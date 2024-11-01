The Topeak Feza Cage V1 is a sleek-looking and reasonably light bottle cage that holds your bottles very securely, though it can be a bit tricky to get them secured in the first place. It's also rather expensive.
Constructed of a carbon fibre injection material, and rocking a minimalistic design, Topeak's Feza is a good option if you're looking for an understated bottle cage. Topeak claims 18g, though we weighed it in at 27g – a fair bit more, then.
Still, the Feza also feels fairly substantial despite its svelte looks. It also features a long cutout for each bolt hole, allowing you to adjust the position fore and aft wherever you mount it. There's not loads of adjustability – not as much as the exceedingly expensive Silca Sicuro titanium bottle cage, which has longer cutouts, but it's still better than none at all.
The Feza is designed to hold bottles with a diameter of 73-75mm, and it does so very securely – for reference I use the Tacx-type bottle, which is pretty standard.
The only slight issue is getting them into the cage in the first place. The slightly narrow opening does mean you have to use a little bit of force to get a bottle in, which requires a little more concentration when you're riding on rough stuff.
Its price tag of £24.99 is a little inflated, given the cage doesn't do anything particularly special; it's not superlight, although Topeak's Feza Cage Tubular Carbon R10, which is 15g lighter, is over twice the price.
I tested the Zefal Pulse L2 Cage, which is cheaper, slightly lighter, and has easier bottle engagement. And cheaper still is the Topeak Ninja Master+ Cage Z at just £7.99, and only 8g heavier.
Overall, then, it does the job of holding a bottle well, but it can be tricky to get a bottle in and it's a bit pricey.
Verdict
Attractive, reasonably lightweight bottle cage, but it'll cost you
Make and model: Topeak Feza Cage V1
Size tested: 7.5 x 7.5 x 14.5cm
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
Topeak says, "Introducing the newest member of the Feza Cage series. With its modern streamlined design and the use of high-quality reinforced carbon material, it brings a fresh perspective to your bike. The responsive and tactile handling of the cage will make it hard for you to put it down, enhancing your overall cycling experience."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
Topeak lists:
MATERIAL Carbon fiber injection
DIAMETER Fits Ø 73-75 mm
SIZE 7.5 x 7.5 x 14.5 cm
27g
Rate the product for quality:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Holds bottles very securely, but getting them in can be tricky.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
It's a very attractive bottle cage.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's more expensive than similar products, pricier than the Zefal Pulse L2 Cage which is lighter, and much more so than the Topeak Ninja Master+ Cage Z.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe
Use this box to explain your overall score
There's lots to like about this bottle cage, but it's on the very pricey side, so I'm going 6 rather than 7 overall.
Age: 39 Height: 6'4 Weight: 175lbs
I usually ride: Condor Italia RC custom build My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, mtb,
