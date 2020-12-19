Stolen Goat Hump Day ThermoLite socks

Rising 15cm from the shoe line in what Stolen Goat calls a 'crew cut,' these socks are constructed from a lightweight insulation fabric made from polyester fibres. Stolen Goat says the hollow-core fibres of ThermoLite 'act like an air pocket to insulate you and keep you warm,' and being hollow also contributes to their low weight. At 40g, this is very competitive as a sock for cool riding conditions.
The material is incredibly thin for the warmth it provides – it was a pleasant surprise to find my toes feeling as free to wiggle about as they do in summer. The socks are ideal for winter rides down to around 6°C, but on the frostier mornings I did have to match them with a light overshoe.
The larger surface area of the hollow fibres is also said to aid moisture transfer, and they do dry really quickly from damp. I had no issues with clamminess, either.
At size EU43 I'm at the bottom end of the large (43-46) size, but with the stretchy nature of the fabric, I could have definitely done with sizing down – every time I pull them on the heel area ends up by my ankle. The fabric still conforms nicely to the shape of your foot, though, and the seamless construction is comfy.
I've already had issues with some loose threads in the toe box, so I am not 100 per cent convinced about the sock's durability. The other main shame is that the thinness is not maintained throughout. The stitching of Stolen Goat's logo and the phrase 'join the herd' on the base of the sock is bulky and proves slightly irritating when riding.
Not impressed with this funky 'Hump Day' design? Stolen Goat has plenty of other options... as long as you like stripes, that is.
At £12.99, Stolen Goat's ThermoLite sock are reasonably priced. They're cheaper than the M2O Merino Crew Compression Socks (£16.99), although these do provide compression. On the other hand, dhb's Aeron Light Weight Merino Socks cover similar temperatures and are the same weight for only £10.
Overall, this is a colourful pair of cycling socks that are warm yet pleasingly thin. Be aware that their stretchiness means it's worth sizing down if you're in between sizes, and the thick logo stitching on the base could annoy you.
Make and model: Stolen Goat Hump Day ThermoLite socks
Tell us what the product is for
Stolen Goat says:
"Stolen Goat Thermolite socks have been manufactured to the same high quality as the rest of our products. With bright colours, bold - standout designs and Thermolite technology these socks are a great mix of style and performance and are the perfect accompaniment to your cool/cold-weather wardrobe."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Stolen Goat says:
Activity: Commute, Cyclocross, Gravel, Leisure, MTB, Road, Running
Collection: SS20, ThermoLite, Bodyline
Edition: Limited
Fit: Performance, Race
Gender: female, male
Humidity: Dry
Size: S, M, L, XL
Style: Contemporary, Modern
Temperature: Cool, Hot, Warm
Colour: blue
Crew cut
ThermoLite
Rate the product for quality of construction:
6/10
The striped pattern doesn't match up at the rear of the sock, so each line looks jagged which slightly spoils the design.
Also the stitching of the logo on the base is irritatingly bulky.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Even with a thin construction, they keep your feet warm on cool and mild rides.
Rate the product for durability:
6/10
Already a loose thread on the toe box of both socks, which is not a good sign. But the rest of the sock feels well made and I've had no other issues.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
The stretchy material conforms nicely.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
The ThermoLite fabric is soft against the skin – the only issue I have is the bulkiness of the logo stitching on the base of the foot.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Loose threads appeared before washing! Best to hand wash, but Stolen Goat says machine wash at 30-40°.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Keep my feet warm and dry on cool rides.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The thinness of the fabric.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Logo stitching under the foot.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Middle of the road really. Not the cheapest – dhb's Aeron Light Weight Merino Socks are £3 less – but these Stolen Goat socks have a much more interesting design to match their performance.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The feel of the ThermoLite material is great, and while it's thin it still keeps you warm on cold rides. If the sizing and toe box stitching were better – and the bulky logo stitching on the sole disappeared – these could score higher.
Age: 23 Height: 177cm Weight: 63kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track
