a bikepacking trip you lose all the traditional spaces where you could mount a saddle bag or tool keg, and I always feel a little uneasy hanging a keg, with £40 worth of tools and spares in it, precariously under the down tube. However, the added security offered by the Struka was very welcome; not once did I fear that my tools had skittered off down the trail, no matter how hard I pushed the bike on rough, technical off-road descents.

> Cycling emergency essentials: the 10 things you should take with you on every ride

Also, although I didn't use it this way, it would undoubtedly offer a similar improvement when mounted to bosses on the fork legs of a gravel bike, ideal for longer trips in remote areas where you need to carry additional water and might use containers outside the dimensions of a traditional cycling-specific water bottle.

2024 Elite Struka bottle cage - 2

It's not cheap for a plastic bottle cage, but with the addition of a steel wired dial – of which there are only a few alternative products out there – it's not bad value. The Fidlock uni connector and base combination is £54.99, for example, and while the Arundel Looney Bin is £22, it only takes regular size bottles.

If you wanted to spend less, Elite's own Pria Pavè offers a little extra security for £16.99, but it doesn't have quite the diameter range that the Struka does (70-65mm rather than 65-80mm).

In summary, I think it's a nicely designed product that delivers on expectation. If the only riding you do is on the road, you can save a little bit of weight and money by using more traditional cages, but it's a good choice for more adventurous riding where the extra security is very welcome.

road.cc test report

Make and model: Elite Struka bottle cage

Size tested: One

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

Elite claims the Struka's "versatility ensures a secure and sturdy grip for all your cycling adventures, accommodating bottles of varying dimensions", and that pretty much sums up the product. It's one for the more adventurous cyclists, and is a great addition to any gravel, all road, or bikepacking setup.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

The Struka's stand out design feature is the steel cabled adjustment system. Elite says "In addition to offering precise adjustment, Struka is designed to provide maximum durability with its steel wire, all while maintaining an optimal lightweight design, weighing in at just 34g".

From Freewheel, Elite's UK distributor:

Ideal for bike packers, tourists, gravel riders, or anyone else who thinks outside the box; the Struka's adjustment feature allows you to carry a wide variety of different shapes, not just standard bidons

Ratcheting twist-buckle allows you to quickly adjust how tightly the object in the cage is clamped, great for securing items over bumpy surfaces

Single handed operation, to tighten turn the buckle, to release, just pull the buckle up

Can adjust from 65mm to 80mm in diameter

Perfect when the sun's coming down and you just NEED that bottle of cola to get you home

Fibre-reinforced resin construction

Proudly made in Italy

Rate the product for quality:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

For use with oversized bottles or cargo of irregular shapes, the Struka is a great solution. Used with a standard cycling water bottle, it felt a touch over-engineered – adding an unnecessary level of complexity to an otherwise simple, timeless design – but its purpose goes beyond that.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

I liked the security offered by the Struka bottle cage when using oversized bottles or tool kegs. For everyday road riding, the design doesn't add much to the experience, but when mounted under a down tube on a bikepacking setup, or on a fork leg, the Struka comes into its own.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing particularly stood out as dislikable.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At £22.99, it's quite expensive for a plastic bottle cage. However, with the addition of a steel wired dial – of which there are only a few alternative products out there – it's not bad value at all.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes, if I was doing more adventurous riding regularly.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's a bit overkill for everyday road riding, but I would definitely recommend this if you store bottles or tool kegs under your down tubes or on your fork legs for more gravel and adventure style riding. For those purposes, it's very good.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 28  Height: 175cm  Weight: 67kg

I usually ride: Road (Tarmac SL7)  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, mtb, Occasional Ultra Racing

Latest Comments

 