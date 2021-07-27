Support road.cc

review
Glasses

SunGod Sierras

8
by Liam Cahill
Tue, Jul 27, 2021 15:45
0
£70.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Casual town and commuter sunnies that offer customisation at the base price, with good lens quality
Light
Clear lens
Casual styling
More expensive than some
Weight: 
24g
Contact: 
www.sungod.co
The SunGod Sierra sunglasses are ideal for casual town riding, shorter commutes or just a casual look when on the bike. The lightweight design is comfortable on the face, the 4KO polarised lenses provide a clear view of the road, and the option to customise the design as standard makes them a decent deal.

Casual sunglasses aren't the first thing you'd turn to for the sportier side of cycling, but I've always reached for non 'performance' eyewear when I'm just headed down the hill to work, or across town to the gym or shops. I feel like the Sierras fit nicely with normal clothes, so these can easily be used for all causal occasions.

There are a few choices of lens here. I went for the 4KO polarised option as it sits nicely at the mid-point of the price range. The clarity is great, and despite my clumsy hands dropping them a few times, they have remained scratch-free.

2021 SunGod Sierras sunglasses - nose bridge.jpg

The polarisation is good, taking the shine away from wet road surfaces. (Very helpful when driving, too.)

I did take them out on a road ride, and the lens offers good coverage though it isn't as expansive as my usual Oakley Radar EVs, nor is the field of view. You get quite a bit more frame making its way into your vision.

The lack of grippers on the nose-piece and arms might also become an issue in sweaty weather if you were riding over rough ground. That's not what these are designed for, though, so I can't criticise them too much here.

2021 SunGod Sierras sunglasses - arm.jpg

Since I took a bit of a tumble, I've been wearing a helmet on my short trips down to the office, and the arms of the Sierras fit nicely with my helmet's retention system, though this will depend largely on the combination of your face shape and chosen helmet.

The price of £70 is okay – you can go quite a bit cheaper from the likes of Tifosi or Galibier (with polarised options for £42), but they're cheaper than Smith's Shoutout sunglasses with polarised lenses (£105).

All in, these are good sunglasses for wearing on and off the bike. They'll suit a casual commuter well, and I like the ability to customise them at the base price.

road.cc test report

Make and model: SunGod Sierras

Option tested: Matte Tortoise, 4KO Polarised Smoke, Brushed Silver

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

They're casual sunglasses for on and off the bike use.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

SunGod says:

4KO® lenses

LIFE LOOKS BETTER.

Our market-leading 4KO® lenses have been engineered and precisely manufactured from 2mm polycarbonate with refined lens tints that enhance contrast and optimise clarity. Featuring triple-layer scratch resistance, 100% UV and impact protection and perfect optics, for unmatched performance no matter how extreme the conditions.

Materials

BUILD TO LAST.

Our trademark Adventureproof® ultra-flexible frame material provides un-rivalled durability and protection, flexing without snapping and staying light on your face for all-day comfort. Featuring Pop-Lock™ screwless hinges for maximum security and durability, Sierras™ are a pair of sunglasses that won't let you down. Accented with a premium brushed metal icon to finish.

TECH SPECS

ULTRALIGHT

25 grams

SECURE HINGES

Pop-Lock™ Screwless

IMPACT RESISTANCE

Certified Full-Frame

GUARANTEE

Lifetime

LENS TECH

4KO® Polycarbonate

LENS CHANGE

Interchangeable

SCRATCH RESISTANCE

Triple-Layer Protection

UV PROTECTION

100%

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
9/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Good value compared with some – Smith's Shoutout with polarised lens, for example – but you can get cheaper sunnies from the likes of Galibier and Tifosi.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Comfortable and good lens quality. They performed very well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The comfort and casual styling meant that I picked them up on a near-daily basis.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing in particular.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's higher than the likes of Galibier and Tifosi, but cheaper than similar glasses from Smith.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

These have good lenses, which is the main thing. You are paying a bit more than other brands, but the customisation is a draw. Overall, I think they're very good.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 27  Height: 177cm  Weight: 62kg

I usually ride: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: Under 5 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

