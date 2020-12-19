Mixing style with performance, the Stolen Goat Hump Day ThermoLite socks are quick wicking and surprisingly thin for their warmth. Durability is questionable, though, and the design has several small issue.

Rising 15cm from the shoe line in what Stolen Goat calls a 'crew cut,' these socks are constructed from a lightweight insulation fabric made from polyester fibres. Stolen Goat says the hollow-core fibres of ThermoLite 'act like an air pocket to insulate you and keep you warm,' and being hollow also contributes to their low weight. At 40g, this is very competitive as a sock for cool riding conditions.

The material is incredibly thin for the warmth it provides – it was a pleasant surprise to find my toes feeling as free to wiggle about as they do in summer. The socks are ideal for winter rides down to around 6°C, but on the frostier mornings I did have to match them with a light overshoe.

The larger surface area of the hollow fibres is also said to aid moisture transfer, and they do dry really quickly from damp. I had no issues with clamminess, either.

Sizing

At size EU43 I'm at the bottom end of the large (43-46) size, but with the stretchy nature of the fabric, I could have definitely done with sizing down – every time I pull them on the heel area ends up by my ankle. The fabric still conforms nicely to the shape of your foot, though, and the seamless construction is comfy.

I've already had issues with some loose threads in the toe box, so I am not 100 per cent convinced about the sock's durability. The other main shame is that the thinness is not maintained throughout. The stitching of Stolen Goat's logo and the phrase 'join the herd' on the base of the sock is bulky and proves slightly irritating when riding.

Not impressed with this funky 'Hump Day' design? Stolen Goat has plenty of other options... as long as you like stripes, that is.

At £12.99, Stolen Goat's ThermoLite sock are reasonably priced. They're cheaper than the M2O Merino Crew Compression Socks (£16.99), although these do provide compression. On the other hand, dhb's Aeron Light Weight Merino Socks cover similar temperatures and are the same weight for only £10.

Overall, this is a colourful pair of cycling socks that are warm yet pleasingly thin. Be aware that their stretchiness means it's worth sizing down if you're in between sizes, and the thick logo stitching on the base could annoy you.

Verdict

Funky performance socks that are incredibly thin for the warmth – but the details disappoint

