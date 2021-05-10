Stolen Goat Orkaan Arm Warmers

Stolen Goat's Orkaan Arm Warmers offer protection against chills, comfort and zero 'slippage'. In typical Stolen Goat style, they are sure to draw attention to any hand signals, although if this 'Palace' design isn't for you there are plenty more to choose from.

Stolen Goat has taken a simple, one-seam approach with the Orkaan warmers. Despite this seam being substantial, I didn't find it irritating. You'll want to cut out the rather sizeable label though.

The warmers have a soft, fleece lining which works really well to keep your arms cosy and warm. They've been perfect in recent weeks when we've had some cool mornings, followed by warm afternoon sunshine. They roll up nicely to fit in a back pocket.

Stolen Goat claims the outer is aero, wind-resistant and water-resistant. For sure, they keep the chill off in temperatures around 8-14 degrees, but are less capable once it's properly cold. They cope down to around 6°C if it's calm and sunny, or your speeds are under 28-30kmph, but throw in a biting northerly or some decent speed (in lower temperatures) and the cold air cuts through them.

I also found that they didn't protect against much more than moisture in the air, or the lightest of rain (the sort that seems to be just droplets being carried by the wind, rather than actual rain). Stolen Goat does offer 'Waterproof' warmers in the Orkaan range, for no extra money.

I can't test the aero claims, but the material is silky smooth, if this is some indication. They also boast UV protection.

I didn't find the fit as good as many warmers I've used. On Stolen Goat's size chart, which takes a bicep measurement, I was on the cusp between 2 and 3, and tested a 3/M. I would suggest sizing down to get a snug fit as they were too generous around the bicep for me. That said, I also found the seam at the wrist very tight, certainly not in line with the generous girth further up the arm. It's a narrow seam rather than a wide band, so tends to leave a mark after every ride.

The length is good, though – no risk of gaps between the top of the warmer and a sleeve cuff.

Despite the generous fit on me, the warmers haven't slipped a millimetre throughout testing. They are held firmly in place by a silicone strip on an elastic band of material.

If the aesthetics of this Palace design don't do it for you – it certainly gets your arm signals noticed, but I didn't find it easy to find coordinating kit – there are 12 others to choose from, even some plain(ish) ones.

Value

Considering you can get a pair of decent black warmers for a tenner from ETC, and Galibier's Ardennes II are less than £20, the Orkaan warmers hardly seem great value for money. That said, many options do come close to the £30 mark – Chapeau's are £30, for example, and Assos' Evo 7 warmers are £35.

If you like the Stolen Goat aesthetics, it could be worth looking at Cycology's range for £22, or Primal's, which vary between £22.50 and £25. Steve tested a pair of Primal Trimotifs a few years back.

Conclusion

The Orkaans offer decent protection in temperatures hovering around 10°C, which covers a good proportion of the UK's unpredictable seasons. They might struggle to compete with slightly cheaper alternatives but I wouldn't say they're hugely overpriced, and while the striking design won't be for everyone, with a good range of options on offer you should be able to find something to your liking.

Verdict

Striking and comfortable for cool starts and chillier evenings, with plenty of choice in the range if these hurt your eyes

