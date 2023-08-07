If you're a faffer, or a forgetter, or a combination of the two, the Syncros iS Coupe CO2 Bottle Cage – a simple-to-install bottle cage, multi-tool and CO2 dispenser all-in-one – is a straightforward way to ensure that you never leave home without on-the-fly maintenance essentials. The cage feels strong and bottles fit snugly, the multi-tool contains 10 of the most useful basic bits, stores away neatly, and is a more than decent size – albeit without a chain tool – and the CO2 valve is basic but seems well made, though you'll need to protect yourself against the chill of the spent canister.

Packaged this way they free up valuable space in your top tube bag or saddle pack for other items, and the quality of the items isn't diminished, with the strength of the bottle cage plastic and the ergonomic pleasantness of the multi-tool both worth a mention.

Simple as it seems, it's pretty common to be confronted with excessively tight bottle cages that require either a bit of lubing or a few robust tugs on the down tube. No problems of this nature with the Syncros. It's made from glass fibre-reinforced nylon, a hard and sturdy plastic that doesn't have much flex at all, but the plastic ridges form a tight bond with the curvature of all the different bottle types I tried, and I was able to release them with a firm grip on the lid.

Both the CO2 canister plus dispenser and the multi-tool click in securely (and satisfyingly) to the bottle cage – the CO2 on the side in its own holster, the multi-tool concealed once a bottle is slotted into the cage. This means you have to remove the bottle to access the multi-tool, but I found this a positive, adding even more security to carrying it.

After removing the bottle, the multi-tool pops out of its nook with a bit of force applied to a combination of the sides and the top end.

The multi-tool is exposed to all the elements, so will come in for more punishment than if it were stored away, but a rusty working multi-tool is still a working multi-tool, and Syncros claims to have increased the durability of the materials in this new version. I certainly didn't see any meaningful depreciation of the materials after a good few weeks of use in mixed conditions.

The multi-tool has a number of positives. When fully extended, it is almost as long as my palm and finger measurement, giving it a good pivot range when you require some more oomph for stubborn bolts. Its generous size means it is nice to hold and use without becoming at all fiddly.

There are no small parts to misplace, and the range of 10 tools covers all the main bases, with the hex keys ranging from small enough to adjust my Wahoo mount, to large enough to fiddle with my rim brake calliper. More specifically, you get 2, 2.5, 3, 4 and 5mm hex keys, plus PH2 and flat screwdrivers, and three Torx keys: 10, 20 and 25. It lacks a chain breaker, but they do take up a significant amount of space and add weight, so you can understand its omission.

The Boundary CO2 valve and canister are also easily accessible, sliding out of two separate half-circle slots, and clicking back in, in particularly satisfying fashion. The valve and thumbscrew are covered with a plastic sheath, both to protect from debris and to avoid accidental engagement.

In use, it provides a secure lock with the tube valve, and the thumbscrew enables you to modulate the release of CO2. It doesn't come with any protector, though, so your hand might freeze during use unless you come prepped with a glove or sleeve of your own.

The mount is designed for 16g cartridges but you could certainly squeeze in a 25g at a push. The 16g canister got my 30mm tyres up to 80psi with no issues.

Value

While the price seems high, it's not bad compared with purchasing the items separately in a less convenient format. It's also not excessive compared with the competition.

For example, the Lezyne Flow Cage plus the Flow Storage Adaptor, loaded with multi-tool, CO2 canisters and tyre levers, would set you back £76 at rrp, and the combination is significantly heavier at 359g.

Topeak's Ninja Master+ series is another cheaper but more limited option: the basic Ninja Master+ Cage X costs £7.99, and you can add various items to it – an eight-function multi-tool in a case for £38.99, for example, or a Ninja Master CO2 Fuelpack for £36.99, but it's either/or, not both. (Stu tested both the Topeak Ninja Master+ Cage SK+ and the Ninja Master+ Toolbox PT30 last year.)

So there are alternatives, but I'd say Syncros is doing a good job.

Syncros also offers other combinations – you can switch to a high pressure pump rather than a CO2 valve and cartridge, for example, with the iS Coupe 2.0HP model for £59.99, or the cage with just the multi-tool for £44.99.

Conclusion

The Syncros isn't an essential item – you probably have your favoured combination of tool storage long calibrated – but following the general trend of using on-bike storage in place of on-rider storage, this removes another few essential bits of kit from sagging pockets.

I have no complaints at all about its performance or usability, and have enjoyed the cleared pre-ride headspace of knowing I can always inflate a tyre if I need to. The incorporated elements of CO2 inflator and multi-tool are well made and durable, with the large and strong multi-tool probably superior to the relatively basic CO2. Though the price will be offputting for many, if you do go for it, it should last you many years.

Verdict

A good, smart piece of all-in-one design from Syncros

