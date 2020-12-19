Support road.cc

review
Socks

Stolen Goat Hump Day ThermoLite socks

7
by Anna Marie Hughes
Sat, Dec 19, 2020 09:45
0
£12.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Funky performance socks that are incredibly thin for the warmth – but the details disappoint
Thin yet warm
Fast wicking
Good looking
Bulky logo stitching
Wonky stripes
Toe boxes shed threads
Weight: 
40g
Contact: 
stolengoat.com

Mixing style with performance, the Stolen Goat Hump Day ThermoLite socks are quick wicking and surprisingly thin for their warmth. Durability is questionable, though, and the design has several small issue.

Rising 15cm from the shoe line in what Stolen Goat calls a 'crew cut,' these socks are constructed from a lightweight insulation fabric made from polyester fibres. Stolen Goat says the hollow-core fibres of ThermoLite 'act like an air pocket to insulate you and keep you warm,' and being hollow also contributes to their low weight. At 40g, this is very competitive as a sock for cool riding conditions.

2021 Stolen Goat Hump Day ThermoLite socks 2.jpg

The material is incredibly thin for the warmth it provides – it was a pleasant surprise to find my toes feeling as free to wiggle about as they do in summer. The socks are ideal for winter rides down to around 6°C, but on the frostier mornings I did have to match them with a light overshoe.

The larger surface area of the hollow fibres is also said to aid moisture transfer, and they do dry really quickly from damp. I had no issues with clamminess, either.

Sizing

At size EU43 I'm at the bottom end of the large (43-46) size, but with the stretchy nature of the fabric, I could have definitely done with sizing down – every time I pull them on the heel area ends up by my ankle. The fabric still conforms nicely to the shape of your foot, though, and the seamless construction is comfy.

I've already had issues with some loose threads in the toe box, so I am not 100 per cent convinced about the sock's durability. The other main shame is that the thinness is not maintained throughout. The stitching of Stolen Goat's logo and the phrase 'join the herd' on the base of the sock is bulky and proves slightly irritating when riding.

2021 Stolen Goat Hump Day ThermoLite socks 3.jpg

Not impressed with this funky 'Hump Day' design? Stolen Goat has plenty of other options... as long as you like stripes, that is.

At £12.99, Stolen Goat's ThermoLite sock are reasonably priced. They're cheaper than the M2O Merino Crew Compression Socks (£16.99), although these do provide compression. On the other hand, dhb's Aeron Light Weight Merino Socks cover similar temperatures and are the same weight for only £10.

Overall, this is a colourful pair of cycling socks that are warm yet pleasingly thin. Be aware that their stretchiness means it's worth sizing down if you're in between sizes, and the thick logo stitching on the base could annoy you.

Verdict

Funky performance socks that are incredibly thin for the warmth – but the details disappoint

road.cc test report

Make and model: Stolen Goat Hump Day ThermoLite socks

Size tested: 43-46

Tell us what the product is for

Stolen Goat says:

"Stolen Goat Thermolite socks have been manufactured to the same high quality as the rest of our products. With bright colours, bold - standout designs and Thermolite technology these socks are a great mix of style and performance and are the perfect accompaniment to your cool/cold-weather wardrobe."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Stolen Goat says:

Activity: Commute, Cyclocross, Gravel, Leisure, MTB, Road, Running

Collection: SS20, ThermoLite, Bodyline

Edition: Limited

Fit: Performance, Race

Gender: female, male

Humidity: Dry

Size: S, M, L, XL

Style: Contemporary, Modern

Temperature: Cool, Hot, Warm

Colour: blue

Crew cut

ThermoLite

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
6/10

The striped pattern doesn't match up at the rear of the sock, so each line looks jagged which slightly spoils the design.

Also the stitching of the logo on the base is irritatingly bulky.

Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10

Even with a thin construction, they keep your feet warm on cool and mild rides.

Rate the product for durability:
 
6/10

Already a loose thread on the toe box of both socks, which is not a good sign. But the rest of the sock feels well made and I've had no other issues.

Rate the product for fit:
 
7/10

The stretchy material conforms nicely.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
7/10

Sizes up slightly large.

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10

Feel light.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
7/10

The ThermoLite fabric is soft against the skin – the only issue I have is the bulkiness of the logo stitching on the base of the foot.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Loose threads appeared before washing! Best to hand wash, but Stolen Goat says machine wash at 30-40°.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Keep my feet warm and dry on cool rides.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The thinness of the fabric.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Logo stitching under the foot.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Middle of the road really. Not the cheapest – dhb's Aeron Light Weight Merino Socks are £3 less – but these Stolen Goat socks have a much more interesting design to match their performance.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

The feel of the ThermoLite material is great, and while it's thin it still keeps you warm on cold rides. If the sizing and toe box stitching were better – and the bulky logo stitching on the sole disappeared – these could score higher.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 23  Height: 177cm  Weight: 63kg

I usually ride: Road bike  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track

Stolen Goat Hump Day ThermoLite socks 2020
Stolen Goat Hump Day ThermoLite socks
Stolen Goat 2020
Stolen Goat
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

