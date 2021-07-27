SunGod Sierras

The SunGod Sierra sunglasses are ideal for casual town riding, shorter commutes or just a casual look when on the bike. The lightweight design is comfortable on the face, the 4KO polarised lenses provide a clear view of the road, and the option to customise the design as standard makes them a decent deal.

Casual sunglasses aren't the first thing you'd turn to for the sportier side of cycling, but I've always reached for non 'performance' eyewear when I'm just headed down the hill to work, or across town to the gym or shops. I feel like the Sierras fit nicely with normal clothes, so these can easily be used for all causal occasions.

> Buy these online here

There are a few choices of lens here. I went for the 4KO polarised option as it sits nicely at the mid-point of the price range. The clarity is great, and despite my clumsy hands dropping them a few times, they have remained scratch-free.

The polarisation is good, taking the shine away from wet road surfaces. (Very helpful when driving, too.)

I did take them out on a road ride, and the lens offers good coverage though it isn't as expansive as my usual Oakley Radar EVs, nor is the field of view. You get quite a bit more frame making its way into your vision.

> Buyer’s Guide: 31 of the best cycling sunglasses

The lack of grippers on the nose-piece and arms might also become an issue in sweaty weather if you were riding over rough ground. That's not what these are designed for, though, so I can't criticise them too much here.

Since I took a bit of a tumble, I've been wearing a helmet on my short trips down to the office, and the arms of the Sierras fit nicely with my helmet's retention system, though this will depend largely on the combination of your face shape and chosen helmet.

The price of £70 is okay – you can go quite a bit cheaper from the likes of Tifosi or Galibier (with polarised options for £42), but they're cheaper than Smith's Shoutout sunglasses with polarised lenses (£105).

> Buyer’s Guide: 13 of the best cheap cycling glasses

All in, these are good sunglasses for wearing on and off the bike. They'll suit a casual commuter well, and I like the ability to customise them at the base price.

Verdict

Casual town and commuter sunnies that offer customisation at the base price, with good lens quality

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website