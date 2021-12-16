The Specialized Women's RBX Expert Long Sleeve Thermal Jersey is a back-to-basics bit of kit that's (mostly) ideal for chilly winter rides. Its low bulk makes it a good midlayer, as well as an outer layer for dry rides. The quality is outstanding, but the cut and pocket placement won't suit everyone – and neither will the limited colour choices.

This is the second piece of Specialized kit which has impressed me for performance, but disappointed in its cut and pockets. The RBX Comp Rain Jacket was particularly short and the pockets were too high for me to reach into on the go, and this RBX jersey is no different.

I tested a medium. It's a great fit around the shoulders and torso but I found it only just long enough in the arms – another centimetre or two certainly wouldn't go amiss – and too short at the rear hem.

The high front is fine on the bike, but it lacks drop at the rear. I couldn't team this with waist shorts or tights.

The fabric is light, soft and unrestrictive, and it holds its shape well as you ride. The waist gripper is deep and supple, and lined with silicone for grip. It stays stable unless the pockets are so packed out they lift it away from your body anyway, but since I had an issue with the pocket placement I resorted to not loading them anyway.

The short body and deep waist band combine to push the pockets significantly higher up your back than usual. I struggled to reach inside while on the go – I could only do it at all by sitting upright with both hands off the bars, and even then it was a fight.

The neck line is quite high and there is no guard at the top. Zipped right up it was fine, but if I had it down just a little the edge of the zip irritated my chin. Unzipped substantially, it falls to the side and stays comfortable. It's a niggle.

Performance

This is the sort of top that can be pulled on in a variety of conditions. It doesn't boast windproofing or any kind of water-resisting surface treatment, so it's very breathable, and teamed with a quality base layer – such as Assos' Ultraz Winter LS Skin Layer – it can handle temperatures nearing zero. That's impressive for something so thin.

You will of course need a rain jacket too as it won't keep you dry, but its breathability is great once you do pull that on. Since it's not bulky, getting any kind of cape or rain jacket on is a breeze.

The brushed, soft interior feels great against the skin and manages moisture well too, so you don't have to use a baselayer. You need to be selective here though; cold winds cut through, even if ambient temperatures seem okay (it worked for me on tempo rides around 7-8°C).

I did notice air flowing in at the wrist, which a base will block; there is no real cuff or narrowing at the sleeve end here.

It's disappointing to see only two colour options. It's gunmetal (which I tested) or black, and neither will get you noticed on a dull day.

There are a reflective strips either side of the pocket panel, but it's not really enough to compensate for the blanket of dull colour. While it's a personal choice and these colours will appeal to some, it would be good to see a brighter option as well.

Value

At £80 it's a decent price considering its high quality and performance as a midlayer, and it may well suit you as a jersey in its own right; the short sleeves/tail and high pockets may limit its use for you, though. Liv's Flara Thermal LS Jersey is £79.99 and more generous in length, if not pocket capacity.

If you want to go more upmarket, Le Col's Hors Categorie LS Jersey is worth looking at, although it's more than twice the price of the RBX – and you will still need to check the fit is right.

Conclusion

I can happily rave about the performance, quality and versatility of this jersey, but for me they're overshadowed by the short cut, awkward pockets and lack of bright colours. All this will make it a better midlayer than outer for some riders, but either way it's potentially a solid choice.

Verdict

Oozing quality and performance, but noticeably short in the arms and torso, and the pockets are awkward

