The dhb Photochromatic Half Frame Sunglasses offer decent performance in a variety of conditions without looking obviously technical or breaking the bank. I am also pleased to report that I found them very comfortable worn for long periods.

The lenses are made from shatterproof, scratch-resistant polycarbonate and feature a filter category 3, which is heavily tinted and an obvious choice for strong sunlight, with a mirror finish that serves to subvert glare when riding in direct sunlight or when it's being reflected along wet roads. They also, according to dhb, provide 100% UVA and UVB protection.

The photochromatic technology works very well for the most part: they react better to subtle changes in light than sudden and extreme changes such as harsh morning/evening sun, and though they're not as quick-reacting as much more expensive models I've used, such as Shimano's S-Phyre Rs (£129.99) and Julbo's Aerospeeds (£135), I wouldn't consider it a deal-breaker considering their price.

Around dusk, they handle the steady, incremental darkness surprisingly well and they've never given a misleading view of surfaces, or conditions ahead – optical clarity has remained consistently good. To date, I've not needed to remove them in very low light.

The hydrophobic coating is good, too – rain, drizzle and muddy spatter beads up and slides away, if, again, not as quickly as on more expensive models.

They're not as big as some in my collection, but I'm pleased to report I've had no issues with rain, wind, dirt or grit sneaking past.

I have experienced some minor misting, but this was cured by adjusting the glasses' position and moving them away from my face.

Fit/comfort

The matt black frames feature silicone grippers to ensure slip-free tenure around the ears, and a rubberised nosepiece to keep them unobtrusively in place. I find myself broadly compatible with most off-the-peg shades, though these are a looser fit than some around the nose; it felt disconcerting to start with, but there's been no annoying slip while road riding.

The arms are less tenacious than some designs, but have gone unnoticed, with no hint of discomfort even on day rides, keeping the glasses exactly where I've wanted them.

Off-road, they tended to bounce around a little – worth noting if you're fond of mixed terrain riding or take towpath cut-throughs on your commute – but they are geared towards road riding.

Durability

The glasses have taken some direct hits – smaller stones flicked up by large vehicles – without showing any signs of superficial let alone more serious damage.

Though slightly flexy feeling, the frames have stood up to the usual, everyday carelessness so there's no reason to think they would fail under normal use.

Value

There's not much to rival these at this price, specification-wise. If you don't mind a trail flavour, then the RockRider XC Race Photochromic sunglasses might give them a run for your hard-earned. They're almost a fiver more but come with a good spec and a two-year warranty.

A few quid more buys you BBB's BSG-58PH Impress photochromic glasses for £54.95, which boast UV 1, 2 and 3 category protection. The lenses automatically shift between 85 and 17% light transmission depending on the brightness.

Otherwise, the dhb Photochromics offer a lot of bang for very little buck. They also come with a compact softshell carry case.

Verdict

Impressive glasses for most conditions and road-biased riding, with only some minor compromises

