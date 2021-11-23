Specialized Women’s RBX Comp Rain Jacket

The Specialized RBX Women's Comp Rain Jacket is a substantial waterproof best suited for rides that start out in the rain. It offers good protection on the bike, without causing excess sweating. However, it lacks length in the body and the pockets aren't very well thought out.

When I pulled the RBX out of the packet, the jacket's weightiness struck me first. At 193g, it's hardly going to feel heavy on you, but equally it's not an ultra-thin shell that you can whip on and off on the hoof. By comparison, 7mesh's Rebellion Jacket rolls up much smaller and is 30g lighter.

The second noticeable quality is the clean construction; it feels and looks like it's made to last, though it's too early to say how well the fabrics will continue to perform in the long run.

I come up as medium on Specialized's size chart, and the medium on test fits well around my body, but it lacks the length I'd like in a waterproof. On the bike, the front is good, but the 'tail' isn't long enough for my liking. Laid flat, the rear only sits a couple of centimetres lower than the front.

The arm length was just right for me, and the collar height is generous, as is often the case with waterproofs. However, the waterproof YKK AquaGuard zip is really rigid. I found that if it wasn't fully zipped up, with the tag securely in the garage, it would catch under my chin. This wasn't just an annoyance, it actually rubbed sufficiently to create redness.

On the plus side, if you need ventilation you can avoid unzipping at the top as it's a two-way zip.

The fabric has four-way stretch, and moves well with you on the bike. From being down on the drops to moving about out of the saddle, I never once felt restricted by the jacket.

I've had it out in some pretty rough conditions and it's protected my torso from the worst of the elements. Every seam is neatly finished and I felt like the jacket was doing exactly what it is designed for. Plus, I didn't sense getting excessively sweaty. If it stopped raining, I didn't feel the need to immediately remove the jacket; it was an appreciated additional layer that was invariably protecting me from the wind too.

Light rain beads on the surface and rolls off, and it's tolerant of this for two or so hours. However, anything very heavy and persistent does eventually penetrate it; rain stops beading and weighs down on the fabric's surface.

The jacket's ability to keep me dry in light rain hasn't deteriorated in the month of testing, but a month isn't that long really. So far, it's as good as any non-Gore-Tex/Shakedry garment I've tried.

The label tells us that the jacket consists of three different shells: one is 100% polyester, another 82% nylon and 18% spandex, the last 80% polyester and 20% polyurethane. The latter is providing the waterproofing without compromising on breathability.

Specialized hasn't used any Velcro on the cuffs, so getting the jacket off in a hurry isn't really possible (assuming you have gloves on). Zero Velcro will be a winner for many, though – no snags on clothing or socks attached to cuffs in the laundry.

I tended not to use the jacket as an emergency layer; I donned it for rides that were clearly going to be rainy from start to finish. It does roll down but it's hardly compact, and certainly didn't fit in all my jersey pockets. Using the integrated pouch for stowing it away doesn't really help either as it's bigger in this form than a tight roll.

My biggest gripe with the jacket is the pocket placement and size. They sit way too high up the back for my liking; it was literally impossible for me to access them on the go, and hard even while just standing.

Also, they have very little capacity. A cased smartphone would only just fit in, and I would have to pack it before putting the jacket on. Removing it mid-ride was a no-no – reaching it and then teasing it out were both too big a challenge.

The zipped pocket is very small too, though sufficient for keys or loose change.

After a couple of weeks of testing I resorted to not even using the (open) pockets. To add to the awkward positioning, they retain water that runs down off the back.

I'm not a fan of black, particularly in a jacket with this purpose. There are a couple of reflective strips and a logo on the rear pockets, but other than this, nothing to make you stand out on a dreary day, though it does of course have its advantages in terms of not showing up stains and dirt so much. There's a maroon version as well, which would be much more striking.

Value

Comparing this to something like 7mesh's £220 Copilot Jacket, the Specialized looks a reasonable price. However, this will all depend on whether or not you're happy with the body length and pockets.

Pearl Izumi offers something a little more versatile with its Elite Escape Jacket. The waterproofing might not match Specialized's, though, and it's actually heavier too, but it's cheaper at £120.

You could go lighter with something like Sportful's Hot Pack NoRain Jacket, which we reviewed back in 2017. It offers similar protection and features, but the price has gone up to £175.

In short, the Specialized RBX Comp Rain Jacket isn't over-priced if you consider its performance and quality, but its body length and poor pocket design let it down somewhat.

Verdict

Decent protection and well made, but poor pocket design and a shorter-than-average tail let it down

