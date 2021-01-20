The Lezyne Matrix Team Cage is everything a bottle cage should be: lightweight, secure and good looking. It's also available in six colours to match your bike, but it is quite expensive for a cage that isn't carbon.
Lezyne has opted to use a 'composite matrix' material which results in a stiffer cage than pure plastic ones that I've used. At 37g on our scales, this has clearly kept the weight down as well, although there are lighter options out there – the Merida Aero C cage, for example, is just 20g.
The two mounting slots allow for about 10mm of movement and allow simple fitting to the bike. Unlike some bottle cages, the Matrix Team does not come with any bolts, but chances are you'll already have some on your bike.
Although not a dedicated side entry cage, the Matrix Team will accept bottles at a fair angle, and in fact I found this easier as the ramp at the top of the cage is quite prominent.
After a month and a bit of use the cage is holding up well, with no signs of wear; it doesn't look scratched up inside thanks to a matt finish in this area, which also improves grip on the bottle, whereas the outer edges are gloss for aesthetics.
Where the Matrix Team cage really excels is bottle retention; as far as cages go, this one is quite tight, which means that I haven't found a single bottle that has rattled. Some bottle cages have struggled with my squishier Elite bottles but this one held on to them just fine. I've also tested the cage with Tacx bottles, Lezyne's own and larger 750ml bottles, all with no issues – even when installed on my cyclo-cross bike for some rocky descents. The only bottle I had a slight issue with was the smaller 610ml CamelBak, which seemed really tight in the cage and took some real force to get in and out.
I'm a fan of the understated looks of this all-black one we've got on test, but if you're looking for something a little more colourful, Lezyne also does the Matrix Team in blue, red, green, white, grey, matt green and matt tan, and a more expensive 'neo metallic'.
At £20 there are plenty of cages that are cheaper and also plenty that are more expensive. If you're specifically looking for a tight fit then the Tacx Ciro (£15.99) also likes to clutch your bottles, but I don't think it's as easy on the eye. Back in the summer, we tested the Merida Aero C cage I mentioned earlier, which is also made out of a composite matrix material and is slightly more expensive than the Lezyne offering (£22.99), although it is nearly half the weight.
Overall, the Matrix Team cage is well rounded and good looking; riders sticking to just the road may not need a cage with quite this tight a hold, but it's definitely welcome if you're doing gravel, cyclo-cross or mountain biking.
Verdict
Light and secure cage, and available in nine colours
Make and model: Lezyne Matrix Team Cage
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Lezyne says: "It's engineered and tested to securely hold bicycle water bottles while still offering left and right side-loading action." and will "perform flawlessly across all forms of riding - from gravel grinding to mountain biking to road racing."
I found it very secure, and being able to access it from an angle is a positive. It performed very well although not flawlessly with all bottles tried, and is more than secure enough for lots of forms of riding.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Lezyne:
Claimed weight: 36g
Composite matrix material
6 colours
Multidiscipline use
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Very secure even off-road, and accepted a wide range of bottles. Some bottles took some force to get in and out. The slight side entry is nice, but if loading from the top the steep ramp at the front needs navigating.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
No issues or reason to believe it will break.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
There are lighter cages available, but it's not heavy.
Rate the product for value:
You can pick up lots of cages this light for £10-15, though some cost £25+ and even £50+ (though most are full carbon). The material feels good.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
No lost bottles...
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Not losing bottles.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Extremely tight with Camelbak bottle.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
You can pick up lots of cages this light for £10-15, but it was pleasant to use and £20 isn't much to spend to stop losing bottles. Many cages cost £25+ and even £50+ (though most are full carbon) and don't offer a lot more in terms of performance or weight saving.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Feels strong and durable and I think it looks good. However, it is quite expensive for a non-carbon cage and there are lighter ones out there for the same money. It does hold on to even squishier bottles very well, though, and also prevented any rattling.
Age: 22 Height: 6ft Weight: 74kg
I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
