review
Glasses

Tifosi Swank Single Lens Sunglasses

8
by Lara Dunn
Tue, Jun 08, 2021 15:45
0
£30.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Well made and comfortable, perfect for on or off-bike use as long as you're not after super-technical sunnies
Inexpensive
Decent lens quality
Helmet-friendly fit
Casual looks
Fit isn’t adjustable
Weight: 
24g
Contact: 
www.zyrofisher.co.uk
The Tifosi Swank Single Lens Sunglasess are genuinely useful on the bike, but also don't look out of place mooching down to the pub or coffee shop.

Personally, I don't always want technical riding sunglasses in the same way that I don't always want to wear Lycra or use clipless pedals. Sometimes I like to ride my bike without – controversial, this one – actually looking like I'm riding my bike when I'm not on it, and these glasses fit in with that narrative very nicely.

Tifosi produces a truly impressive range of high-quality technical eyewear, all designed with cycling in mind, but these – along with its Swick and a few others – are designed to be as much casual as technical. Think fashion shades that you can wear on your bike that will still protect your eyeballs.

The frames are made from lightweight Grilamid TR-90 nylon material and the lenses are scratchproof and shatterproof polycarbonate. They come in a massive array of frame/lens colour combos. The bottle green/smoke lens option I tested has a mid-range tint, making it dark enough for casual summer use without being so dark you can't use it in slightly lower light too. The Glare Guard lens coating does a good job of reducing glare nicely.

2021 Tifosi Swank Single Lens Sunglasses - nose piece.jpg

The frames and nose-piece are non-adjustable, but I found them comfortable with or without a helmet on, and the subtle shaping of the arms kept them secure to my head without gripping too tightly or interfering with my ears or helmet if I was wearing one.

2021 Tifosi Swank Single Lens Sunglasses - arm.jpg

The non-sporty shaped lenses and frames do mean they don't give full coverage, with some road glare being visible underneath on really bright days, but these probably wouldn't be the glasses you'd reach for for a time trial or sportive.

2021 Tifosi Swank Single Lens Sunglasses - lenses.jpg

Lens quality is fine, without too much in the way of distortion, and they make the eyes feel quite relaxed.

For the price, you're getting a well-made, comfortable and lightweight pair of sunnies that'll do a decent job on the bike, but also on the street, beach or hammock. They compare well against other more casually styled shades such as Galibier's Surveillance Precision Optics at £37, and various options from Smith start at £80.

If you want a pair of glasses you can wear a lot, on or off the bike, and are not going to be too devastated about losing (we've all done it) then these are just the ticket.

Verdict

Well made and comfortable, perfect for on or off-bike use as long as you're not after super-technical sunnies

road.cc test report

Make and model: Tifosi Swank Single Lens Sunglasses

Size tested: n/a

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Tifosi says, 'Swank is an exciting, sporty fashion style, suitable for active, everyday use, with a lightweight frame and shatterproof lenses, available in a full spectrum of fresh colour combinations, to suit all tastes.'

They tick all of those boxes nicely.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Tifosi lists:

Grilamid TR-90 Frame - lightweight durable nylon material

Polycarbonate lenses - scratch-resistant and shatterproof

100% UVA/UVB protection

Hydrophilic rubber nose grips (get more grippy as you sweat)

Glare guard lens coating

Lifetime warranty against manufacture defects

Include a microfibre cleaning pouch and bespoke presentation box.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Well made from nice feeling materials and decent lenses given the price.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

As long as you're not looking for high performance race shades, these do a great job of protecting the eyes.

Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10

There's not much to go wrong and the lens coating and manufacturer's warranty take care of any major issues.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10

Light enough to be comfortable for long periods of wear.

Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
8/10

Don't squeeze the head or above the ears, with or without a helmet on.

The lenses keep the eyes happily relaxed.

Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

They're a little cheaper than some – and a lot cheaper than others. Given that these are good for on or off the bike, for walking, running, climbing, surfing or just mooching, you're getting your money's worth.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Inexpensive, decent lens quality, helmet-friendly fit, casual looks.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Fit not adjustable.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They compare well against other casually styled shades like the Galibier Surveillance Precision Optics glasses at £37. The much more technical Smith Rebound Sunglasses (no longer available) were £115 – other similarly casual styles start at £80. If you want a pair of glasses you can wear a lot, on or off the bike, and are not going to be too devastated about losing (we've all done it) then these are just the ticket.

Did you enjoy using the product? Very much.

Would you consider buying the product? Definitely

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

They're very good for the price – lightweight and nice looking, on or off the bike.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 1.65m  Weight: 77kg

I usually ride: Liv Invite  My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

Lara Dunn

Lara has been riding bikes for longer than she'd care to admit, and writing about them nearly as long. Since 2009 she has been working as part of the road.cc review team whilst championing women's cycling on the side, most notably via two years as editor of the, sadly now defunct, UK's first and only women's cycling mag, erm, Women's Cycling. 

Believing fervently that cycling will save the world, she wishes that more people would just ride a bike and be pleasant to each other. 

She will ride anything with two wheels, occasionally likes to go fast, definitely likes to go far and is always up for a bit of exploring somewhere new and exciting. 

