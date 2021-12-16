Support road.cc

review
Jerseys - long sleeve
Specialized Women’s RBX Expert Long Sleeve Thermal Jersey

Specialized Women’s RBX Expert Long Sleeve Thermal Jersey

7
by Emma Silversides
Thu, Dec 16, 2021 09:45
0
£80.00

VERDICT:

7
10
Oozing quality and performance, but noticeably short in the arms and torso, and the pockets are awkward
Warm
Breathable
Slim
Well made
Short body and arms
Pockets are high and awkward
Weight: 
241g
Contact: 
www.specialized.com
What the road.cc scores mean

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Specialized Women's RBX Expert Long Sleeve Thermal Jersey is a back-to-basics bit of kit that's (mostly) ideal for chilly winter rides. Its low bulk makes it a good midlayer, as well as an outer layer for dry rides. The quality is outstanding, but the cut and pocket placement won't suit everyone – and neither will the limited colour choices.

This is the second piece of Specialized kit which has impressed me for performance, but disappointed in its cut and pockets. The RBX Comp Rain Jacket was particularly short and the pockets were too high for me to reach into on the go, and this RBX jersey is no different.

I tested a medium. It's a great fit around the shoulders and torso but I found it only just long enough in the arms – another centimetre or two certainly wouldn't go amiss – and too short at the rear hem.

The high front is fine on the bike, but it lacks drop at the rear. I couldn't team this with waist shorts or tights.

2021 Specialized Womens RBX Expert Long Sleeve Thermal Jersey - pockets.jpg

The fabric is light, soft and unrestrictive, and it holds its shape well as you ride. The waist gripper is deep and supple, and lined with silicone for grip. It stays stable unless the pockets are so packed out they lift it away from your body anyway, but since I had an issue with the pocket placement I resorted to not loading them anyway.

2021 Specialized Womens RBX Expert Long Sleeve Thermal Jersey - gripper.jpg

The short body and deep waist band combine to push the pockets significantly higher up your back than usual. I struggled to reach inside while on the go – I could only do it at all by sitting upright with both hands off the bars, and even then it was a fight.

2021 Specialized Womens RBX Expert Long Sleeve Thermal Jersey - back.jpg

The neck line is quite high and there is no guard at the top. Zipped right up it was fine, but if I had it down just a little the edge of the zip irritated my chin. Unzipped substantially, it falls to the side and stays comfortable. It's a niggle.

2021 Specialized Womens RBX Expert Long Sleeve Thermal Jersey - collar.jpg

Performance

This is the sort of top that can be pulled on in a variety of conditions. It doesn't boast windproofing or any kind of water-resisting surface treatment, so it's very breathable, and teamed with a quality base layer – such as Assos' Ultraz Winter LS Skin Layer – it can handle temperatures nearing zero. That's impressive for something so thin.

You will of course need a rain jacket too as it won't keep you dry, but its breathability is great once you do pull that on. Since it's not bulky, getting any kind of cape or rain jacket on is a breeze.

The brushed, soft interior feels great against the skin and manages moisture well too, so you don't have to use a baselayer. You need to be selective here though; cold winds cut through, even if ambient temperatures seem okay (it worked for me on tempo rides around 7-8°C).

2021 Specialized Womens RBX Expert Long Sleeve Thermal Jersey - zip undone.jpg

I did notice air flowing in at the wrist, which a base will block; there is no real cuff or narrowing at the sleeve end here.

2021 Specialized Womens RBX Expert Long Sleeve Thermal Jersey - cuff.jpg

It's disappointing to see only two colour options. It's gunmetal (which I tested) or black, and neither will get you noticed on a dull day.

> How to choose the best cycling jersey – everything you need to know about fabrics, fit, features and more

There are a reflective strips either side of the pocket panel, but it's not really enough to compensate for the blanket of dull colour. While it's a personal choice and these colours will appeal to some, it would be good to see a brighter option as well.

Value

At £80 it's a decent price considering its high quality and performance as a midlayer, and it may well suit you as a jersey in its own right; the short sleeves/tail and high pockets may limit its use for you, though. Liv's Flara Thermal LS Jersey is £79.99 and more generous in length, if not pocket capacity.

If you want to go more upmarket, Le Col's Hors Categorie LS Jersey is worth looking at, although it's more than twice the price of the RBX – and you will still need to check the fit is right.

Conclusion

I can happily rave about the performance, quality and versatility of this jersey, but for me they're overshadowed by the short cut, awkward pockets and lack of bright colours. All this will make it a better midlayer than outer for some riders, but either way it's potentially a solid choice.

Verdict

Oozing quality and performance, but noticeably short in the arms and torso, and the pockets are awkward

road.cc test report

Make and model: Specialized Women's RBX Expert Long Sleeve Thermal Jersey

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

From Specialized's website: 'Depending on where you ride, you might wear a heavy-duty jacket a few times a year, but a long sleeve jersey like our RBX Expert Long Sleeve Thermal Jersey has the potential to be worn on every ride. It's designed to both insulate and manage moisture build-up, keeping you cozy.'

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Specialized says:

* Thermal fabrics feature remarkable insulating properties, astounding levels of breathability and moisture management, and a lightweight, brushed back fleece that's soft against the skin.

* Three back expansion pockets provide plenty of storage for your ride essentials and electronics.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10

While the construction itself is outstanding, the pocket placement is not.

Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
5/10

Significantly shorter in the body and arms than many.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

It's true to size, but be aware of the above.

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10

Comfortable to ride in, not comfortable to access the pockets.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No problems.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Certainly keeps you warm and is very breathable. The difficult pocket access and short body make it a better midlayer than outer, though.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Decent protection from a low-bulk jersey.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Dull colours, shorter than average in the body, and awkward pockets.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At £80 it's a decent price considering its high quality and performance as a midlayer, and it may well suit you as a jersey in its own right; the short sleeves/tail and high pockets may limit its use for you, though.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes, for its protection

Would you consider buying the product? No

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Possibly

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is a great performer in cold, dry conditions and thin enough to use as a midlayer. It's let down somewhat by poor pocket placement though, and it's very short – though the latter won't be an issue for everyone.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 173cm  Weight: 64kg

I usually ride: Road  My best bike is: Carbon road.

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Getting to grips with off roading too!

Specialized 2021
Specialized
Women's Clothing
women's jerseys
Emma Silversides

Emma’s first encounters with a road bike were in between swimming and running. Soon after competing for GB in the World Age Group Triathlon Championships in Edmonton in 2001 she saw the light and decided to focus on cycling. 

After a couple of half decent UK road seasons racing for Leisure Lakes, she went out to Belgium to sample the racing there and spent two years with Lotto-Belisol Ladies team, racing alongside the likes of Sara Carrigan, Grace Verbeke, Rochelle Gilmore and Lizzie Deignan. Emma moved from Lotto-Belisol to Dutch team Redsun, then a new Belgian team of primarily developing riders, where there was less pressure, an opportunity to share her experience and help build a whole new team; a nice way to spend her final years of professional racing. 

Since retiring Emma has returned to teaching. When not coercing kids to do maths, she is invariably out on two wheels. In addition to the daily commute, Emma still enjoys getting out on her road bike and having her legs ripped off on the local club rides and chain gangs. She has also developed an addiction to touring, with destinations including Iceland, Georgia and Albania, to mention just a few. There have also been rare sightings of Emma off-road on a mountain bike…

