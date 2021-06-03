These Tifosi Slice Fototec Light Night Lens sunglasses offer excellent all-round visibility thanks to their frameless design, and the tint range of the photochromatic lens covers the majority of riding conditions even into the darkness. The wind can whip around the sides a bit, though, which won't please hayfever sufferers or those with sensitive eyes.
It's not so much of an issue for me these days, but back when I was commuting, using photochromatic lenses was a massive plus. Some days I'd be leaving in the dark in the morning and daylight would creep in before I arrived at my destination, with the opposite happening on the return journey.
With a light transmission range from 27.7% to 75.9%, the Tifosis can be used in complete darkness and all but the brightest summer sunshine, coping with the changing weather conditions that can happen during a ride, or the transition between sunshine and shade.
The response to conditions is quick enough – I never really noticed any lag – and the change in colour is barely noticeable while you are riding along.
On a hot summer's day with very bright sunshine they don't go quite as dark as I'd like, especially if you are actually heading into the sun, but they aren't far off.
Clarity is very good, with all colours being well defined, and my vision was just as clear as without glasses on.
I like the frameless design that gives you great vision when glancing over your shoulder before pulling out to change lane or overtake. Plus, when looking straight ahead with your head slightly down, you don't have a bar of material sitting in your eye line.
The arms fit closely enough to stop any movement and do this by applying just a small amount of pressure, so they remain comfortable even on longer rides.
The lens is curved and offers good coverage for your eyes from the front, although I did find the shape around the sides allows some wind to whip around. It stops any fogging in humid or wet conditions, but I did suffer with pollen being blown over my eyes during the hayfever season more than with other glasses in my collection.
The lens offers 100% protection against UVA and UVB rays, and it's compatible with Tifosi's RX03A optical adaptor should you need prescription specs.
Overall quality is impressive, and Tifosi backs that up with a lifetime warranty against manufacturer defects.
The arms are screwed into place rather than relying on any push-fit connection, and the nose-piece is customisable by giving it a squidge.
For a quality set of photochromatic glasses, £89.99 is a decent price. It's certainly a lot cheaper than something like Alba Optics' Stratos Ghost VZUM AF-Lens model at £173.46, though Anna was very impressed with the quality of the optics, if not so much with the rattling of the adjustable arms.
dhb's Vector Photochromatic glasses are £90 and offer a good transition range, as long as you don't mind full framed glasses. It also offers its photochromatic Half Frame glasses for just £40.
Overall, the Tifosis are a good pair of glasses that have got plenty of use over the past couple of months, which have seen a whole multitude of weather conditions. On the whole I like the frameless design and the light transition range means these are a year-round pair of specs.
Verdict
Lightweight glasses that offer great visibility and a huge light transition range
Make and model: Tifosi Slice Fototec Light Night Lens Sunglasses
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Tifosi says, "The Tifosi Slice provides fantastic frameless optics with an organic, curved lens design, combined with the aggressive arms of the Alliant model for a dynamic look.
"Tifosi's Fototec lenses adjust rapidly to changing light conditions, utilising variable tint technology. Whatever the light condition, Fototec lenses enhance your performance and increase your comfort by supplying superior clarity and protection."
They'll work in a multitude of conditions.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Tifosi lists these details:
Hydrophilic rubber ear and nose pieces for a no-slip fit
Adjustable nose and arm pieces
Frameless design increase air circulation & reduce fogging
Fits S-M face size
29 grams
100% protection from harmful UVA/UVB rays
Lifetime Warranty against manufacturer defects*
Compatible with the RX03A optical adapter
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They work well well in various light conditions.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Quick-acting photochromatic lens.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Wind can get in around the sides, which can irritate the eyes.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Overall, at £89.99 they look decent value against many glasses we've reviewed, especially when you consider the photochromatic lens. They are cheaper by a long way than the Alba Optics choice mentioned in the review, and hold their own against well-priced brands like dhb.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
There is very little to dislike here, unless you want a bit more wind protection for your eyes. The quality is good and the lens works really well in a range of conditions and light levels.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
