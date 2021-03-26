Support road.cc

review
Bottle cages

Specialized Rib Cage II

8
by Nick Cox
Fri, Mar 26, 2021 19:45
0
£17.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Looks good and securely holds your bottles – what more could you want? Except perhaps a lower price...
Stylish
Secure
Compatible with Specialized's SWAT tools
Not the lightest
Weight: 
34g
Contact: 
www.specialized.com

The Specialized Rib Cage II does its job well, keeping bottles securely stowed even on rough ground whilst looking good. It's not the cheapest or lightest out there, but it's still a quality component.

The Rib Cage II is simple to mount, provides a good tight grip on bottles, but proves very easy to use on the move. I used this on my cyclo-cross bike and encountered no issues even rattling around off road. It worked well with both the Elite and Camelbak bottle styles I tested, too.

Available in four tasteful colours, the cage is a composite material that feels durable. I've had other Specialized cages like this, and they've all lasted well.

2021 Specialized Rib Cage II - 3.jpg

Weighing in at 34 grams without bolts, it's just about fair to label this as a lightweight bottle cage, though it's not hard to find lighter ones – sometimes for less money, too, such as the 30g Prime Doyenne Bottle Cage at £7.99.

One neat feature of the Rib Cage II, though, is its compatibility with Specialized's SWAT tool system.

2021 Specialized Rib Cage II - 2.jpg

Also, it's not hard to find more expensive cages, either. The Rib Cage II is 3g lighter than the Lezyne Matrix Team Cage, and that's £3 more at £20, for instance.

The Elite Ala Resin Bottle Cage is a good option and sits in the middle of all these prices at £10, but is 6g heavier.

Overall, this is a solid, effective and secure bottle cage I would be happy to use on any of my bikes. It performs exactly as needed, and looks good.

Verdict

Looks good and securely holds your bottles – what more could you want? Except perhaps a lower price...

road.cc test report

Make and model: Specialized Rib Cage II

Size tested: One Size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Specialized says: "The Rib Cage II is not only a sleek, lightweight water bottle cage, but it's also been designed to be fast in the wind. Of course, it also performs its primary task of holding tight to bottles dutifully, so you won't be losing bottles when the road gets rough."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

SWAT technology design allows for storage and tool integration.

Super-low bottle position improves the aerodynamic profile.

Tuned compression design provides a secure bottle retention with easy in-and-out accessibility.

Reinforced composite material improves durability without adding weight.

Sleek, minimalist design with razor-sharp graphics.

Accepts EMT Cage Mount MTB or Road Tool.

Accepts MTB XC Box (when used on compatible frames).

Weight: 33g

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Constructed well.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Performs exactly as intended, keeping your bottles stowed securely.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

No concerns.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
6/10

At 34g, this is about average. The lightest cages come in below 20g.

Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

£17 is about average a composite cage, but it's high in the general scheme of things.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Exactly as intended.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The design is simple and it's easy to use while riding.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At 34 grams without bolts, it's just about fair to label this as a lightweight bottle cage, though it's not hard to find lighter ones – sometimes for less money, such as the 30g Prime Doyenne Bottle Cage at £7.99.

That said, it's not hard to find more expensive cages either. The Rib Cage II is 3g lighter than the Lezyne Matrix Team Cage, which is £3 more at £20, for instance. The Elite Ala Resin Bottle Cage is a good option and sits in the middle of all these prices at £10, but is 6g heavier.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This cage performs really well, has a sleek design and a nice matt finish. It's not the lightest out there, but it certainly isn't heavy – it's very good.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 30  Height: 182cm  Weight: 69kg

I usually ride: S-Works Tarmac  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: Under 5 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, club rides, Gravel on a CX bike

Nick Cox

Nick hails from the west country and combines riding bikes with hitting balls with cricket bats and golf clubs. You'll find him riding a mix of road, cyclocross and XC MTB.

