Galibier Tourmalet 3 Jacket

Galibier's Tourmalet 3 jacket is waterproof and breathable, the cut works well, and it packs down small enough to put in a jersey pocket. I think it's a steal for £68; it's as good as jackets two or three times the price.
The Tourmalet is a slightly heavier duty version of Galibier's Tempest Pro Jacket that Stu reviewed, and rated 9/10, a couple of years ago.
While the Tempest Pro is designed to be lighter (by 25g, according to Galibier) and more packable, the Tourmalet is still pretty light and packs down plenty small enough to stuff in your jersey pocket without being in the way.
This third version of the Tourmalet jacket came about with the use of a new Hydrastop 2.3+ membrane, according to Galibier. The new material provides more weatherproofing than the previous version, with a waterproof rating of 15k and a breathability rating of 13.5k.
It retains the double stitching for durability, while taped seams throughout, a stormproof zip and a high collar all help keep the rain out.
No waterproof keeps you dry in all conditions; eventually, you'll get wet by rain getting in through the holes at the top and bottom and where your arms come out, and/or by your sweat, depending on how hard you've been working and how well you've planned the layers you're wearing underneath. It's all highly dependent on circumstances.
Having said that, I agree with Stu that the HydraStop fabric that Galibier uses in both the Tempest Pro and Tourmalet jackets is impressive in how long it stands up to rain and how good it is at keeping you at a comfortable temperature without overheating and giving you that dreaded boil-in-the-bag feeling.
And this is a new and better version of the HydraStop fabric than used in the Tempest Pro that Stu was testing, so all things being equal, he'd be even more impressed with the new Tourmalet, as it is even more waterproof and breathable.
I would happily use the Tourmalet on rainy rides of any length; it has kept me comfortable in some pretty epic downpours.
Features
The Tourmalet has a fairly pronounced dropped tail (which the Tempest doesn't), to help keep road spray off if your steed is not bemudguarded.
The waterproof zip runs off-centre, which Galibier reckons reduces collar bulk when worn over a jersey. It's not something I've ever particularly had an issue with. The zip has a large tag which helps when you're wearing gloves or your fingers are cold.
That tag is also made from reflective material, along with the whole of the waist hem and some small detailing on the wrists.
The cuffs are made from a stretchy non-waterproof material which feels nicer to the touch than the inside of the HydraStop.
At the top of the shoulders, there's a ventilation flap to help with a bit of airflow to stop you overheating.
What's a bit of a shame is that the jacket is only available in this blue colourway; if you are looking for something to commute in an urban setting, you might want something brighter and with more reflectives.
Sizing
With a 38inch chest, I'm between medium and large on Galibier's sizing chart. I'm reviewing a medium here and that's the size I would choose. It's a fairly snug fit, and that's what I prefer.
Galibier has designed it for 'little flap' and recommends sizing up for a more relaxed fit or if you're looking to wear it over a winter jacket.
Over a jersey or baselayer it's just right. It still works on top of a long sleeve jersey like Stolen Goat's Orkaan though it's getting towards too tight in the forearm, although as I make trees smaller for a living, mine are fairly well developed. Other comparable waterproofs, such as Endura's Pro SL Shell Jacket and Pactimo's Torrent Stretch Waterproof Cape (a review of which is coming soon) have a very similar forearm size; it's definitely me, not the jacket.
I reckon Galibier has called it right to size up for wearing over a winter jacket; the medium is too snug on me over something like Stolen Goat's Climb and Conquer jacket, though only really in the forearms. I couldn't really see myself wearing a waterproof over that particular jacket anyway; it'd be way too warm and the C&C is pretty waterproof in its own right. However, if you think you might want to wear it over a jacket, I'd go for next size up.
Value
For £68, you are getting a lot for your money. We've reviewed cheaper, like the Pro Vision Piccolo Rain Jacket, which costs £40 and which Stu found didn't really offer much in the way of keeping you dry. But looking back at jackets we've tested in the last couple of years, most cost more – some a lot more: NVPA's Storm Jacket, for example, is £240.
Conclusion
Overall, the Tourmalet jacket is really good at keeping the rain off, while keeping you from overheating. It fits well, although like other waterproofs it's a bit tight on my forearms. It can be folded up small enough to easily fit in a jersey pocket, and performs as well as jackets double or treble the price.
Verdict
Breathable and very waterproof, does everything that much more expensive jackets do
Make and model: Galibier Tourmalet 3 Jacket
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Galibier says:
'A packable jacket to keep you warm when cycling the rain or when rain expected.
Our new Tourmalet was born with the launch of a new HydraStop 2.3+ membrane this year. The advances in fabric technology meant we could provide even more protection with the new materials 15k/13.58k* but our Tourmalet would now be packable. We retained the celebrated fit and Taped seams though out which are doubled stitched for durability. Storm proof zip and high collar to keep you protected when the skys open. New off-centre zip to reduce collar bulk of worn over jerseys. Three tone blue finish with reflective highlights keep you visible. Can be worn over a base layer in spring and summer. Add a long sleeve jersey and can be used as a jacket replacement in Winter.
This is our third generation of this rain jacket and riders love them. Please consult the size chart as the fit is designed for little flap.*Manufacturers typically describe the waterproof/breathability of each fabric by using two sets of numbers. The first number, in millimeters (mm) represents how waterproof the fabric is. This is 15,000 or 15k. The second number represents how breathable a fabric is. This is expressed in grams and represents how much moisture vapour (warm air/sweat) can pass through one square meter of the fabric (from the inside to the outside) in 24 hours.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?
Galibier lists:
Long splash tail
A higher performing fabric 15k/13.58k
Easy pull, (even in gloves) stormproof zip.
Machine washable (30 degrees only)
8 reflective trim elements.
Durable, as usual we stand over ALL our products.
Not designed to be packable, but Will roll up to fit in a large jersey pocket
179 grams (Large )
Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the jacket for performance:
8/10
Rate the jacket for durability:
8/10
Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
8/10
Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
8/10
Rate the jacket for fit:
8/10
Rate the jacket for sizing:
8/10
Rate the jacket for weight:
8/10
Rate the jacket for comfort:
8/10
Rate the jacket for value:
9/10
How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
It was fine being washed with a Tech Wash detergent, as per the instructions.
Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's packable and it's waterproof. That's what it says on the tin, and that's what it does.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket
It punches well above its weight; it's as good as jackets twice and three times the price.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket
The forearms could be a little more generous.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Pro Vision's Piccolo rain jacket is cheaper at £40, but isn't actually waterproof. Most jackets we've reviewed over the past couple of years cost more, some a lot more.
Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes
Would you consider buying the jacket? Yes
Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's excellent: it keeps the rain off, without you overheating, it fits well, can be folded up to fit in a jersey pocket, and at £68 it's brilliant value, doing everything that jackets twice and three times the price do.
Age: 44 Height: 1.78m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: All of them! My best bike is: Ribble Endurance SL disc
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, mtb, Zwift
