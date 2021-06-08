Tifosi Swank Single Lens Sunglasses

The Tifosi Swank Single Lens Sunglasess are genuinely useful on the bike, but also don't look out of place mooching down to the pub or coffee shop.

Personally, I don't always want technical riding sunglasses in the same way that I don't always want to wear Lycra or use clipless pedals. Sometimes I like to ride my bike without – controversial, this one – actually looking like I'm riding my bike when I'm not on it, and these glasses fit in with that narrative very nicely.

Tifosi produces a truly impressive range of high-quality technical eyewear, all designed with cycling in mind, but these – along with its Swick and a few others – are designed to be as much casual as technical. Think fashion shades that you can wear on your bike that will still protect your eyeballs.

The frames are made from lightweight Grilamid TR-90 nylon material and the lenses are scratchproof and shatterproof polycarbonate. They come in a massive array of frame/lens colour combos. The bottle green/smoke lens option I tested has a mid-range tint, making it dark enough for casual summer use without being so dark you can't use it in slightly lower light too. The Glare Guard lens coating does a good job of reducing glare nicely.

The frames and nose-piece are non-adjustable, but I found them comfortable with or without a helmet on, and the subtle shaping of the arms kept them secure to my head without gripping too tightly or interfering with my ears or helmet if I was wearing one.

The non-sporty shaped lenses and frames do mean they don't give full coverage, with some road glare being visible underneath on really bright days, but these probably wouldn't be the glasses you'd reach for for a time trial or sportive.

Lens quality is fine, without too much in the way of distortion, and they make the eyes feel quite relaxed.

For the price, you're getting a well-made, comfortable and lightweight pair of sunnies that'll do a decent job on the bike, but also on the street, beach or hammock. They compare well against other more casually styled shades such as Galibier's Surveillance Precision Optics at £37, and various options from Smith start at £80.

If you want a pair of glasses you can wear a lot, on or off the bike, and are not going to be too devastated about losing (we've all done it) then these are just the ticket.

Verdict

Well made and comfortable, perfect for on or off-bike use as long as you're not after super-technical sunnies

