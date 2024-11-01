Support road.cc

review
Bottle cages
Topeak Feza Cage V12024 Topeak Feza Cage V1 - 1.jpg

Topeak Feza Cage V1

6
by Hollis Jones
Fri, Nov 01, 2024 09:45
0
£24.99

VERDICT:

6
10
Attractive, reasonably lightweight bottle cage, but it'll cost you
Reasonably light
​Tough
Secure
Fore-aft adjustment
Expensive
Can be tricky to fit bottles
Weight: 
27g
Contact: 
www.extrauk.co.uk
How we test

The Topeak Feza Cage V1 is a sleek-looking and reasonably light bottle cage that holds your bottles very securely, though it can be a bit tricky to get them secured in the first place. It's also rather expensive.

Constructed of a carbon fibre injection material, and rocking a minimalistic design, Topeak's Feza is a good option if you're looking for an understated bottle cage. Topeak claims 18g, though we weighed it in at 27g – a fair bit more, then.

Still, the Feza also feels fairly substantial despite its svelte looks. It also features a long cutout for each bolt hole, allowing you to adjust the position fore and aft wherever you mount it. There's not loads of adjustability – not as much as the exceedingly expensive Silca Sicuro titanium bottle cage, which has longer cutouts, but it's still better than none at all.

2024 Topeak Feza Cage V1 - 3.jpg

The Feza is designed to hold bottles with a diameter of 73-75mm, and it does so very securely – for reference I use the Tacx-type bottle, which is pretty standard. 

The only slight issue is getting them into the cage in the first place. The slightly narrow opening does mean you have to use a little bit of force to get a bottle in, which requires a little more concentration when you're riding on rough stuff.

Its price tag of £24.99 is a little inflated, given the cage doesn't do anything particularly special; it's not superlight, although Topeak's Feza Cage Tubular Carbon R10, which is 15g lighter, is over twice the price.

I tested the Zefal Pulse L2 Cage, which is cheaper, slightly lighter, and has easier bottle engagement. And cheaper still is the Topeak Ninja Master+ Cage Z at just £7.99, and only 8g heavier.

Overall, then, it does the job of holding a bottle well, but it can be tricky to get a bottle in and it's a bit pricey.

> Cycling hydration: Is 1 water bottle or 2 best on long rides?

Verdict

road.cc test report

Make and model: Topeak Feza Cage V1

Size tested: 7.5 x 7.5 x 14.5cm

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

Topeak says, "Introducing the newest member of the Feza Cage series. With its modern streamlined design and the use of high-quality reinforced carbon material, it brings a fresh perspective to your bike. The responsive and tactile handling of the cage will make it hard for you to put it down, enhancing your overall cycling experience."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

Topeak lists:

MATERIAL Carbon fiber injection

DIAMETER Fits Ø 73-75 mm

SIZE 7.5 x 7.5 x 14.5 cm

27g

Rate the product for quality:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Holds bottles very securely, but getting them in can be tricky.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

It's a very attractive bottle cage.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's more expensive than similar products, pricier than the Zefal Pulse L2 Cage which is lighter, and much more so than the Topeak Ninja Master+ Cage Z.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? No

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe

Use this box to explain your overall score

There's lots to like about this bottle cage, but it's on the very pricey side, so I'm going 6 rather than 7 overall.

Overall rating: 6/10

About the tester

Age: 39  Height: 6'4  Weight: 175lbs

I usually ride: Condor Italia RC custom build  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, mtb,

Latest Comments

 