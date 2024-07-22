The Elite Struka bottle cage is great for any cycling adventure, offering additional security and the capacity for a variety of containers.

When I first used the Struka bottle cage I found it a little frustrating. I had it mounted on the down tube of my road bike and quickly became tired of adding in additional steps of unbuckling the dial and tightening it back up again just to take a drink. But the beauty of the Struka lies beyond the tarmac.

When I mounted the cage on the bosses under the down tube on my gravel bike, keeping both bottle cages inside the frame triangle free, I found the true purpose of the Struka. If you're going on a bikepacking trip you lose all the traditional spaces where you could mount a saddle bag or tool keg, and I always feel a little uneasy hanging a keg, with £40 worth of tools and spares in it, precariously under the down tube. However, the added security offered by the Struka was very welcome; not once did I fear that my tools had skittered off down the trail, no matter how hard I pushed the bike on rough, technical off-road descents.

Also, although I didn't use it this way, it would undoubtedly offer a similar improvement when mounted to bosses on the fork legs of a gravel bike, ideal for longer trips in remote areas where you need to carry additional water and might use containers outside the dimensions of a traditional cycling-specific water bottle.

It's not cheap for a plastic bottle cage, but with the addition of a steel wired dial – of which there are only a few alternative products out there – it's not bad value. The Fidlock uni connector and base combination is £54.99, for example, and while the Arundel Looney Bin is £22, it only takes regular size bottles.

If you wanted to spend less, Elite's own Pria Pavè offers a little extra security for £16.99, but it doesn't have quite the diameter range that the Struka does (70-65mm rather than 65-80mm).

In summary, I think it's a nicely designed product that delivers on expectation. If the only riding you do is on the road, you can save a little bit of weight and money by using more traditional cages, but it's a good choice for more adventurous riding where the extra security is very welcome.

Verdict

Great choice for securing bottles and more when adventure or gravel riding