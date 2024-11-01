The Topeak Feza Cage V1 is a sleek-looking and reasonably light bottle cage that holds your bottles very securely, though it can be a bit tricky to get them secured in the first place. It's also rather expensive.

Constructed of a carbon fibre injection material, and rocking a minimalistic design, Topeak's Feza is a good option if you're looking for an understated bottle cage. Topeak claims 18g, though we weighed it in at 27g – a fair bit more, then.

Still, the Feza also feels fairly substantial despite its svelte looks. It also features a long cutout for each bolt hole, allowing you to adjust the position fore and aft wherever you mount it. There's not loads of adjustability – not as much as the exceedingly expensive Silca Sicuro titanium bottle cage, which has longer cutouts, but it's still better than none at all.

The Feza is designed to hold bottles with a diameter of 73-75mm, and it does so very securely – for reference I use the Tacx-type bottle, which is pretty standard.

The only slight issue is getting them into the cage in the first place. The slightly narrow opening does mean you have to use a little bit of force to get a bottle in, which requires a little more concentration when you're riding on rough stuff.

Its price tag of £24.99 is a little inflated, given the cage doesn't do anything particularly special; it's not superlight, although Topeak's Feza Cage Tubular Carbon R10, which is 15g lighter, is over twice the price.

I tested the Zefal Pulse L2 Cage, which is cheaper, slightly lighter, and has easier bottle engagement. And cheaper still is the Topeak Ninja Master+ Cage Z at just £7.99, and only 8g heavier.

Overall, then, it does the job of holding a bottle well, but it can be tricky to get a bottle in and it's a bit pricey.

> Cycling hydration: Is 1 water bottle or 2 best on long rides?

Verdict

Attractive, reasonably lightweight bottle cage, but it'll cost you