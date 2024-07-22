Elite Struka bottle cage

When I first used the Struka bottle cage I found it a little frustrating. I had it mounted on the down tube of my road bike and quickly became tired of adding in additional steps of unbuckling the dial and tightening it back up again just to take a drink. But the beauty of the Struka lies beyond the tarmac.
When I mounted the cage on the bosses under the down tube on my gravel bike, keeping both bottle cages inside the frame triangle free, I found the true purpose of the Struka. If you're going on a bikepacking trip you lose all the traditional spaces where you could mount a saddle bag or tool keg, and I always feel a little uneasy hanging a keg, with £40 worth of tools and spares in it, precariously under the down tube. However, the added security offered by the Struka was very welcome; not once did I fear that my tools had skittered off down the trail, no matter how hard I pushed the bike on rough, technical off-road descents.
Also, although I didn't use it this way, it would undoubtedly offer a similar improvement when mounted to bosses on the fork legs of a gravel bike, ideal for longer trips in remote areas where you need to carry additional water and might use containers outside the dimensions of a traditional cycling-specific water bottle.
It's not cheap for a plastic bottle cage, but with the addition of a steel wired dial – of which there are only a few alternative products out there – it's not bad value. The Fidlock uni connector and base combination is £54.99, for example, and while the Arundel Looney Bin is £22, it only takes regular size bottles.
In summary, I think it's a nicely designed product that delivers on expectation. If the only riding you do is on the road, you can save a little bit of weight and money by using more traditional cages, but it's a good choice for more adventurous riding where the extra security is very welcome.
Elite claims the Struka's "versatility ensures a secure and sturdy grip for all your cycling adventures, accommodating bottles of varying dimensions", and that pretty much sums up the product. It's one for the more adventurous cyclists, and is a great addition to any gravel, all road, or bikepacking setup.
The Struka's stand out design feature is the steel cabled adjustment system. Elite says "In addition to offering precise adjustment, Struka is designed to provide maximum durability with its steel wire, all while maintaining an optimal lightweight design, weighing in at just 34g".
From Freewheel, Elite's UK distributor:
Ideal for bike packers, tourists, gravel riders, or anyone else who thinks outside the box; the Struka's adjustment feature allows you to carry a wide variety of different shapes, not just standard bidons
Ratcheting twist-buckle allows you to quickly adjust how tightly the object in the cage is clamped, great for securing items over bumpy surfaces
Single handed operation, to tighten turn the buckle, to release, just pull the buckle up
Can adjust from 65mm to 80mm in diameter
Perfect when the sun's coming down and you just NEED that bottle of cola to get you home
Fibre-reinforced resin construction
Proudly made in Italy
For use with oversized bottles or cargo of irregular shapes, the Struka is a great solution. Used with a standard cycling water bottle, it felt a touch over-engineered – adding an unnecessary level of complexity to an otherwise simple, timeless design – but its purpose goes beyond that.
I liked the security offered by the Struka bottle cage when using oversized bottles or tool kegs. For everyday road riding, the design doesn't add much to the experience, but when mounted under a down tube on a bikepacking setup, or on a fork leg, the Struka comes into its own.
Nothing particularly stood out as dislikable.
At £22.99, it's quite expensive for a plastic bottle cage. However, with the addition of a steel wired dial – of which there are only a few alternative products out there – it's not bad value at all.
It's a bit overkill for everyday road riding, but I would definitely recommend this if you store bottles or tool kegs under your down tubes or on your fork legs for more gravel and adventure style riding. For those purposes, it's very good.
