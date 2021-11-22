Galibier Tourmalet 3 Jacket

Galibier's Tourmalet 3 jacket is waterproof and breathable, the cut works well, and it packs down small enough to put in a jersey pocket. I think it's a steal for £68; it's as good as jackets two or three times the price.

The Tourmalet is a slightly heavier duty version of Galibier's Tempest Pro Jacket that Stu reviewed, and rated 9/10, a couple of years ago.

While the Tempest Pro is designed to be lighter (by 25g, according to Galibier) and more packable, the Tourmalet is still pretty light and packs down plenty small enough to stuff in your jersey pocket without being in the way.

This third version of the Tourmalet jacket came about with the use of a new Hydrastop 2.3+ membrane, according to Galibier. The new material provides more weatherproofing than the previous version, with a waterproof rating of 15k and a breathability rating of 13.5k.

It retains the double stitching for durability, while taped seams throughout, a stormproof zip and a high collar all help keep the rain out.

No waterproof keeps you dry in all conditions; eventually, you'll get wet by rain getting in through the holes at the top and bottom and where your arms come out, and/or by your sweat, depending on how hard you've been working and how well you've planned the layers you're wearing underneath. It's all highly dependent on circumstances.

Having said that, I agree with Stu that the HydraStop fabric that Galibier uses in both the Tempest Pro and Tourmalet jackets is impressive in how long it stands up to rain and how good it is at keeping you at a comfortable temperature without overheating and giving you that dreaded boil-in-the-bag feeling.

And this is a new and better version of the HydraStop fabric than used in the Tempest Pro that Stu was testing, so all things being equal, he'd be even more impressed with the new Tourmalet, as it is even more waterproof and breathable.

I would happily use the Tourmalet on rainy rides of any length; it has kept me comfortable in some pretty epic downpours.

Features

The Tourmalet has a fairly pronounced dropped tail (which the Tempest doesn't), to help keep road spray off if your steed is not bemudguarded.

The waterproof zip runs off-centre, which Galibier reckons reduces collar bulk when worn over a jersey. It's not something I've ever particularly had an issue with. The zip has a large tag which helps when you're wearing gloves or your fingers are cold.

That tag is also made from reflective material, along with the whole of the waist hem and some small detailing on the wrists.

The cuffs are made from a stretchy non-waterproof material which feels nicer to the touch than the inside of the HydraStop.

At the top of the shoulders, there's a ventilation flap to help with a bit of airflow to stop you overheating.

What's a bit of a shame is that the jacket is only available in this blue colourway; if you are looking for something to commute in an urban setting, you might want something brighter and with more reflectives.

Sizing

With a 38inch chest, I'm between medium and large on Galibier's sizing chart. I'm reviewing a medium here and that's the size I would choose. It's a fairly snug fit, and that's what I prefer.

Galibier has designed it for 'little flap' and recommends sizing up for a more relaxed fit or if you're looking to wear it over a winter jacket.

Over a jersey or baselayer it's just right. It still works on top of a long sleeve jersey like Stolen Goat's Orkaan though it's getting towards too tight in the forearm, although as I make trees smaller for a living, mine are fairly well developed. Other comparable waterproofs, such as Endura's Pro SL Shell Jacket and Pactimo's Torrent Stretch Waterproof Cape (a review of which is coming soon) have a very similar forearm size; it's definitely me, not the jacket.

I reckon Galibier has called it right to size up for wearing over a winter jacket; the medium is too snug on me over something like Stolen Goat's Climb and Conquer jacket, though only really in the forearms. I couldn't really see myself wearing a waterproof over that particular jacket anyway; it'd be way too warm and the C&C is pretty waterproof in its own right. However, if you think you might want to wear it over a jacket, I'd go for next size up.

Value

For £68, you are getting a lot for your money. We've reviewed cheaper, like the Pro Vision Piccolo Rain Jacket, which costs £40 and which Stu found didn't really offer much in the way of keeping you dry. But looking back at jackets we've tested in the last couple of years, most cost more – some a lot more: NVPA's Storm Jacket, for example, is £240.

Conclusion

Overall, the Tourmalet jacket is really good at keeping the rain off, while keeping you from overheating. It fits well, although like other waterproofs it's a bit tight on my forearms. It can be folded up small enough to easily fit in a jersey pocket, and performs as well as jackets double or treble the price.

Verdict

Breathable and very waterproof, does everything that much more expensive jackets do

