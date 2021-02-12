The Giant Airway Dual Side Bottle Cage is a cost-effective solution for small frames or those with limited clearance. It can be rotated to suit left or right-handed entry and holds your bottle tight and secure.

The Airway is a side-loading bottle cage, making it ideal for small frames which might not have the room to accept a large bottle in a standard top-loading cage. I've also found it useful on my gravel bike which uses varying sizes of frame bags.

The nifty thing about the Giant cage is that the tab that holds the bottle in place at the bottom is removable, and you can place it at either end of the cage. This means you can get access to your bottle from either the left or right side of your bike.

When it comes to bottle retention, I found the Airway to have good grip on a range of sizes and bottles from different brands. On rough gravel rides the bottle stayed put even at speed, so there are definitely no issues on the road.

It doesn't hold the bottle too tightly though, so I still found it easy to remove and replace the bottle on the fly. The injected nylon material used is tough and hardwearing too.

Priced at £12.99, the Airway is cheaper than the recently reviewed Bontrager Side Load at £14.99 and you can't rotate that one either. Topeak's Dualside is also £14.99.

Overall, the Giant Airway does everything you'd expect a bottle cage to do and it does it well. The reversibility is a neat idea, and as long as you aren't wanting to colour code it with the other parts on your bike, it can't really be criticised.

Verdict

Easy-to-use side-loading cage that keeps your bottle in situ securely

