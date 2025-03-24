The Koo Hype sunglasses are an unusual looking, premium priced pair, seen on the faces of Red Bull-BORA Hansgrohe in 2024. Their design grew on me, and they perform really well, but I'd have expected a hard case to be included for the money.
They come in a cardboard Koo branded box and soft bag, but no hard case included at this price point is a bit of a minus point early doors. Obviously, £180 is a lot to spend on a pair of sunnies, so it would be nice to be able to keep them safe and secure when not in use.
2024 Koo Eyewear Hype sunglasses - soft case.jpg (credit: road.cc)
With that slight negative out of the way, the Koos feel great to hold and interact with. The Zeiss Toric lens appears to be two separate lenses from the front, but is in fact one single piece of polycarbonate joined behind the nose-piece – which makes changing lenses a bit less fiddly. The package includes a second nose-piece that offers a slightly different fit, and the frames are compatible with a clip-on accessory that allows prescription lenses to be fitted – which is a nice touch.
2024 Koo Eyewear Hype sunglasses - nosepiece.jpg (credit: road.cc)
The glasses fit my face brilliantly. They're solid and stable, and don't rock around or slip at all. The arms don't pinch the sides of my head, but they are rigid so if they don't work for you there isn't a lot you can do about it.
2024 Koo Eyewear Hype sunglasses - side.jpg (credit: road.cc)
There's plenty of ventilation on either side of the frame and through a hole in the centre, which I found ample to prevent any fogging.
2024 Koo Eyewear Hype sunglasses - frame detail.jpg (credit: road.cc)
The shape of the lens is quite unusual, dare I say a little bit 'bug eyed'. I wasn't enamoured with it at first, but after a month of use it really grew on me. I think it's a welcome change from the big, square lenses offered by the likes of Oakley's Sutros or 100%'s Aerocraft glasses – and certainly stands out.
The pink mirror lens in our test pair is dark but worked well in winter daylight, both in shadier patches and direct sunlight. It's a bit dark for dawn and dusk rides, or when there's thick cloud cover, but worked OK in shadowy road conditions. There's a wide variety of alternative lenses available, and spares for £65, plus a clear lens for £50, which wouldn't go amiss as an additional purchase.
2024 Koo Eyewear Hype sunglasses - inside.jpg (credit: road.cc)
I used the glasses alongside my Kask Protone helmet, and they fit in the vents perfectly, with no movement or slipping at all – a really solid connection. This is as I'd hoped, given Koo and Kask are the same company, but I've had helmets and glasses from the same brands in the past that don't play well together at all (I'm looking at you, Poc), so this is a welcome feature. I actually raced half a cyclocross race with the glasses stored in the vents, and finished with them still in place – so I have no doubt even the roughest riding wouldn't dislodge these.
Value
You can spend a lot less than £180 on a pair of sunnies – BBB's Chesters are £54.99, for example, and Magicshine's photochromic Windbreakers are £49.99 (and currently £39.99), but the Koos are in line with the likes of Oakley, 100% and Rudy Project's premium offerings, such as the Rudy Project Tralyx (£189.99), Oakley Sphaera (£191), or 100% Aerocraft (£175) sunglasses – though they all come with hard cases.
Conclusion
If you're looking for a premium pair, the Koo Hypes are very good. Their unusual aesthetics paired with great build quality and comfortable ergonomics are a winning package for me. They work really well in my helmet vents, and are just really nice to use – but I'd love to see a hard case included.
Verdict
Premium shades that work really well – but a hard case would be nice for this money
Make and model: Koo Hype sunglasses
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Koo states: 'The HYPE collection is our most innovative sunglass launch to date. Designed for sports performance and road cyclists, HYPE's squared shape and dual-lens appearance lend a sporty and eccentric appeal to the fashion-forward cyclist through advanced performance-oriented ergonomics, a wide field of vision, and wraparound temples for maximum stability when on the roads.' They certainly have a unique style compared to some other brands' current offerings, and the quality of the Zeiss lens can't be disputed.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Koo lists:
// Maximum Ventilation System
// Temple design engineered for maximum retention
// Dual curve toric lens for exceptional field of vision and optical clarity
// Interchangeable nose bridge pads
// Compatible with KOO Optical Clip for prescription lenses
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
The glasses are really well made. They feel very solid, with no play in the arm hinges. Zeiss lenses are some of the best optics out there, and Koo's frames and nose-pieces feel very sturdy and durable.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
I really liked using the Hypes. They fit very well on my face despite limited adjustability in the arms, and the lens didn't get fogged up or particularly sweaty at all – even during harder rides. Retention in my helmet vents was also great.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
It's only been about a month, but the glasses are still in great shape. No play has developed in the arms, the lenses have stayed scratch free, and the nose-piece hasn't fallen off or moved out of place.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
The difference between 30g and 25g or 35g is basically imperceptible, so though not the absolute lightest, it's still competitive.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
10/10
I genuinely think these are some of the most comfortable sunglasses I've ever used. They fit my face perfectly, offer a great field of view with no obstructions, and perform really well across a variety of riding conditions.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
£180 is a lot to spend on a pair of shades, and positions these Koo Hypes right up there with the likes of Oakley, Rudy Project, or 100%. They include Zeiss lenses – which are definitely a premium optic – and the frame is really well made, but I'd like to see a solid case included for that money, at the very least.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The glasses performed really well. I tested the Pink Mirror lens with a filter category of 3 and a VLT of 13%, and this worked well in daylight conditions – both in shadier patches and direct sunlight. I stowed them in my helmet early in the mornings or as dusk started to settle, and they connected well with my Kask Protone's vents and felt very solid up there.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
How well they stowed in my Kask Protone's vents. This is a feature I really value, and find it infuriating when helmets and glasses of the same brand don't play well together.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
At first I wasn't a massive fan of the Koo's slightly "bug eyed" aesthetic, but it grew on me, and I ended up really quite liking the way they look.
The lack of solid case – for £180 this should be included, I think.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
You can spend a lot less than £180 on a pair of sunnies – BBB's Chesters are £54.99, for example, and Magicshine's photochromic Windbreakers are £49.99 (and currently £39.99), but the Koos are in line with the likes of Oakley, 100% and Rudy Project's premium offerings, such as the Rudy Project Tralyx (£189.99), Oakley Sphaera (£191), or 100% Aerocraft (£175) sunglasses – though they all come with hard cases.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, I think they're very good. They're expensive, but not wildly out of line with the competition, the lens quality is really good, and they fit nicely in my Kask's helmet vents. I would like to see a hard case for the money, though, and I'm sure some would appreciate a bit more adjustability in the arms – but this is a feature a lot of their competitors also lack.
Age: 28 Height: 175cm Weight: 67kg
I usually ride: Road (Tarmac SL7) My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, mtb, Occasional Ultra Racing
