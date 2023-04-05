The Kranx F-170 17 Function Multi Tool has pretty much all of the tools you need for roadside repairs, and they are of a good quality too. It folds down relatively small, and for the tools on offer it's not a bad price either. Check out our guide to the best bike multi tools for more options and get the right bits to fix your bike's bits.

I've tested various Kranx products recently, and my overriding impression is that it's decent quality stuff, with a focus on low prices – and that's a fair representation of the F-170.

It's not the smoothest in operation, and while the tools fold down reasonably flat for storage, it's not overly neat and tidy; the overall finish has a feeling of function over form.

None of this is a major criticism. It might not be the nicest to hold, or the most beautiful to look at, but when you're stuck at the side of the road or trail with a mechanical you'll be thankful that the F-170 is functional.

You get pretty much all of the main tools required for quick fixes, including 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8mm hex keys. That's a full 8mm key, too, none of your little magnetic extender to slip over the 6mm and get lost in the grass when you really need it.

There is also a T25 Torx key to suit the bolts found on many stems these days, and you get both a flat and Phillips screwdriver.

You also get a five-sided spoke key, a chain extractor tool with a fold-out handle, and a metal tyre lever which, to be honest, I'd only be using in emergencies on carbon fibre rims.

The tolerances are good on the tool ends, with each of the hex keys, Torx and screwdrivers fitting tightly in the slots of various bolts, which will stop rounding off, especially on softer heads.

The chain extractor tool is a bonus, too; it isn't the most comfortable to use with its narrow handle, but it is effective and is compatible with 9 to 12-speed chains.

Weight-wise we are talking 199g, which aids its solid and reassuring build quality. You do need to watch out for corrosion, though. If it sees road spray from salty surfaces then you can start to see rust appearing. I kept it in a saddlebag, and over time it developed a rusty sheen from road spray and salt getting in. I then left it in a tub of salt water at home to speed up the process and the rust took hold quite quickly.

At just £17.99, though, it is a relative bargain compared with some. The Lezyne RAP II 19 CO2 that I tested last year has a couple more tools, with some differing selections, including that CO2 inflator, but it costs £32.

And though it covers the basics, Giant's ToolShed 13 multi-tool is much smaller, with shorter tools, and it's a quid more. Emma reviewed the Toolshed 13 in 2021.

Conclusion

The F-170 is a hardwearing tool that has the majority of the bases covered for trailside repairs. It's not perfect, but it won't let you down.

Verdict

Well-priced multi-tool that has the main bits you'll need out on the road or trail

