The Rib Cage II is simple to mount, provides a good tight grip on bottles, but proves very easy to use on the move. I used this on my cyclo-cross bike and encountered no issues even rattling around off road. It worked well with both the Elite and Camelbak bottle styles I tested, too.
Available in four tasteful colours, the cage is a composite material that feels durable. I've had other Specialized cages like this, and they've all lasted well.
Weighing in at 34 grams without bolts, it's just about fair to label this as a lightweight bottle cage, though it's not hard to find lighter ones – sometimes for less money, too, such as the 30g Prime Doyenne Bottle Cage at £7.99.
One neat feature of the Rib Cage II, though, is its compatibility with Specialized's SWAT tool system.
Also, it's not hard to find more expensive cages, either. The Rib Cage II is 3g lighter than the Lezyne Matrix Team Cage, and that's £3 more at £20, for instance.
Overall, this is a solid, effective and secure bottle cage I would be happy to use on any of my bikes. It performs exactly as needed, and looks good.
Looks good and securely holds your bottles – what more could you want? Except perhaps a lower price...
Make and model: Specialized Rib Cage II
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Specialized says: "The Rib Cage II is not only a sleek, lightweight water bottle cage, but it's also been designed to be fast in the wind. Of course, it also performs its primary task of holding tight to bottles dutifully, so you won't be losing bottles when the road gets rough."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
SWAT technology design allows for storage and tool integration.
Super-low bottle position improves the aerodynamic profile.
Tuned compression design provides a secure bottle retention with easy in-and-out accessibility.
Reinforced composite material improves durability without adding weight.
Sleek, minimalist design with razor-sharp graphics.
Accepts EMT Cage Mount MTB or Road Tool.
Accepts MTB XC Box (when used on compatible frames).
Weight: 33g
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Performs exactly as intended, keeping your bottles stowed securely.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
At 34g, this is about average. The lightest cages come in below 20g.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
£17 is about average a composite cage, but it's high in the general scheme of things.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Exactly as intended.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The design is simple and it's easy to use while riding.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At 34 grams without bolts, it's just about fair to label this as a lightweight bottle cage, though it's not hard to find lighter ones – sometimes for less money, such as the 30g Prime Doyenne Bottle Cage at £7.99.
That said, it's not hard to find more expensive cages either. The Rib Cage II is 3g lighter than the Lezyne Matrix Team Cage, which is £3 more at £20, for instance. The Elite Ala Resin Bottle Cage is a good option and sits in the middle of all these prices at £10, but is 6g heavier.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This cage performs really well, has a sleek design and a nice matt finish. It's not the lightest out there, but it certainly isn't heavy – it's very good.
Age: 30 Height: 182cm Weight: 69kg
I usually ride: S-Works Tarmac My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, club rides, Gravel on a CX bike
If I may stop your national pride there a bit... In the UK, I also have recent experience that I had to give them a postcode for the middle of a...
On the other hand drivers will not be aware that the cyclist is wearing it, and so they may even take fewer risks around riders using this system...
I'm not so sure belts will just disappear - for certain bikes they are the natural progression - single speed, or those fitted with internal...
Id agree, and I dont have any issue with those riders being called out for this, or cyclists in general to be reminded, if the light is red, theres...
I've gone on holiday for 2 weeks with smaller bags than that....
I once recorded a speed of over 200mph through a tunnel and I didn't even get the KoM.
also, not having a number plate on your trailer is as blatant an offence as exists. No wiggle room at all on that one. ...
One word. Assioma Duo.
Hi Paul,...
Is someone going to tell Rupa Huq and the rest of the LTN haters. Honestly, it's like anti-vaxers...