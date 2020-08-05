Bontrager Side Load Water Bottle Cage

Bontrager's Right Side Load and Left Side Load bottle cages hold your bottles firmly and help make them accessible when space is tight.

Once fairly unusual, side-load bottle cages have become a bit of a Thing in the last few years as adventurous riders have partially filled their frames with luggage dangling from the top tube. Such frame bags don't leave much space for bottles, so if you've gone down that less-ridden path, you need side-load cages and these Bontrager units are definitely worth your attention.

The name refers to the side you use when the cage is on the down tube, so bear that in mind if you're only buying one to fit, say, a seat tube on a very small frame. In that location you'll need a Right Side Load cage if your left hand is dominant, and vice versa.

I've become a convert to the cult of the frame bag since using one for a tour last year and finding it just a more convenient place for Stuff than pockets or a seatpack. The downside is that they get in the way of the usual exit and entry route for bottles.

Bontrager's Side Load Cages deftly solve the problem by having you point your bottle diagonally into the cage and push it home with a flick of the wrist. The cage then has a firm grip on the bottle so it doesn't bounce out on rubbish roads or trails. I can't vouch for its ability to hang on to a bottle on a super-rocky, steep mountain bike trail because Cambridgeshire has a tragic shortage of them, but it coped just fine with the knackered fenland 'roads' I mentioned in a previous bottle cage review.

Technically I suppose, this isn't quite a pure side-loader, since the bottle goes in diagonally whereas some side-loading cages really do accommodate shoving the bottle in from the side. But the practical upshot is the same: your bottle goes in without snagging on your small frame or frame bag. The holes for your frame's cage bolts are actually slots so you've got a bit of up and down adjustment too.

Some bottle cage makers pander to your vanity with a rainbow of colours so you can match your cage to your bar tape, saddle, sunglasses, tyres and pedals. Bontrager offers you gloss black, gloss charcoal grey, matt grey/black, gloss red and gloss white.

Fifteen quid is probably the upper limit of what's reasonable for a moulded plastic bottle cage. You could almost get two Zefal Pulse A2 cages for the Bontrager Side Load's price, but of course they wouldn't load from the side.

Among true side-loaders we've tested in the last few years, the Arundel STR/DTR carbon fibre cages are £65 each, which makes the Bontrager cages look like an absolute bargain. The Topeak Dualside cage is £14.99 which is much more like it, and the same as the Bontrager cages.

A reasonable price, then, combined with ease of use, a solid hold on your bottles and the convenience of side entry makes the Bontrager Side Load bottle cages an excellent choice, assuming you need to squeeze bottles into a restricted space.

Verdict

Well-designed cages for bikes without much space for bottles

