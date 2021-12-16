The Specialized Women's RBX Expert Long Sleeve Thermal Jersey is a back-to-basics bit of kit that's (mostly) ideal for chilly winter rides. Its low bulk makes it a good midlayer, as well as an outer layer for dry rides. The quality is outstanding, but the cut and pocket placement won't suit everyone – and neither will the limited colour choices.
This is the second piece of Specialized kit which has impressed me for performance, but disappointed in its cut and pockets. The RBX Comp Rain Jacket was particularly short and the pockets were too high for me to reach into on the go, and this RBX jersey is no different.
> Buy this online here
> Find your nearest dealer here
I tested a medium. It's a great fit around the shoulders and torso but I found it only just long enough in the arms – another centimetre or two certainly wouldn't go amiss – and too short at the rear hem.
The high front is fine on the bike, but it lacks drop at the rear. I couldn't team this with waist shorts or tights.
The fabric is light, soft and unrestrictive, and it holds its shape well as you ride. The waist gripper is deep and supple, and lined with silicone for grip. It stays stable unless the pockets are so packed out they lift it away from your body anyway, but since I had an issue with the pocket placement I resorted to not loading them anyway.
The short body and deep waist band combine to push the pockets significantly higher up your back than usual. I struggled to reach inside while on the go – I could only do it at all by sitting upright with both hands off the bars, and even then it was a fight.
The neck line is quite high and there is no guard at the top. Zipped right up it was fine, but if I had it down just a little the edge of the zip irritated my chin. Unzipped substantially, it falls to the side and stays comfortable. It's a niggle.
Performance
This is the sort of top that can be pulled on in a variety of conditions. It doesn't boast windproofing or any kind of water-resisting surface treatment, so it's very breathable, and teamed with a quality base layer – such as Assos' Ultraz Winter LS Skin Layer – it can handle temperatures nearing zero. That's impressive for something so thin.
You will of course need a rain jacket too as it won't keep you dry, but its breathability is great once you do pull that on. Since it's not bulky, getting any kind of cape or rain jacket on is a breeze.
The brushed, soft interior feels great against the skin and manages moisture well too, so you don't have to use a baselayer. You need to be selective here though; cold winds cut through, even if ambient temperatures seem okay (it worked for me on tempo rides around 7-8°C).
I did notice air flowing in at the wrist, which a base will block; there is no real cuff or narrowing at the sleeve end here.
It's disappointing to see only two colour options. It's gunmetal (which I tested) or black, and neither will get you noticed on a dull day.
There are a reflective strips either side of the pocket panel, but it's not really enough to compensate for the blanket of dull colour. While it's a personal choice and these colours will appeal to some, it would be good to see a brighter option as well.
Value
At £80 it's a decent price considering its high quality and performance as a midlayer, and it may well suit you as a jersey in its own right; the short sleeves/tail and high pockets may limit its use for you, though. Liv's Flara Thermal LS Jersey is £79.99 and more generous in length, if not pocket capacity.
If you want to go more upmarket, Le Col's Hors Categorie LS Jersey is worth looking at, although it's more than twice the price of the RBX – and you will still need to check the fit is right.
Conclusion
I can happily rave about the performance, quality and versatility of this jersey, but for me they're overshadowed by the short cut, awkward pockets and lack of bright colours. All this will make it a better midlayer than outer for some riders, but either way it's potentially a solid choice.
Verdict
Oozing quality and performance, but noticeably short in the arms and torso, and the pockets are awkward
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Specialized Women's RBX Expert Long Sleeve Thermal Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
From Specialized's website: 'Depending on where you ride, you might wear a heavy-duty jacket a few times a year, but a long sleeve jersey like our RBX Expert Long Sleeve Thermal Jersey has the potential to be worn on every ride. It's designed to both insulate and manage moisture build-up, keeping you cozy.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Specialized says:
* Thermal fabrics feature remarkable insulating properties, astounding levels of breathability and moisture management, and a lightweight, brushed back fleece that's soft against the skin.
* Three back expansion pockets provide plenty of storage for your ride essentials and electronics.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
While the construction itself is outstanding, the pocket placement is not.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for fit:
5/10
Significantly shorter in the body and arms than many.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
It's true to size, but be aware of the above.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Comfortable to ride in, not comfortable to access the pockets.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No problems.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Certainly keeps you warm and is very breathable. The difficult pocket access and short body make it a better midlayer than outer, though.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Decent protection from a low-bulk jersey.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Dull colours, shorter than average in the body, and awkward pockets.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £80 it's a decent price considering its high quality and performance as a midlayer, and it may well suit you as a jersey in its own right; the short sleeves/tail and high pockets may limit its use for you, though.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes, for its protection
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Possibly
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a great performer in cold, dry conditions and thin enough to use as a midlayer. It's let down somewhat by poor pocket placement though, and it's very short – though the latter won't be an issue for everyone.
Age: 42 Height: 173cm Weight: 64kg
I usually ride: Road My best bike is: Carbon road.
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Getting to grips with off roading too!
Excellent!
That's probably 75kg for each tyre. So, if the weight distribution is 55% rear 45% front, that would be a max weight of 136kg total
In the coverage of this story, I can't get past the bit where she openly admitted to the attending officers that she shouldn't have been driving...
Here in the UK, that would probably have been written off as a mere jape by a bloke having a bad day, and nothing more said about it...
I'll stick with my £25 bialetti pot that i picked up during the black friday sales. Spent a few extra quid on some filters so im set for a long...
Don't laugh, I can't help it if I'm from the south!
That's weird, I heard "ALSOle!"
Good Lord yes, the quantity of caffine that went into that would see me pulled up by WADA, I'm certain!
"Though one of the two bearings is still inaccessible"...
Previously reported as a bmw. Although who owns it is another thing. Probably rented like nearly all new cars.