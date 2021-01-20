The Lezyne Matrix Team Cage is everything a bottle cage should be: lightweight, secure and good looking. It's also available in six colours to match your bike, but it is quite expensive for a cage that isn't carbon.

Lezyne has opted to use a 'composite matrix' material which results in a stiffer cage than pure plastic ones that I've used. At 37g on our scales, this has clearly kept the weight down as well, although there are lighter options out there – the Merida Aero C cage, for example, is just 20g.

> Find your nearest dealer here

The two mounting slots allow for about 10mm of movement and allow simple fitting to the bike. Unlike some bottle cages, the Matrix Team does not come with any bolts, but chances are you'll already have some on your bike.

Although not a dedicated side entry cage, the Matrix Team will accept bottles at a fair angle, and in fact I found this easier as the ramp at the top of the cage is quite prominent.

After a month and a bit of use the cage is holding up well, with no signs of wear; it doesn't look scratched up inside thanks to a matt finish in this area, which also improves grip on the bottle, whereas the outer edges are gloss for aesthetics.

Where the Matrix Team cage really excels is bottle retention; as far as cages go, this one is quite tight, which means that I haven't found a single bottle that has rattled. Some bottle cages have struggled with my squishier Elite bottles but this one held on to them just fine. I've also tested the cage with Tacx bottles, Lezyne's own and larger 750ml bottles, all with no issues – even when installed on my cyclo-cross bike for some rocky descents. The only bottle I had a slight issue with was the smaller 610ml CamelBak, which seemed really tight in the cage and took some real force to get in and out.

I'm a fan of the understated looks of this all-black one we've got on test, but if you're looking for something a little more colourful, Lezyne also does the Matrix Team in blue, red, green, white, grey, matt green and matt tan, and a more expensive 'neo metallic'.

> Cycling hydration: one water bottle or two for long rides?

At £20 there are plenty of cages that are cheaper and also plenty that are more expensive. If you're specifically looking for a tight fit then the Tacx Ciro (£15.99) also likes to clutch your bottles, but I don't think it's as easy on the eye. Back in the summer, we tested the Merida Aero C cage I mentioned earlier, which is also made out of a composite matrix material and is slightly more expensive than the Lezyne offering (£22.99), although it is nearly half the weight.

> Read more road.cc reviews of bottle cages

Overall, the Matrix Team cage is well rounded and good looking; riders sticking to just the road may not need a cage with quite this tight a hold, but it's definitely welcome if you're doing gravel, cyclo-cross or mountain biking.

Verdict

Light and secure cage, and available in nine colours

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website