The Specialized Rib Cage II does its job well, keeping bottles securely stowed even on rough ground whilst looking good. It's not the cheapest or lightest out there, but it's still a quality component.

The Rib Cage II is simple to mount, provides a good tight grip on bottles, but proves very easy to use on the move. I used this on my cyclo-cross bike and encountered no issues even rattling around off road. It worked well with both the Elite and Camelbak bottle styles I tested, too.

Available in four tasteful colours, the cage is a composite material that feels durable. I've had other Specialized cages like this, and they've all lasted well.

Weighing in at 34 grams without bolts, it's just about fair to label this as a lightweight bottle cage, though it's not hard to find lighter ones – sometimes for less money, too, such as the 30g Prime Doyenne Bottle Cage at £7.99.

One neat feature of the Rib Cage II, though, is its compatibility with Specialized's SWAT tool system.

Also, it's not hard to find more expensive cages, either. The Rib Cage II is 3g lighter than the Lezyne Matrix Team Cage, and that's £3 more at £20, for instance.

The Elite Ala Resin Bottle Cage is a good option and sits in the middle of all these prices at £10, but is 6g heavier.

Overall, this is a solid, effective and secure bottle cage I would be happy to use on any of my bikes. It performs exactly as needed, and looks good.

Verdict

Looks good and securely holds your bottles – what more could you want? Except perhaps a lower price...

