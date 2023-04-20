The Lezyne Pocket Torque Drive really will fit in your pocket and is undoubtedly a torque drive, so in that sense... nailed it. It's also pretty accurate, very neatly designed, impressively built and usefully light – if not quite as light as claimed. The extra weight is in the case, though, so ditch that and you're good.

This tool really is about portability, and on-the-bike portability at that – if you're after something to use in the car park having dragged your bike out of the boot, you'll surely find a less compact design more useable. On a frame or in a pack, however, it's hard to beat for its lack of bulk or awkward angles.

The straight round-section bar slots through the hole in the end to become the handle, and one flared end of the bar unscrews to let you do that. Screw it back on and it can't fall out. This is the fiddliest part, and you don't want to drop that small black end as it's very easy to lose. The tool remains useable if you do, at least – it just takes slightly more care.

The lollipop-shaped part slots over the cogged brass section to become a second handle, and you need it to get enough leverage to adjust the torque setting. It's extremely hard to turn it with your fingers, and not exactly comfortable either. Once you've dialled in your setting, you take the second handle off. (Lezyne's video, below, shows it in use.)

The scale is marked in 0.5Nm increments and runs from 2-6Nm, though the adjustment is linear rather than notching up in steps. It's pretty sensitive, too: adjusted so the casing was physically on the 5Nm line and it was barely visible, this did not agree with my traditional-style X-Tools torque wrench – it was around 0.2Nm higher. With the line adjusted more visibly (see pic below), the two wrenches agreed exactly.

Lezyne claims the whole shebang weighs 130g, but it's 155g on both the infamous road.cc Scales of Truth and my own un-famous Feedback Sports ones. Lezyne also says the tool and bits alone are 110g, and my own measurement of 112g is very close; the extra mass is in the case.

> Six essential tools for cyclists who do their own bike maintenance

The tool without the six steel bits is 83g, by the way. If weight really is an issue for you, ditching the case and any bits you know you won't want will shave off a useful chunk. Any normal steel hex bits will fit in the tool's magnetic end too, should you need to replace or modify the selection.

If weight isn't that important, the water-resistant case (and inner foam holder) is very nicely done, easy to use and has a good long Velcro strap for attachment to frame tubes.

Value

The £65 tag feels reasonable for a tool of this quality, and while it's a bit more than something like the Prestacycle Torqratchet Pro Deluxe, it's also more compact – and that's part of what you're paying for.

The Prestacycle wrench is £59.99, runs from 2-10Nm and comes with 12 bits. It's heavier at 195g and considerably longer at 133mm, though.

If you want simpler rather than more complex, the Birzman Torque Driver just has a single setting – 4, 5 or 6Nm, depending on which version you buy – and is only £23.99. It's bulky, though, being a fixed T-shape.

Meanwhile, a traditional-style 1/4in drive torque wrench – if you just want something for the car or the garage – can be had for less than this Lezyne, and be more versatile. As an example, the LifeLine Essential Torque Wrench Set works from 2-24Nm, comes with eight tools and an extension, and is £39.99. You wouldn't want to drag it around on your bike, though.

Overall

This tool is beautifully done, and if you simply must have a torque wrench while you're out – say you're constantly adjusting and really like carbon parts that mustn't be crushed – it's hard to find a better, more suitable design.

Verdict

Clever and very nicely made tool that's genuinely portable for riding

