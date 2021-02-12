The Giant Airway Dual Side Bottle Cage is a cost-effective solution for small frames or those with limited clearance. It can be rotated to suit left or right-handed entry and holds your bottle tight and secure.
The Airway is a side-loading bottle cage, making it ideal for small frames which might not have the room to accept a large bottle in a standard top-loading cage. I've also found it useful on my gravel bike which uses varying sizes of frame bags.
The nifty thing about the Giant cage is that the tab that holds the bottle in place at the bottom is removable, and you can place it at either end of the cage. This means you can get access to your bottle from either the left or right side of your bike.
When it comes to bottle retention, I found the Airway to have good grip on a range of sizes and bottles from different brands. On rough gravel rides the bottle stayed put even at speed, so there are definitely no issues on the road.
It doesn't hold the bottle too tightly though, so I still found it easy to remove and replace the bottle on the fly. The injected nylon material used is tough and hardwearing too.
Priced at £12.99, the Airway is cheaper than the recently reviewed Bontrager Side Load at £14.99 and you can't rotate that one either. Topeak's Dualside is also £14.99.
Overall, the Giant Airway does everything you'd expect a bottle cage to do and it does it well. The reversibility is a neat idea, and as long as you aren't wanting to colour code it with the other parts on your bike, it can't really be criticised.
Verdict
Easy-to-use side-loading cage that keeps your bottle in situ securely
Make and model: Giant Airway Dual Side Bottle Cage
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Giant says, "The reversible Airway Dual Side Bottle Cage can be easily switched from right to left hand, making it ideal for smaller sized frames where the bottle mount can be hard to reach."
It's a neat design that works anywhere clearance is tight.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Giant lists:
Reversible cage design for easy use from both the left and right-hand easily.
Highly flexible injected Nylon material
Ideal for smaller sized frames
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
You put your bottle in it easily, it holds it. Job done.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Good grip.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
You can have any colour you want as long as it's black.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's cheaper by a few quid than the Topeak and Bontrager options mentioned in the review.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Great bottle retention for frames with limited clearance and it's well priced.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
