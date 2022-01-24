Rapha Men’s Pro Team Gore-Tex Rain Jacket

Rapha's Men's Pro Team Gore-Tex Rain Jacket is a brilliant option for biblical rain. The breathability is close to that of ShakeDry jackets and the fit is excellent. I would prefer more stretch in the cuffs, though, and I'm not totally sold on the claim this jacket is meaningfully more durable than ShakeDry as that's already impressively durable.

My initial reaction to this jacket was to question why you'd buy it over Rapha's own Pro Team Lightweight Gore-Tex jacket, which uses the fantastic ShakeDry material. The answer, says Rapha, is for more durability. Gore-Tex ShakeDry is super thin and hydrophobic for unrivalled packability, but it can be quite delicate. Well, that's the claim... My Gore version of the jacket (which uses the same material) has come through every winter since I reviewed it in 2018 without a blemish.

So, to properly test the durability, along with giving the waterproofing and breathability a test, I grabbed my mountain bike and subjected the Pro Team to a trial by mud. Aside from the fun of sliding around on the slick trails, there is a method to my madness; if a jacket is claiming to be breathable, the low speeds and high efforts of off-road climbing are the perfect way find out.

But first up, the most important feature of a rain jacket is waterproofing. The Gore-Tex Active material is a three-layer design that has a waterproof treatment applied to it. This carries a Black Diamond rating, so it should keep you dry for hours in the heaviest rain and, from what I can tell, it does just that.

I've never worn another jacket as good as Gore's own ShakeDry Stretch, but this Pro Team comes very close. Road rides have left me with much the same conclusion. On one Sunday ride in intermittent rain with two much fitter friends, I was able to leave the jacket zipped up, which was very nice as one of them wasn't running mudguards. I'm not naming any names, Will.

I was getting a constant watering from the sky and the rear wheel of Will, and the jacket shrugged it all off with ease. Breathability is certainly a strong point. I found I was clinging to the wheel on several occasions, and I never felt clammy. If you find your current jacket overly sweaty as soon as your effort nudges up past easy, this could be a very good upgrade.

The durability claim is a little more difficult to test. If you took the Pro Team Rain and one of the ShakeDry jackets and crashed in both, you'd probably need a new jacket both times. I wouldn't say that, if properly used, either jacket is delicate, though this Pro Team Rain is slightly thicker.

Whatever the case, you still have to care for it correctly. The Active fabric is the lightest in Gore's range of three-layer fabrics and comes with some very specific washing instructions; only liquid detergent is allowed, and two rinses are required. You must wash at 40°C, line dry, then stick it in the tumble dryer for 20 minutes to reactivate the water-repellent treatment.

Do this, though, and it continues to fend off the heaviest rain for hours.

One of the instantly visible benefits to this fabric is the colour. ShakeDry is great if, unlike Dido, you want to wear anything as long as it is black. I really like this green/peach option, as it is certainly more interesting than black. Which is also available, or nearly – it's actually a dark navy with white highlights.

Rapha includes a double-ended zipper for easier access to jersey pockets, though in my experience, using rear pockets with gloved hands generally leads to the flapping jacket getting tucked into the pocket too. I still, therefore, find it easier to simply go no-handed, pull the hem of the jacket up and get at my snacks that way. Still, each to their own on this one.

The fit is pretty much spot on, in my opinion. This is a Pro Team garment and thus aimed at racer types. The close fit means there is very little to flap about in the wind, and the cut kept me comfortable on the bike.

The tail has a nicely long drop to protect the lower back, but it isn't excessive. The front, meanwhile, is short enough to stop the jacket bunching too badly. The high collar is cut quite close, and it's lined to keep it comfortable against the skin.

There is one aspect to the fit that I didn't like, and that's the cuff. It is a very close fit, which is good, but there needs to be some sort of extra stretch here – it's not easy to get on and off on those days where the rain comes and goes. A segment of ShakeDry Stretch here wouldn't go amiss.

The logos and print on the rear hem, cuffs and front are all reflective to add a touch of visibility.

Value

At £220, the Pro Team Rain jacket is the same price as the Pro Team Lightweight jacket which uses the ShakeDry fabric. Both are properly waterproof, easily packable and very breathable, so I feel like the deciding factor will be whether you want a black jacket or a more colourful one.

Away from Rapha, the Pactimo Men's Torrent Stretch Waterproof Cape is £158, the Le Col Pro Rain Jacket is £240 and the Castelli Idro 3 Jacket is £320, so there are plenty of options whatever your budget.

Still winning every value argument, however, is the Galibier Tourmalet 3 Jacket at £68. Do you really go out in the rain enough to justify spending more? Only you can decide that.

Conclusion

The Rapha Pro Team Rain Jacket provides waterproofing and breathability that is as close as you can get to a ShakeDry jacket while also being colourful and, supposedly, more durable. Stretchier cuffs would make it a lot easier to get on and off in changeable weather, though.

Verdict

Totally waterproof and very breathable jacket, slightly let down by the cuffs

