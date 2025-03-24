The Koo Hype sunglasses are an unusual looking, premium priced pair, seen on the faces of Red Bull-BORA Hansgrohe in 2024. Their design grew on me, and they perform really well, but I'd have expected a hard case to be included for the money.

They come in a cardboard Koo branded box and soft bag, but no hard case included at this price point is a bit of a minus point early doors. Obviously, £180 is a lot to spend on a pair of sunnies, so it would be nice to be able to keep them safe and secure when not in use.

With that slight negative out of the way, the Koos feel great to hold and interact with. The Zeiss Toric lens appears to be two separate lenses from the front, but is in fact one single piece of polycarbonate joined behind the nose-piece – which makes changing lenses a bit less fiddly. The package includes a second nose-piece that offers a slightly different fit, and the frames are compatible with a clip-on accessory that allows prescription lenses to be fitted – which is a nice touch.

The glasses fit my face brilliantly. They're solid and stable, and don't rock around or slip at all. The arms don't pinch the sides of my head, but they are rigid so if they don't work for you there isn't a lot you can do about it.

There's plenty of ventilation on either side of the frame and through a hole in the centre, which I found ample to prevent any fogging.

The shape of the lens is quite unusual, dare I say a little bit 'bug eyed'. I wasn't enamoured with it at first, but after a month of use it really grew on me. I think it's a welcome change from the big, square lenses offered by the likes of Oakley's Sutros or 100%'s Aerocraft glasses – and certainly stands out.

The pink mirror lens in our test pair is dark but worked well in winter daylight, both in shadier patches and direct sunlight. It's a bit dark for dawn and dusk rides, or when there's thick cloud cover, but worked OK in shadowy road conditions. There's a wide variety of alternative lenses available, and spares for £65, plus a clear lens for £50, which wouldn't go amiss as an additional purchase.

I used the glasses alongside my Kask Protone helmet, and they fit in the vents perfectly, with no movement or slipping at all – a really solid connection. This is as I'd hoped, given Koo and Kask are the same company, but I've had helmets and glasses from the same brands in the past that don't play well together at all (I'm looking at you, Poc), so this is a welcome feature. I actually raced half a cyclocross race with the glasses stored in the vents, and finished with them still in place – so I have no doubt even the roughest riding wouldn't dislodge these.

Value

You can spend a lot less than £180 on a pair of sunnies – BBB's Chesters are £54.99, for example, and Magicshine's photochromic Windbreakers are £49.99 (and currently £39.99), but the Koos are in line with the likes of Oakley, 100% and Rudy Project's premium offerings, such as the Rudy Project Tralyx (£189.99), Oakley Sphaera (£191), or 100% Aerocraft (£175) sunglasses – though they all come with hard cases.

Conclusion

If you're looking for a premium pair, the Koo Hypes are very good. Their unusual aesthetics paired with great build quality and comfortable ergonomics are a winning package for me. They work really well in my helmet vents, and are just really nice to use – but I'd love to see a hard case included.

Verdict

Premium shades that work really well – but a hard case would be nice for this money