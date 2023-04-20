The Lezyne Pocket Torque Drive really will fit in your pocket and is undoubtedly a torque drive, so in that sense... nailed it. It's also pretty accurate, very neatly designed, impressively built and usefully light – if not quite as light as claimed. The extra weight is in the case, though, so ditch that and you're good.
This tool really is about portability, and on-the-bike portability at that – if you're after something to use in the car park having dragged your bike out of the boot, you'll surely find a less compact design more useable. On a frame or in a pack, however, it's hard to beat for its lack of bulk or awkward angles.
The straight round-section bar slots through the hole in the end to become the handle, and one flared end of the bar unscrews to let you do that. Screw it back on and it can't fall out. This is the fiddliest part, and you don't want to drop that small black end as it's very easy to lose. The tool remains useable if you do, at least – it just takes slightly more care.
The lollipop-shaped part slots over the cogged brass section to become a second handle, and you need it to get enough leverage to adjust the torque setting. It's extremely hard to turn it with your fingers, and not exactly comfortable either. Once you've dialled in your setting, you take the second handle off. (Lezyne's video, below, shows it in use.)
The scale is marked in 0.5Nm increments and runs from 2-6Nm, though the adjustment is linear rather than notching up in steps. It's pretty sensitive, too: adjusted so the casing was physically on the 5Nm line and it was barely visible, this did not agree with my traditional-style X-Tools torque wrench – it was around 0.2Nm higher. With the line adjusted more visibly (see pic below), the two wrenches agreed exactly.
Lezyne claims the whole shebang weighs 130g, but it's 155g on both the infamous road.cc Scales of Truth and my own un-famous Feedback Sports ones. Lezyne also says the tool and bits alone are 110g, and my own measurement of 112g is very close; the extra mass is in the case.
The tool without the six steel bits is 83g, by the way. If weight really is an issue for you, ditching the case and any bits you know you won't want will shave off a useful chunk. Any normal steel hex bits will fit in the tool's magnetic end too, should you need to replace or modify the selection.
If weight isn't that important, the water-resistant case (and inner foam holder) is very nicely done, easy to use and has a good long Velcro strap for attachment to frame tubes.
Value
The £65 tag feels reasonable for a tool of this quality, and while it's a bit more than something like the Prestacycle Torqratchet Pro Deluxe, it's also more compact – and that's part of what you're paying for.
The Prestacycle wrench is £59.99, runs from 2-10Nm and comes with 12 bits. It's heavier at 195g and considerably longer at 133mm, though.
If you want simpler rather than more complex, the Birzman Torque Driver just has a single setting – 4, 5 or 6Nm, depending on which version you buy – and is only £23.99. It's bulky, though, being a fixed T-shape.
Meanwhile, a traditional-style 1/4in drive torque wrench – if you just want something for the car or the garage – can be had for less than this Lezyne, and be more versatile. As an example, the LifeLine Essential Torque Wrench Set works from 2-24Nm, comes with eight tools and an extension, and is £39.99. You wouldn't want to drag it around on your bike, though.
Overall
This tool is beautifully done, and if you simply must have a torque wrench while you're out – say you're constantly adjusting and really like carbon parts that mustn't be crushed – it's hard to find a better, more suitable design.
Verdict
Clever and very nicely made tool that's genuinely portable for riding
Make and model: Lezyne Pocket Torque Drive
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Lezyne says: "The Pocket Torque Drive is an innovative, beautifully crafted torque wrench with classic Lezyne styling and superior functionality. It's a pre-calibrated torsion ratchet tool constructed from durable, lightweight machined aluminum. With the handle removed the wrench packs up neatly into a compact, molded EVA case and comes equipped with six hardened steel bits, including 2.5, 3, 4, 5 MM hex bits and T20, T25 Torx bits. A custom Composite Matrix key is included to help easily adjust the wrench's torque setting. It's adjustable between 2 – 6 Nm in 0.5 Nm increments and features a magnetic bit holder. This is the ultimate portable bicycle torque wrench for professional level shop use or on-the-fly adjustments."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
WEIGHT:
Tool + Bits: 110g
With case: 130g
TOOL BITS:
Hex 2.5, 3, 4, 5 MM
Star Shaped T20, T25
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
The handle's skinny, but at 6Nm max it's fine against your palm.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
The extra money over 'normal' designs gets you extra portability.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Most things; it's a pleasingly neat, miniaturised design, and it's well constructed too.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Tiny unscrewable handle end is easy to lose; no proper alignment mark for the scale.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's a reasonble price for its abilities and quality; see the review for comparisons.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's very good! So I've given it 8 which, if I'm not mistaken, is 'very good'.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
